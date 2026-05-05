Greetings from the underground,

Marjorie Taylor Greene might have been the most dangerous hee-haw in Trump’s MAGA bunch, but now that she’s been cast aside, she’s continuing to take swings at the people she used to protect.

This woman isn’t consistent, she’s not trustworthy, and she built her brand on saying outrageous and racist shit — but she was inside the rooms where all of this happened. And when she starts pointing inward instead of outward, you pay attention.

One day it sounds like she fully understands that the people she spent years backing were pedophiles and abusers… The next, she’s right back to hurling the same racist bullshit that made her famous in the first place. The contradiction is why you don’t take her at her word, but you also don’t ignore it when what she’s saying lines up with everything we know about Epstein, his friends, and how these people are trying to protect themselves.

In interviews at the Ron Paul Institute last month, Greene claimed that Trump directly urged her to back off efforts to release the Epstein files, warning that doing so would harm people within his own social orbit. According to her account, the conversation happened after she refused to withdraw support from the discharge petition. She says Trump told her, “People you know, Marjorie… people at Mar-a-Lago. People in Palm Beach, they’re going to get hurt by this. These are good people.” She has also said that she came away from that exchange believing that Trump was attempting to block release of the files and behind the scenes there were efforts to slow legislative action when Trump colluded with Pam Bondi and Mike Johnson.

Let’s sit with that for a second…

One of Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress is publicly claiming that the president intervened to protect people (including himself) from being exposed in a child trafficking sex network.. And the response from our elected officials in Washington has been jack shit. No urgency. No coordinated demand for transparency. No moment where Congress collectively decides that this was the line you don’t cross.

Instead… we just move on.

We all knew the war in Iran would dominate coverage in mainstream media. That’s what they do.. they chase the biggest, loudest story, and stay there as long as they can. But Congress isn’t supposed to get distracted when something this serious is sitting right in front of their face. And yet, here we are, watching something as explosive as the president of the United States being connected to a child sex trafficking ring with credible evidence that he raped children… and doing nothing.

Meanwhile, the people who are supposed to be held accountable for these sick crimes are operating like nothing ever happened. The Epstein files still hang over everything, with survivors waiting for full transparency and consequences for the people who abused them — and nothing. Independent journalists are still digging. Survivors are still speaking out. And the institutions with any power to act, are still sitting there with their thumbs up their asses.

Just delays, distractions, limited attention span, and the understanding that if you wait long enough… something else will take its place.

And while all of this is happening, these people keep rewarding themselves. Trump’s sons scored multiple defense related contracts. The Air Force agreed to purchase “Guardian-2” counter drone intercepters from a firm partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric. Another startup connected to Eric Trump was awarded a $24 million contract with the Pentagon to test “Phantom” humanoid robots with the Marine Corps. Donald Trump Jr. also joined the advisory board of Unusual Machines which subsequently won an Army contract to supply drone components.

So… when we ask ourselves how something as grotesque as Epstein’s operation never fully breaking open, it’s not because we didn’t know or there wasn’t any evidence, survivors, or reporting..

It’s because at every single step, the people in power have made a decision on what mattered more, who was worth protecting, and that the truth — no matter how sick and twisted — was something the public could live without.

We’ve got to quit scrolling past things and waiting for the next deadline to tell us what we are supposed to care about. This is where we start forcing the issue again.

Call your representatives and ask them where they stand on releasing the Epstein files in full. Not vague statements about “accountability.” Not carefully worded press releases… A simple yes or no. Do they support full transparency, or are they protecting the powerful men that they pretended to be outraged by?

Ask journalists why this story isn’t being treated with the same urgency as every other breaking crisis. Ask why something that implicates power at the highest levels gets buried the second something louder comes along. Ask them how a child sex trafficking ring with credible allegations against the president isn’t as important as his ball room.

And stop letting this get memory-holed every time the cycle shifts.

Because that’s how this keeps happening. Not because we don’t care, but because the moment gets diluted and replaced. Over and over again until nothing ever actually happens and there’s no consequences.

If this story means what we all said it meant when the first half of the files were released — if it really exposes a network of wealth, power, and pedophilia — then it shouldn’t just disappear because it’s inconvenient or politically dangerous.

It only disappears if we let it.

Until next time,

Evan.