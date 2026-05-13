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GigiLeigh's avatar
GigiLeigh
5h

And heaven forfend we talk about a billionaire tax. They turn into the biggest bunch of crybabies one could ever see. Jeff Bezos spends 40 mill on a Melania vanity project but ask him to pay 40 mill in taxes and it is world shattering for him. I'm effing sick of these oligarchs and their snowflake feelings.

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1 reply by Evan Fields
Colly66's avatar
Colly66
3hEdited

It is like the excesses of the Rome before it collapsed, or French Royalty before the French Revolution. Gross excess, cruelty, greed & selfishness. Have to say I see this all playing out in my own country but nowhere near the obscenity levels of what happening under that ( I can't even say his name today so angry)shitty orange pile of excess. Their time will come, just wish it would be soon. I could tell you about a lady from my country caught up in an ICE concentration camp, what she has told her mother .... its sickening.. children in chains and handcuffed and more. Save that for another day.

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