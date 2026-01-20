Most days look like this right now.

Somewhere between real exhaustion and functional, stay-at-home work.

It’s not that I feel constantly sad. And it’s not the kind of quicksand depression where you disappear under the covers for a week, waiting for it to pass. I’m carrying a lot right now, but I’m still pushing through the days. I’m still working. I’m still alive.

Most nights become mornings — four or five has become my “bedtime.” Writing, scrolling, writing again. Searching for something to quiet the emotion-filled internal dialogue. It feels like listening to my own life play on a loop, every memory and emotion queued up with nowhere to go. Not despair exactly. Just… a relentless awareness.

I’m not sure where it comes from. Anxiety, old habits, trauma, the slow work of therapy finally teaching me how to feel things I used to numb or outrun. Probably some mix of all of it. I’m still figuring that part out.

I wake up around nine or ten most days — though “wake up” feels a bit generous. I never really sleep for more than an hour or two at a time. My brain keeps repeating something higher-ups used to say in the Army when things got especially stupid: Technically, you only need four non-consecutive hours of sleep a night.

Wild, right?

But you adapt. You always do.

Hazel doesn’t seem to mind the schedule. She’s the dog at the foot of the bed in the cartoon version of my life right now, and she hasn’t left my side since that first week apart. She’s constant in a way that doesn’t ask questions or demand explanations. She’s just there with me.

Ace, meanwhile, is upstairs living an entirely different existence with my parents. He hasn’t abandoned me; he just takes up more space these days and moves a little slower — cataracts and diabetes — but he’s learned how to work things out. He milks it for the grandparents for sympathy and they happily indulge him. He even sleeps on their bed now. He’s definitely thriving — and I’m always happy when he’s happy.

Hazel is different. She’s been at my side through the worst parts of the past years — closer than anyone, really. There’s a bond there I don’t know how to explain without sounding dramatic, but family likes to say “I’ve never seen a dog that loyal to any person before.” The truth is simpler: when things were at their lowest, she kept me from doing something really stupid. Gave me a reason to be present.

I don’t know how much momentum I’d have right now without her (sometimes) quiet companionship.

She’s snoring right now.

This has to be a stressful time for my wife too. We didn’t end things quietly. The last stretch of our marriage was marked by a series of big fights — the kind that don’t come from a single issue so much as a year where two people slowly stop seeing eye to eye and understanding each other. It wasn’t healthy. We both contributed to that. We both said and did things that escalated instead of healed.

At some point, all anyone can do is recognize when something isn’t working and decide whether it can be fixed — or whether it needs to change. That decision is hardly ever clean, even when it’s necessary.

Divorce doesn’t breed clarity. The process itself is adversarial by design. It’s crisis-driven, suspicious, and often feels engineered to turn people against each other. I don’t want that. I don’t want vengeance or “winning.” I want fairness. I want decency.

I’ve heard the statistics about how men and women tend to fare after divorce, and I won’t pretend they don’t sit heavy with me. They do. Not because I’m trying to control outcomes, but because I care about what happens on the other side of this — for both of us. These are the kinds of things that keep me awake at night, and I don’t think it’s wrong to ask them out loud.

I keep coming back to the same questions: how do you take responsibility without turning the process into performance? How do you get your feelings to be heard without being insensitive? How do you try to do right by someone without crossing into guilt or manipulation? How do you make peace with the person you were becoming, while still protecting the person you know you are?

I tell myself those questions matter. That they mark the difference between the person I want to be, the person I believe I am, and the version of myself that existed at the end of my marriage.

Some parts of life are just too complex to neatly explain. Too many variables to control. Too many threads pulled loose to stitch back together in any clean or meaningful way. Realizing that can be heartbreaking — especially for people wired to look for answers and solutions.

I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: therapy works.

Not as a cure-all. Not as some slogan. But as a place where complexity doesn’t have to be simplified just for you to breathe.

My therapist is exceptionally good at what she does, at sitting with difficult material — trauma, depression, complex PTSD, all of it. She used to work in the prison system and has told me stories about working with people most of us only encounter through headlines. The kind of work that requires patience, clarity, and a very high tolerance for human contradiction.

I don’t know what that says about me that I ended up in her care, but I know what it’s done for me. It’s helped me to slow down. Pay attention. Stop reacting and start understanding.

Over the past several years — since leaving the Army and committing to therapy — my perspective has shifted in ways that are hard to summarize clearly. You could call it empathy, but that feels incomplete. It’s more like learning how to hold complexity without needing to dominate it. During that time, I earned two college degrees and became more engaged in the world — not as a distraction, but as a way of staying present in others.

Through writing, I’ve come to know so many people who are kind, decent, and generous in ways that don’t ask for anything in return. People who have shared their own stories, offered perspective, or simply showed up with steady words at the right moment. News from Underground has become a rare kind of community — built not on absolute agreement, but on recognition.

Over the last month especially, I’ve learned something I wish more people understood: the more honest I am about what I’m feeling, the more connected I become. Not less. Honesty doesn’t repel people — it clarifies who’s actually there. I’ve met men through Substack and other work who quietly model what growth looks like. People who challenge me to think harder, act with more maturity, and stay present through moments that would be easier to numb or avoid.

One of the harder lessons for me — especially after wear and injury from the Army — has been learning that hard work doesn’t have to look like exhaustion. For most of my life, effort only counted if my body was depleted. If I hadn’t pushed myself to the edge, it didn’t register as progress.

Back then, I didn’t hear the internal dialogue as much. I was too busy. Too tired. Movement drowned it out.

Now the work looks different. And the quiet is louder.

I’m trying to hold onto those lessons. People like Nick Paro, Eric Lullove, and Walter Rhein have pushed me to be better — not by demanding anything or forcing me to feel a certain way, but by modeling it. Rick Wilson has become a north star for my career. Someone who took a chance on me. Someone who saw the rough edges, the hyper-vigilant tendencies, the parts still under construction — and still said my voice mattered.

Things like that don’t disappear. They stay with you. The late phone calls with Eric, the texts with Rick or Nick, the moments where people show up when they don’t have to. Eric even showed up when I was worried about something as basic as staying warm through the winter. Not as charity — just as care.

And it’s not even the individual moments. It’s what those people teach you through who they are. The way generosity quietly reshapes your sense of responsibility. The way being seen makes you more careful with how you see others.

That’s the part I want to carry forward. From me to someone else. And then to the next person. And the next.

Not as some grand movement — just as a chain of humanity extended in small pockets of life. A belief that decency can travel farther than we think if we’re deliberate about passing it along.

We’re already seeing that where it matters. In Minneapolis. In the way people are showing up for one another. In the extra gear that kicks in when things get hard — not out of rage, but out of resolve.

Most nights still end just like this. Laptop open. Hazel snoring nearby. The world moving on outside the window whether I’m ready for it or not.

I don’t mistake this for resolution. But I don’t mistake it for failure either. This is what rebuilding looks like before it looks like anything else.

If your days look similar — if you’re functioning, working, caring, and still lying awake wondering how you got here — you’re not broken.

You’re just in the middle of it.

And sometimes, that’s the only place you can be.

Stay present.

Stay decent.

And keep going.

Until next time,

Evan.