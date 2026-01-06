On January 6th, 2021, the American people watched our democracy bend, not break, under open assault.

We watched one man deliberately incite an insurrection. We watched a mob, radicalized by lies, overrun the United States Capitol. We watched first responders die in the line of duty defending a constitutional process older than any living American. We watched the seat of our representative government be desecrated — not metaphorically, but literally — turned into a battlefield of grievance, rage, and entitlement.

That day stripped away every illusion. We saw the worst of us. Unfiltered and unashamed.

Yet, what we were supposed to be still mattered. The response, in those first hours, seemed to understand what was at stake. The votes were certified that night. The constitutional process continued. Members of the president’s own party, however briefly, recoiled from what they had helped unleash. For a moment, it appeared that the line had finally been crossed, and that crossing it would carry consequences.

We reached Inauguration Day intact. A new president took the oath of office and spoke of guardrails, norms, and accountability. The attorney general promised the same. Lawmakers called January 6th the final, unforgivable assault on our democracy.

They told us this would matter.

It didn’t.

Five years later, what remains isn’t closure — its absence. Absence of accountability proportionate to the crime. Absence of justice equal to the damage done to our country. Absence of the respect for people like Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn who defended the Capitol with their bodies, and for the institutions that held when they were meant to break.

January 6th made the threat unmistakably clear. The failure that followed was not confusion or caution, it was choice. A choice by Merrick Garland to slow-walk consequences. A choice to treat an attempted overthrow as a political inconvenience. A choice to protect the norms that protected them, over democracy itself.

That is the real betrayal.

Not that our system was tested. But that once danger passed, those entrusted to defend it chose comfort over consequence. And in doing so, they taught the country the most dangerous lesson of all: that an attack on democracy can be survived, and ultimately forgotten or forgiven.

That’s what we are still living with.

Promises of Accountability

One year after the attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland stood at the Department of Justice and pledged that investigators would pursue January 6th “at any level,” promising to “follow the facts wherever they lead.”

It was a reassuring statement to the public. It was also the moment when urgency was quietly replaced with procedure.

Garland’s defenders pointed to the scale of the federal investigation. Approximately 1,580 individuals were charged in connection with the January 6th attack. Of those, more than 600 faced felony charges for assaulting, resisting, or obstructing law enforcement officers.

That work was real. The prosecutions legitimate. Many resulted in stiff prison sentences.

But this has never been a question of whether some people were held accountable.

It has always been a question of whether the people who aimed the weapon at our republic — the organizers, inciters, beneficiaries, and elected officials — were confronted in time for accountability to function as a deterrence rather than a history lesson.

On that issue, the record is damning.

Garland didn’t appoint Special Counsel Jack Smith until November 18, 2022. Nearly two full years after the Capitol was breached. By then, the country had moved on politically, Trump had announced another presidential run, and the investigation was already racing an electoral clock it never should have been allowed to chase.

The delay became doctrine. Caution became cover.

The Justice Department chose to build a case that could survive the history books, and in doing so, allowed the future to overtake it.

The Courts Became a Delay Tactic, Time Did the Rest.

When federal indictments finally came in 2023, charging Donald Trump with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the cases immediately collided with a judiciary increasingly willing to entertain immunity arguments and procedural appeals.

The most consequential moment arrived when the Supreme Court agreed to take up Trump’s claims of presidential immunity — a move that halted trial proceedings and kicked the resolution can further down the road.

On July 1, 2024, the Court issued its ruling in Trump v. United States, reshaping the legal landscape around presidential immunity and sending the case back into further litigation. The likelihood of a trial before the election was nil.

At the same time, Trump’s classified documents prosecution unraveled in Florida, ultimately being dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon in July 2024 on grounds related to the special counsel’s appointment and forcing another appeal and delay process.

This became the pattern and the strategy. Not acquittal. Not exoneration.

Delay.

The justice system didn’t deliver resolution, it delivered continuances.

January 6th, Again — This Time for Him

History has a cruel symmetry.

On January 6, 2025, Congress once again met to certify a presidential election. This time certifying Donald Trump’s return to office after his victory in the 2024 election. The process occurred under heavy security, governed by new rules designed to prevent disruption.

There was no mob. No breach. No violence. But the symbolism was unmistakable.

The man whose lies fueled an attempt to stop certification four years prior now benefitted from the very process his supporters once tried to destroy.

The arc of accountability didn’t bend toward justice, it bent toward restoration.

The Pardons

Two weeks later, the failure was made explicit. On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a sweeping proclamation granting pardons and commutations to roughly 1,500 individuals convicted or charged for their roles in the January 6th attack. The proclamation framed the prosecutions as a “grave national injustice” and cast those convicted as victims of political persecution.

This was not a narrow act of mercy. It wasn’t individualized judicial review. It was the wholesale erasure of any form of consequences for that day.

Police officers were assaulted and their attackers were absolved. Prosecutors spent years building cases, and their work was wiped away with a signature. The largest investigation in modern DOJ history was recast as oppression.

This was not reconciliation. It was a declaration that violence works — if you wait long enough, regain power, and rewrite the ending yourself.

The Loss of Respect

Five years after January 6th, the most enduring damage isn’t procedural.

It’s moral.

Disrespect for the officers who held the line. Disrespect for the staffers and aides who barricaded doors. Disrespect for a constitutional order that survived only because ordinary people refused to abandon it.

And disrespect for the American people — who were told, repeatedly, to trust the system.

Merrick Garland’s promise to pursue accountability “at any level” now reads like a relic from a country that still believed shame carried force. The lesson ultimately taught was not that democracy is resilient, it was that power outruns consequence. That proximity to authority converts criminality into controversy, and controversy into delay, and delay into absolution.

The Moral Indictment

This is where any analysis ends and reckoning begins. Because the story of January 6th is not only about Trump or the mob.

It’s about the chickenshit elected officials — including Democrats — who mistook restraint for virtue and patience for principle. The protected people who spoke solemnly about guardrails and norms while the clock ran out on our future. The cowards who believed the system would save itself.

Systems don’t save democracies.

People do.

And the people entrusted with enforcing accountability — I’m looking at you, Merrick Garland — chose caution when clarity was required, and chose procedure when deterrence was necessary.

America didn’t lack the evidence.

Our leaders lacked the will.

We watched an attack on the Capitol. We saw over a thousand participants charged. We were promised accountability “at any level.”

Then we watched as the time, courts, and elections did what courage wouldn’t.

And when the moment finally passed, we watched the culprit return — and erase what consequences remained.

Five years after January 6th, we are not living in the aftermath of an insurrection.

We are living in the aftermath of the decision not to finish the job.