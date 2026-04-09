Listen, I don’t mean to sound like I’m bitching or unhinged here with this stretch of articles, but I’m on one right now and you’re just going to have to bear with me.

If you’re new here, not as familiar with my background as those who have been here in the Underground for a while — this, ALL OF THIS, has been my entire life and lived experience.

I grew up in a military family with a father in the Air Force. My brother started his career in the Air Force too, and is currently a Sr. Master Sgt. in the Space Force. I went against the grain and joined the Army. The military and the federal government have shaped my life in ways that I can’t fully explain.

My mom tells a story that I didn’t know who my dad was until I was two, almost three. He was in bumfuck Alaska at a place called Clear AFB for a remote job for a year, and we were picking him up at the airport. Apparently, I stood at the bottom of the escalator asking my mom, “Is that my dad?” at every man that walked by. He served for 23 years, and there are plenty more of those stories.

At a time like this, service to the nation feels like a stain—and maybe rightfully so. I wouldn’t want to serve under this regime, and when I was medically discharged in late 2017, I was thankful that I was out from under any association with Mango Mussolini. But there was a time in this country when, on top of service to the nation being a way out of poverty for young men and women across the country, the service and sacrifices that went along with it were a point of pride that the “military community” understood and recognized—especially post-9/11.

All of this is to say that there’s skin in the game here. I fucking love this country—the good, the bad, the ugly, the indifference. I grew up with the best possible lens of what it meant to be American and what this country could be. Everyone had healthcare that I grew up with. No one was homeless. Kids at school had lunch and a place that was safe for them to learn. There wasn’t an overwhelming sense of lack of safety… people could be out and leave their front door unlocked. It was a good upbringing—a privileged one.

Looking back, is that a bit of rose-colored-glasses scenario? Obviously. But what I’m saying is that I’ve seen the power of the United States federal government work well for the people that work for it, and I always believed that everyone in this country should grow up being able to feel that same sense of security. It’s why I continue to believe in this country—I believe in the people that make it up, and I have seen the mechanisms of what we vote for actually work for people.

Somewhere along the way, it got sold to a bunch of greedy fucking nerds and con-men who are bleeding this country dry. We won’t get into the intricacies of our current oligarchical reality with a fat, fucking orange, sweaty piece of shit mob boss at the helm, but as you can tell—this thing is about to kick up into a rant.

Why the fuck can’t regular people feel safe? Seriously.

Why? Why can’t they?

Why can’t poor Black and brown families with kids living in a regular community in Dallas, Texas have the same experience that my family did without signing up to give their lives to this country? They pay taxes. Shouldn’t they have the right to have peace of mind with their health and that of their children?

Shouldn’t their kids have a police force that works for the community and is active in it—in a good way?

Shouldn’t those same kids have a clean school, with breakfast and lunch provided, and a quiet and safe place to learn for the day without having to worry about outside stressors?

Shouldn’t those same children have safe third spaces or activities provided to them outside of that school time so that maybe their parents get a little bit of reprieve after they spend nine hours of their day working to provide and pay the bills?

Shouldn’t communities like this exist for everyone?

Why the fuck can’t we spend money on the homeless and homeless veterans?

Why are we so chickenshit and cowardly as a people that we are more worried about the top 1% think about how the homeless population looks to the daily public than we are about funding or demanding programs that will help them get on their feet or get into substance abuse and mental health treatment?

What are we so fucking scared to actually do something and help people?

Because it can’t possibly be that we just don’t give a shit. Everyone is bitching about it all the time.

“Do something about the homeless people.”

“I’m tired of dealing with the homeless problem.”

Okay—let’s fucking do something about it then.

And for the love of anything fucking good and decent in this universe…

CAN MILLENNIALS GET A BREATHER IN LIFE?!

FOR ONCE.

Go ask ChatGPT or whatever your favorite AI friend is which generation has suffered the most in the history of this country economically? It’s probably going to tell you Millennials. No other generation in the history of this country has had a future and an outlook that was worse than that of their parents.

Hi. It’s us.

We were told that if we were good little boys and girls, this country would take care of us. That all we needed to do was go to school, get an education, work hard… and we, too, could buy a house and eventually retire and live the American dream by 65 — maybe even travel a bit.

We were lied to.

A lot of us even signed up to fight and put our lives on the line for this country in a war that spanned our young adult lives in order to get that education that would give us an opportunity at the American dream—even though we grew up poor. Many came back with PTSD and a lack of care from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the government who promised they would.

Throughout all of this, we have endured economic tragedy, global tragedy, constant war, false hope, lies from our government, and an endless list of other bullshit that stole our future from us and sold it to the billionaires.

A lot of us ended up not having kids because of it. Because we recognized that not only did we have no hope for the future, but the world was burning and no one was doing anything about that either.

Those that did have kids stare down childcare costs that are so out of control, it’s the mortgage payment they should be paying—on top of rent they don’t want to be paying—just to have someone care for their child while they are working at a job that doesn’t even cover their bills.

I know. I know.

“You guys are always complaining.”

And you’re right. If there’s one thing about Millennials, we’re gonna fucking complain. We’re going to be right, and we’re going to get that shit done—but we’re going to let you know we don’t like it.

And one thing we’re tired of is being treated like we’re still children.

Almost daily, I stumble across some dumbass on social media trying to dunk on “millennials” over something referencing the immaturity of a teenager. I just turned 38, Carl. My generation should be managing businesses and planning the second half of their careers right now—but we’re driving DoorDash and still don’t have fucking benefits at any jobs we do have.

Why?

Because your generation won’t retire—because the economic instability you voted for has kept you in the workforce to pay for the mortgage on your third rental property that isn’t doing so well as an Airbnb.

THIS SHIT IS FUCKED UP AND IT’S TIME FOR US TO TAKE THE WHEEL.

We are the most educated and liberal/progressive generation that this country has ever seen and these octogenerian fucks won’t give it up.

We’re stuck in the backseat with our racist-ass grandpa driving the Chevy Astrovan 43 in a 75 and telling us to shut the fuck up because he’s “been doing this since you were in your daddy’s balls,” and your mom says “that’s just how things were back then.”

We’ve been watching this country—and the world along with it—burn for the last decade while everyone said they knew better…

So, I’ll ask…

Haven’t we suffered enough?

Haven’t we had enough of the lobbyist lies fed through elected officials on social media posts about “you’re a great person if you support this,” that end in an okey-doke and more of the same?

Aren’t we fucking exhausted of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries?

Isn’t it time for the Republican Party to finally cease to exist as a political entity because all of the criminals that make it up have been prosecuted and put into prison?

Because I’m tired of the bullshit.

I’m tired of being told that we have to play the game for the government to work for poor and working-class people.

I’m tired of being told that we have to wait—when we always find the billions for war and tax breaks for billionaires.

I’m tired of them rigging the game and calling it winning, or thinking they’re smart because they were born on third base and had generational wealth.

I’m tired of being gaslit for calling them fascists when we all saw it coming.

I’m tired of the mainstream media being made up of a bunch of fucking people who stay in hotel rooms with pre-fluffed pillows and a concierge, acting like they know the lived experience of a working-class American while they tell us how we should feel.

I’m tired of us not having a fucking voice—or any skin in the game as a whole.

We pay the fucking taxes.

We do the dirty work.

We dig the ditches.

We count the pay stubs.

We keep the lights on in the federal and state governments.

So they can add another six inches to their yacht while these guys pump enough testosterone into their ass to kill a fucking donkey?

Fuck that.

Trump needs to go.

They all need to go.

Until next time,

Evan.