Most civilians imagine artillery and munitions the way movies teach them to: a target pops up, someone yells coordinates, a gun fires, and whoever was being aimed at gets hit.

That’s not how it works.

When I was in the Army, I wasn’t on the gun line “pulling tail.” I worked in the Fire Direction Center — the place where targets become math and calculations. Where map grids get turned into angles and azimuths. Where a request for fire gets translated, checked, rechecked, checked again, and turned into numbers precise enough to drop the head of a 155mm round on a dime from miles away.

Artillery doesn’t operate on instinct — you get steel on steel from precise calculation.

Every round fired passes through multiple people, each one performing a specific function designed to reduce error and prevent the exact kind of outcome we are talking about now. There is no single moment where someone “decides” to hit a building and presses a button. There is a process, through a chain of command, a system built on the assumption that humans make mistakes — and those mistakes must be caught before they land on civilians.

War isn’t chaos from outside the front lines, it’s precision. It’s bureaucracy with explosives.

Which means that when a round hits a girls’ school, it didn’t happen because artillery is inherently imprecise. It happened because somewhere along that chain of command — identification, calculation, clearance, or approval — something seriously failed. Or was rushed. Or outright ignored.

And those are not acts of hate, they’re acts of incompetence and misjudgment.

Understanding how that chain works is important, because “human error” is often invoked as if it’s a natural disaster or an unfortunate but blameless occurrence. In reality, human error in artillery is anticipated, planned for, and accounted against. The entire system exists to mitigate it.

So when that mitigation fails, the question isn’t whether humans were involved — it’s a matter of which ones and why the system meant to stop this from happening didn’t.

What Actually Happens Between Target & Impact

There is no single moment where an entity decides that a target must be eliminated.

What happens is a slow narrowing of uncertainty.

A Forward Observer, or 13F, in the Army, is sitting on a hill, a mountainside, an elevated position where intelligence units might have told them someone or something was in the vicinity. The forward observer uses a laser identification system and range finder to locate the “target.”

This information gets called down to the Fire Direction Center, in a position miles away from the front lines and identified target. The FDC has already set up in this position and calculated not only the safety data for the Howitzers or whatever is firing the munitions for the day — they have the meteorological data, the temperatures of the guns, etc — all ready to go and accounted for. This information is used to ensure that misfires don’t happen and that whatever munitions are being used, can safely be adjusted with fuses and prop temps so that you don’t overshoot or undershoot your target (leaving civilians dead).

The initial identification by the forward observers is already fragile. It depends on vantage point, visibility, intelligence, assumptions, and pressure from the chain of command. Was the imagery current? Was the reference point right? Was the structure what it was believed to be yesterday, or ten minutes ago?

By the time it reaches the FDC, what they receive isn’t reality — it’s the representation of it. A grid. A location. A relationship to known points on a map that itself depends on data, scale, and reference for accuracy. That’s the stress my old job lived in.

This is where things feel clinical from the outside but are deeply human in the moment.

Numbers are entered, data is applied, assumptions are made about distance, direction, charge, and trajectory. All of it follows rules and procedure — but rules don’t eliminate judgement. Someone decides whether something looks right, whether the data makes sense, and whether to question a coordinate that’s a little too close to something it shouldn’t be.

And then there’s the human question. The moment when you find out something nearby should set off alarms — but command doesn’t seem to care. The kind of question that forces everyone to slow down and ask, are we sure?

That’s not hesitation, it’s humanity and professionalism.

I sat through multiple pauses in training exercises, bored out of my mind, because we had to wait for herds of buffalo to get out of the impact area — there is always a choice.

But professionalism only works if it’s allowed to.

If the pace is rushed, if the culture discourages questioning authority, if the assumption is that urgency and “warfighter” bullshit outweigh caution, those checks get waved right through. Nothing explodes in the moment, nothing obvious breaks… the system is still functioning.

It just functions faster than it should.

And then by the time the guns fire, nothing feels chaotic anymore. Everything seems orderly, clean, procedural… the round doing exactly what the math told it to do.

And when it lands, people think it’s an accomplishment.

When You Find Out You Fucked Up — In a Real Army

In a military run by professionals and not Pete Hegseth — the kind that writes doctrine and trains against those exact scenarios — “we fucked up” isn’t the end of the story or even a proper response, but it is the beginning of a shit storm.

When civilian harm occurs, especially catastrophic harm like a school being hit, there’s a predictable sequence:

Immediately halt whatever mission caused the harm

Preserve the evidence — logs, comms, target data, radios, digital records

Notify the chain of command — EVERYONE

Begin an investigation — formal boards, sworn testimony, time stamped records, interviews, cross checking independent data.

Assign responsibility — Who made the decision? Who plotted the grid? Who failed to question it?

Accountability follows — administrative relief, court martial, criminal charges, remediation.

There is a real world shit storm that occurs if you shoot outside the safety box — let alone a fucking school house.

There was a time when I was in Japan training with their Army — technically a defense force — alongside my unit from Alaska. It was one of those rare chances to see how another military conducts itself, how they treat discipline, responsibility, and restraint.

One moment from that trip never left me.

I had just become promotable before we left, which meant I was suddenly carrying more weight. More eyes on me, more expectation that I’d get things right. During most of the downtime in Japan, I wasn’t sightseeing — I was buried in safety data for the fire direction center. Interpolations, fractions, decimals, artillery expressions. All the math I never signed up for and really didn’t like. The kind that makes your head throb if you lose focus for even a second.

By the time we were ready to start sending data to the guns, we were staring straight at the safety box for the day — and it was tiny. Unforgiving. Any deviation, miscalculation, or number entered wrong meant our asses were on the line. Not just in front of our commanders, but in front of another country.

Shooting outside the box meant your day was over.

Shooting outside the box meant your career was over.

Shooting outside that box was treated as the worst possible outcome in that moment.

It wasn’t fear mongering as much as accountability.

That’s the real-world fallback mechanism that exists precisely because war is messy and humans do err. The system doesn’t pretend mistakes are inevitable. It treats them as traceable — and therefore preventable.

The Strike in Iran

This weekend’s military operations involving U.S. and Israeli forces against targets in Iran included a strike on a girls’ elementary school in the southern city of Minab — killing and injuring civilians, including over 100 students.

According to Iranian state linked media, the Shajareh Tayebeh girls’ school was hit in an airstrike as part of the broader assault, with the death toll over 100 as rescue efforts continue.

Videos and imagery from the aftermath have circulated on social media and were geolocated to the school’s vicinity, showing extensive structural damage with rescue teams and civilians working among the rubble.

The U.S. military has acknowledged awareness of reports of civilian harm and stated that it is investigating the incident while emphasizing that civilian protection is a priority.

The Contrast

Here’s where the professional military model and the current situation diverge:

In a trained, disciplined force, a catastrophic strike on a school would trigger an immediate and transparent board of inquiry with records, witnesses, timelines, and rapid public accountability.

What we currently have are competing narratives: Iranian officials asserting a high civilian death toll and calling it a crime. U.S. military saying it’s “looking into” reports and prioritizing civilian safety. Independent verification lagging because the fog of war has restricted access.



In a properly functioning system, even when calculations err, transparency, investigation, and accountability immediately follow because that’s what prevents future errors.

When you have a regime with Donald Trump at the helm and people like Pete Hegseth in charge of our military — there are no real investigations or accountability.

Just like the Caribbean boat strikes, they view these as war games and notches on their government belt as “alpha males” on the global stage.

It is an embarrassment to the men and women in uniform, veterans all across the globe, and the 250-plus years that our military has been operating with precision, accountability, and repercussions.

There needs to be a full investigation into how that girls school got hit. Who authorized the fire mission? Who entered the coordinates and safety data? Who processed the fire mission? And who helped cover it up afterwards?

Transparency and accountability, NOW.

Because what might have started as targeted strikes became a whole other situation when human error killed over 100 children. If we end up with boots on the ground in Iran for an extended period of time because of miscalculation and failure to enforce accountability afterward — this could end up much worse than the invasion of Iraq.

Until next time,

Evan.