WARNING LABEL: IF THIS HURTS YOUR FEELINGS IT MIGHT BE ABOUT YOU

I’ve been writing about male influencers, intelligent masculinity, and the need for better role models for a while now. It’s my attempt to create some change by saying out loud the things I’ve learned through therapy, lived experience, and a lot of uncomfortable self-reflection. The things I wish someone had told me when I was younger.

Right now, there’s endless discourse about men, patriarchy, and the so-called “male loneliness epidemic.” If you spend even a little time online, you’ve seen it.

“Why do women hate men so much these days?” “You want us to pay your rent, but we can’t even ask you out.” “They’re either OnlyFans models or crazy feminists.”

I recoil every fucking time. The ignorance is staggering. The laziness of thought is worse. And if you’re a grown man who’s actually looked at yourself — who has been to therapy or tried to take responsibility — it’s exhausting to watch.

I’m not writing this from a soap box. I’m not perfect. I’m getting divorced. I struggle with my mental health. I’ve called names. I’ve reacted instead of responded. I’ve had to sit with all of that and ask myself why it happened, what patterns I was missing or repeating, and how to make sure I don’t keep putting myself, or anyone else, in those positions. And when I do mess up, how to change my perspective so my behavior actually matches the kind of man I want to be in the world.

Guys are fucking idiots. We all are, at times. But what’s really driven women to the edge, and I don’t blame them, is how many men refuse to acknowledge that fact. Refuse to even ask the most basic questions:

“How have I contributed to this?” “That must be exhausting, how can I make sure I’m not part of the problem?”

The refusal to ask is the rot in men. And it’s why the conversation keeps going in circles.

Right-wing incel and “lonely man” influencer Nick Fuentes recently surfaced in a clip from his show declaring that “women should be put in breeding gulags.” During the livestream of America First, he went further, saying women should be imprisoned the way Hitler rounded up “Gypsies, Jews, communists — all of his political rivals.”

This isn’t edgy provocation as much as genocidal rhetoric dressed up as grievance.

Men who feel wronged don’t just drift into this stuff by accident. They go looking for a place that will validate their anger without requiring self-examination. That search is intellectual laziness at its highest form. There’s an initial moment of cognitive dissonance — the quiet awareness that something here is off — but instead of sitting with it, they fight like hell to prove themselves right. So they follow influencers like Fuentes, Andrew Tate, and others who spew misogynistic garbage and build an ecosystem where resentment feeds itself over and over again.

That’s how this spreads throughout society, not because it’s convincing — but because it’s comforting to people who don’t want to change.

Myth & Reality

We need to be clear about something before we go further: the loneliness thing isn’t made up, but it also isn’t “women hate men” or “men aren’t getting laid enough.” What’s real is deeper and more structural.

A growing body of research shows that men across age groups are reporting higher levels of loneliness and social isolation than in previous decades. In the U.S., close to one in three men say they feel lonely regularly, and many have no close friendships at all — a number that has tripled since the early 1990s. And while both men and women experience loneliness, men are significantly less likely to talk about or seek help when they do.

Young men, particularly those 15-34, repeatedly show up at the top of loneliness polls. One global analysis found that about 25% of young men in the U.S. reported feeling lonely for much of the day, far above female peers.

So, yes — the “male loneliness epidemic” isn’t just a social media trope. There’s something to it.

But here is the most crucial part: loneliness alone doesn’t turn someone into a misogynist. It doesn’t make someone build an identity around resentment. Loneliness is a condition, not a causal explanation for toxic behavior. And if you fail to see the difference between the two, you play right into the hands of the very influencers who capitalize on this.

Loneliness matters because it is tied to real harm. Research shows that chronic isolation isn’t just uncomfortable — it’s dangerous. Social disconnection correlates with higher rates of depression, substance abuse, and even mortality. Men are at significantly higher risk of suicide than women, a pattern linked in part to isolation and untreated mental health struggles.

There’s a reason the U.S. Surgeon General has warned about loneliness as a public health crisis, not a cultural gripe. And yet, because society still treats emotional dependence and vulnerability as “unmanly,” many men suffer in silence instead of seeking support.

So what’s really happening?

Men are losing social connection at scale — fewer close relationships, fewer emotional outlets, fewer spaces where it’s safe to be vulnerable.

They are less likely to seek help for emotional distress, even when they feel it acutely.

And because traditional masculine norms still prize stoicism and self-reliance, admitting loneliness often gets equated with weakness.

That’s not the same thing as “men aren’t wanted.” It’s that men weren’t taught how to connect in the first place, and now they’re trapped in a societal feedback loop that simultaneously stigmatizes emotional support and then mocks the consequences of that stigma.

And that’s where the slippery slope begins.

Why It’s Easier to Fall Down the Rabbit Hole

If you want to understand why so many men end up in the dark corners of the internet where Fuentes-style rhetoric and the broader manosphere live, you have to look at what they’re actually responding to. It’s never just misogyny. It’s emotional need and psychological shortcuts.

Research and reporting make it clear that a lot of men don’t start in these spaces because they’re villainous — they start because they’re hurting, confused, and looking for answers that feel easy rather than difficult. Men who feel socially isolated, rejected, or inadequate online are prime targets for influencers who will give them something that feels like validation, certainty, and community — even when it’s rooted in resentment and grievance (Psychology Today, 2025).

A psychologist who studied why men enter and leave manosphere subcultures found two dominant drivers:

Rejection and frustration around dating, self-worth, and identity The search for community and meaning that they don’t find offline — not because those needs aren’t real, but because the paths to meeting those needs in a healthy way are more difficult and rare.

That’s where the first weakness shows: these spaces don’t teach self-selection, they exploit the absence of it.

Traditional masculine norms still stigmatize vulnerability and introspection: men get rewarded for being tough, stoic, unemotional. That training doesn’t prepare someone for disappointment, loneliness, or failure — it teaches them to bottle it up. In contrast, influencers on social media serve up an easy fix, “You’re right to feel pissed off.” That’s validation without growth, and it’s highly addictive.

This is not a coincidence. Many studies of online platforms show that social media algorithms take advantage of vulnerability by feeding users content that keeps them engaged. In one experiment, a male account interest in self-improvement searches was quickly recommended videos increasingly full of anger, blame, and misogyny. Not because the user was predisposed to hate women, but because the system detected emotional engagement and rewarded it with more extreme content.

Add to that the way hypermasculine content frames identity by telling men that there is a single root cause to their frustration — feminism, women, and societal change — while presenting a single solution: adopt this rigid idea of what a “real man” looks like. Which is comforting to them because it reduces complexity to a simple hierarchy and gives men a clear enemy instead of forcing them to sit with messy internal frustration.

People don’t like discomfort. And one of the easiest ways to avoid emotional discomfort is not to think about it at all. Rather than wrestling with why they feel rejected, insecure, or lonely, some men find it easier to externalize the blame by inventing villains instead of examining themselves. That’s a form of intellectual laziness. They don’t want to do the work of introspection, they want someone to confirm their rage and direct it outward.

In social psychology, there are well-documented patterns where individuals avoid discomfort by reinforcing beliefs that validate their feelings and dismiss the evidence that contradicts them — self-propaganda. People will selectively reinforce ideas that justify their emotional experience, and these communities are extremely good at amplifying that feedback loop, because that’s what keeps people coming back.

Combine that with the fact that many of these spaces already operate as echo chambers where you say something once, you get likes, hear the same sentiment from others, and suddenly what was a frustration becomes a movement with fertile ground for resentment to solidify into ideology.

So the pull isn’t just the anger, it’s the shortcut away from personal responsibility. One that feels easier and more satisfying in the moment rather than doing the hard work of self-reflection and emotional growth.

The Shortcut Never Works

Once it is taken, it rarely stops at anger.

The thing about intellectual and introspective laziness is that it doesn’t just avoid responsibility, it actively resists it. The moment a man accepts an external villain — a woman, an immigrant, a member of the LGBTQ+ community — any competing explanation becomes a threat. Self-reflection isn’t just uncomfortable anymore, it’s a betrayal of oneself. Weakness. “Blue-pilled. “Feminized.”

That’s why doubt is punished so quickly in these spaces.

Ask the wrong question and you’re mocked.

Express uncertainty and you’re labeled soft.

Suggest that women aren’t the problem and you’re accused of being a sellout.

What looks like confidence from the outside is often just fragile certainty reinforced by group approval. And that approval matters because for many of these men, it’s the first time they’ve felt seen or validated anywhere. Likes, reposts, comments, all become stand-ins for belonging. The belief hardens not because it’s real, but because it gets rewarded.

And then grievance turns into identity.

Once a man wraps his sense of self around resentment, changing his mind isn’t just inconvenient, it’s existential. Admitting he might be wrong would mean admitting he’s wasted his time, hurt people, misdirected his anger. It would mean confronting the very emptiness he’s been running from. So instead, the ideology escalates. The rhetoric sharpens. And his enemies multiply.

The ecosystem he belongs to encourages it.

The more extreme the claim, the more engagement it gets.

The more degrading the language, the more loyalty it signals.

The more cruel the joke, the more it proves your worth.

And eventually, misogyny stops being a side effect and becomes the point.

That’s exactly how you get from “I'm lonely” to “women are the problem.

From “dating is hard” to “feminism ruined society.”

From frustration to dehumanization.

At that first stage, people like Nick Fuentes or Andrew Tate don’t feel shocking, they feel clarifying. They say the “quiet part out loud.” They offer certainty instead of nuance, dominance instead of growth, and permission instead of accountability. And for men already conditioned to avoid that introspection, the permission becomes a drug.

This isn’t some accidental radicalization. It’s the path of least resistance.

The system doesn’t require men to become smarter, kinder, or more self-aware. It only asks that they stop asking questions. That they outsource their anger and thinking. That they trade curiosity for certainty and make grievance their form of growth.

So, this isn’t just a cultural problem — it’s a moral one.

Because masculinity that can’t tolerate introspection will always collapse into control. A man who refuses to examine himself will eventually look for someone else to dominate. If he can’t sit with discomfort, he’ll manufacture enemies. If he can’t grow, he’ll begin to rot — loudly, publicly, and often violently.

Which is why the question isn’t whether men are lonely, it’s whether they’re willing to do anything about it that doesn’t involve blaming everyone else.

So guys,

Grow the fuck up. I’m sick and tired of seeing some of you on social media bitching in the comments at women, about women, and about your life. YOU hold the keys to your own future, not the imagined thoughts of a woman. Not the rejection you’re creating in your head.

This shit has gone on for too long and it is out of control. Women don’t hate you, but if you say some stupid shit they WILL point out the injustices that they’ve experienced on behalf of ignorant people like you.

Like I said, I’m not preaching from a soapbox so much as trying to get other people on board. Aren’t you tired of being lazy and bored with yourself? Aren’t you tired of blaming everyone else while seeing no change in your life?

It’s almost as if everyone else isn’t the problem and it might be fucking YOU. So pull your pampers up, go to therapy, meet some other guys online, and talk about your feelings.

Please and thank you.

-Evan.