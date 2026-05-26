The United States Army has a training program called Master Resilience Training, designed to help soldiers manage stress, trauma, and the emotional weight that comes with Army life. One of its core exercises is something called “Hunt the Good Stuff.”

The idea is simple… throughout the day, actively notice three things that went well, made you happy, or brought you some kind of peace or positivity. They don’t have to be life changing moments, sometimes it’s something as small as hitting every green light on the way home, enjoying your coffee before work, hearing your favorite song at the right moment, or having a good conversation with someone you care about.

At the end of the day, you reflect on those moments and ask yourself a few questions:

Why did this good thing happen?

What does it mean to me?

How can I create more moments like this?

How did I or others contribute to it?

It sounds cheesy, especially when you were in the Army.

Most of us were raised in an Army culture where toughness meant suppressing emotions. We were trained to carry the stress, compartmentalize pain, and push through the exhaustion without talking about it. The idea that soldiers should sit around reflecting on positive emotions when you’re being trained to kill people felt ridiculous a lot of the time. We were prepared for war and finding “three good things” every day sounded soft.

But the older I get, the more therapy I’ve done, the more I realize that they were trying to teach us something important.

Someone I know mentioned how deeply people are affected by the nonstop chaos of the modern news cycle… how there is a lack of positive sentiment on social media and every day life. I couldn’t stop noticing it once they told me. Every day feels like outrage, fear, corruption, and societal division blasted directly into our nervous systems 24 hours a day. After a while, you stop seeing anything else.

And I think a lot of us are exhausted because of it, because we need to relearn how to notice beauty again. If we allow ourselves to be consumed by chaos all the time, eventually we lose any idea of joy altogether.

We can’t let these dickheads steal that from us.

So today, we’re going to hunt the good stuff.

Increased Sightings Might Mean Survival

One of my favorite things growing up was school field trips.

It wasn’t just because we got out of class for the day, it was because those trips exposed you to parts of the world you never would’ve experienced otherwise. Sometimes they showed you beauty, sometimes tragedy, but they made the world feel bigger than our small bubble.

My least favorite was probably a trip to the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. Talk about a heavy experience for a group of 12-year-olds… good lord.

But my favorite was a whale watching trip off the coast of Santa Barbara when I was in fifth grade. Mrs. Lardy, one of the best teachers I ever had, organized it. My dad came along as one of the chaperones, and it was one of those days where everything felt easy between us. He was in a good mood, we were laughing the whole time, and he was doing dumb little things like trying to get all the kids to rock the boat.

The Dramamine didn’t work at all, we ended up puking off the side of the boat at one point… but I still remember seeing those whales and being completely blown away that creatures that massive and beautiful even existed. Standing there in the middle of the ocean, watching them breach the surface, made the world feel enormous in the best possible way. Looking back now, I think that day taught me that there is so much wonder in the world.

Decades later… it turns out those whales are fighting to survive just like us.

This week, researchers published new findings showing increased sightings of blue whales and fin whales in the southeastern Atlantic Ocean more than 40 years after commercial whaling nearly drove them to extinction.

Between 1913 and 1978, industrial whaling operations killed an estimated 350,000 blue whales and 725,000 fin whales. Humanity hunted some of the largest and most intelligent creatures on Earth to the brink of disappearance for profit.

Antarctic blue whales remain critically endangered with scientists estimating the population is still only around 3% of what it was before commercial whaling devastated them… and yet, they’re coming back.

A study spanning more than 60 years of whale observations of the coasts of Namibia and South Africa found that 95% of recorded sightings in that region have happened since 2012. Researchers documented increasing numbers of both blue whales and fin whales returning to parts of the ocean they historically inhabited before humans nearly erased them.

That doesn’t mean the problem is magically fixed, these whales still face threats from ship strikes, pollution, fishing entanglements, and climate change. Recovery for a species this massive and slow-moving takes decades.

But they survived… just like we will.

They spent generations being hunted across entire oceans, pushed to the brink of extinction by human greed, and somehow they’re still out there migrating through the water, and reclaiming the places they once belonged.

We forget how resilient the species of this world can be, and sometimes I think we forget that about ourselves.

The last ten years we have endured our own form of societal extinction from a regime that doesn’t want us to exist… however, we push through the human greed, keep navigating, and continue to grow.

Laughter is the Best Medicine

Have you ever heard a kid let out a big belly laugh?

The pure joy they have, the wonder in their eyes, the light they bring with that one simple act… it’s a beautiful thing to witness.

There’s no performance in it. No anxiety about how they look, no self-consciousness, no worrying about politics, bills, status, or what tomorrow might bring. Just pure release.

According to new research, that laughter is doing far more than simply creating a happy moment.

Dr. Jacqueline Harding, an early childhood expert at Middlesex University in London, says laughter and joyful play are deeply connected to healthy brain development, emotional resilience, and stress regulation. Her research argues that laughter isn’t frivolous at all… it’s biological, social, and helps children regulate stress as they grow older.

In other words, joy literally helps build healthier human beings.

I think adults desperately need to remember that too… because somewhere along the way, many of us lost the ability to laugh like that. We became cynical. Exhausted. Emotionally guarded. Constantly stimulated by the outrage and anxiety of politics and media until our nervous systems started feeling like exposed wires. The modern world profits off of our stress. Social media algorithms feed us anger because angry people stay engaged longer. The news cycle survives on fear because fear keeps people watching.

After a while, people stop feeling alive and start going into survival mode. That’s why moments of laughter matter so much more than we give them credit for.

Laughing uncontrollably with your friends, making your parents crack up at dinner, seeing your dogs do something goofy, hearing your child lose their mind over the smallest thing, sending memes back and forth with someone until neither of you can breathe.

Those moments aren’t meaningless distractions from life… they are life.

And maybe part of “hunting the good stuff” is realizing that joy isn’t weakness or avoidance.

It’s one of the most human and resilient things we still have left.

Until next time,

Evan

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