News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
1h

Hey Evan - Do you know why ducks have tail feathers?

To cover their butt quacks!

I hope you fall asleep smiling and enjoy laughter in your dreams. 😘

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
1h

Good Stuff Evan... Thank You! ;-j

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture