Greetings from The Underground,

Every single day, struggling Americans watch members of their federal government live lives of excess and extravagance. The FBI director hands out personally labeled bottles of bourbon while jetting around to sports events. Family members receive government contracts. Private government jets are used for personal trips. Lobster bars at Mar-a-Lago become grift-filled “fundraisers” for the wealthy and connected.

They live like aristocrats while telling the rest of us there’s no money for healthcare, affordable groceries, lower gas prices, childcare, paid parental leave, or anything else that might actually improve the lives of working-class Americans.

They cut our jobs. They take away our rights. They tax us more to fund their own impulses. And then they turn around and spend those tax dollars on killing children in our name.

This isn’t any form of fiscal conservatism or small government, it’s the politics of austerity for the public and indulgence for the powerful and connected. A government that tells ordinary Americans to tighten their belts while the people running it are building monuments to themselves, funneling money through loyalists and contractors, bankroll endless militarism, and surround themselves with a life of wealth and royalty. All while the man at the top tells reporters, “I don’t think about about Americans’ financial situation.”

From vanity construction projects and Mar-a-Lago grifts to bloated defense spending and public money flowing to political allies, Trump’s second term has become a case study in excess disguised as patriotism.

The modern Republican Party built its identity around the idea of restraint, fiscal responsibility, small government, and shared sacrifice. Americans were told there was no money for universal healthcare, affordable childcare, paid leave, expanded housing assistance, or even basic improvements to the social safety net because the country simply “couldn’t afford it.” And yet, the second Trump regime has governed less like those principles of austerity and more like a royal court.

In just over a year back in office, Trump has overseen or proposed a growing list of vanity projects, security expansions, beautification campaigns, and politically connected contracts that collectively paint a picture of a government obsessed with image, legacy, and spectacle while millions of Americans struggle to afford basic necessities.

The most glaring example is a pile of rubble beside the White House itself.

Trump’s new East Wing ballroom project — a massive 90,000 square foot addition to the White House complex that Trump recently said he was “doubling in size” — was initially presented as a privately funded patriotic improvement to the executive mansion. The president later claimed the project would cost roughly $400 million in private funding. That framing quickly collapsed once Senate Republicans were asked to approve nearly $1 billion in additional federal funding connected to the White House complex and the ballroom expansion. According to reporting from the Associated Press and other outlets, the request includes approximately $220 million specifically tied to hardening and securing the ballroom area itself, alongside hundreds of millions more for expanded screening facilities, threat mitigation systems, and protective infrastructure.

Sounds a lot like a fucking bunker to me.

At the same time Americans are being told to accept cuts, freezes, firings, rising prices, and “economic realities,” the federal government is debating whether tax payers should help finance security upgrades for what is effectively a presidential vanity hall.

And the ballroom is only part of it… Trump has also pushed a sweeping “beautification” campaign across Washington, D.C., turning public landmarks into personal legacy projects. The renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool became a national controversy after the administration bypassed standard procedures to pursue a redesign that included coating the basin in what Trump described as “American flag blue.” He publicly claimed the renovation would cost less than $2 million. Subsequent reporting, lawsuits, and procurement records put the number closer to $13 million, with portions awarded through no-bid emergency contracting procedures to businesses tied to friends of Trump himself.

This regime isn’t merely spending money, it is spending money on spectacle while insisting that dignity itself is unaffordable for ordinary people.

American are told universal healthcare is unrealistic. Childcare assistance is too expensive. Paid family leave would cost too much. School lunches are debated as luxuries. Cities are told there is no funding for housing. Veterans wait in longer lines for care. Families are rationing groceries. Millions skip medical treatment because they can’t afford the bill that comes afterward.

But there always seems to be money available for monuments, military escalation, donor access events, executive image projects, and contracts flowing toward the Trump family and their loyalists.

That’s the hypocrisy of Trump’s second term.

If the first year and a half of Trump’s second term has proven anything, it’s that austerity in America is selective.

There is always money for war.

While Americans are lectured about fiscal discipline and government waste, the Trump administration has overseen one of the most aggressive expansions of military spending in modern history. The White House’s proposed defense budget for fiscal year 2027 now approaches $1.5 trillion when mandatory spending, nuclear modernization, intelligence operations, and supplemental military packages are fully accounted for. Even by Pentagon standards, that is fucking crazy.

And those costs continue to climb.

According to reporting from Reuters, Pentagon estimates for the regime’s expanding war in Iran rose from approximately $25 billion to nearly $29 billion in just the early stages of military operations. Those figures include air operations, naval deployments, missile defense systems, regional force expansion, logistics, and emergency supplemental authorizations passed with limited public scrutiny. Defense officials themselves acknowledged the true long-term cost remains unclear. The war has already consumed more taxpayer money than many domestic social programs receive in years.

At the exact same time, Americans are being told there’s no pathway toward universal healthcare coverage.

The United States already spends more per capita on healthcare than any nation on Earth, yet millions of Americans still ration insulin, avoid ambulance rides, delay cancer screenings, skip mental health treatment, and go into medical debt from emergencies they never chose to have. Working families are told that paid parental leave is financially unrealistic. Expanded childcare assistance is a fantasy at this point. Housing support is labeled as irresponsible spending. Student debt relief becomes a moral outrage.

But another $29 billion for war?

Done.

The Trump regime has simultaneously pushed massive investments into next-generation missile defense systems, expanded border militarization, surveillance infrastructure, and private security contracting. Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile shield alone carries projected costs ranging from $175 billion to over $800 billion depending on the scale of deployment and long-term operational commitments. Defense contractors, lobbyists, and politically connected firms stand poised to absorb enormous portions of that spending should the project fully materialize.

This is the lie at the center of modern politics: the money does exist. It always has.

The issue has never been whether the United States can afford to improve the lives of ordinary Americans. The issue is what the political class chooses to prioritize, and under Trump’s second term, the priorities have become impossible to ignore. Endless military expansion, monument projects, security fortresses and bunkers… Patronage networks. Executive luxury. Public spectacles.

All while ordinary Americans are told to lower their expectations for what life is supposed to be.

The excess of Trump’s second term doesn’t end with vanity projects or military expansion. Those are merely the most visible symptoms of something larger: the transformation of political power into a monetized marketplace.

Under Trump, the presidency has become less public office and more brand licensing wrapped in the imagery of nationalism, patriotism, and political governance. Access, loyalty, influence, and even ideology itself have become commodities to be bought, sold, traded, and monetized by people with access to power.

Mar-a-Lago is the epicenter of that ecosystem.

Officially, many of the events being held there are framed as fundraisers, donor gatherings, or political strategy retreats. In practice, they often resemble networking conventions for the wealthy and politically connected — complete with luxury dining, celebrity appearances, private access opportunities, and escalating pay-to-play dynamics.

While working class Americans struggle with rent, debt, and rising grocery and gas bills, America’s political elite gather beneath chandeliers and gold-plated decor to exchange influence over lobster dinners and bourbon tastings.

And the money flowing through it is staggering.

Since returning to office, Trump-aligned political organizations and affiliated entities have raised hundreds of millions of dollars through high-dollar donor events, PAC activity, merchandising, licensing agreements, media ventures, and branded products tied directly to his political identity. The line between governance and private enrichment has become impossible to distinguish.

Even the aesthetics of the regime reflect it.

The president’s name and image are no longer simply political branding tools, they have become commercial assets attached to nearly everything surrounding the movement itself. Trump-branded phones. Trump crypto ventures. Trump merchandise. Trump fundraising clubs. Trump memberships. Trump donor tiers. A political movement built around consumption over ideology.

The recently promoted “Trump phone” project became one of the clearest examples of the culture surrounding the administration. Supporters were encouraged to place $100 deposits on gold-colored Trump mobile devices marketed as symbols of economic nationalism and anti-establishment patriotism. Yet reporting later revealed that delivery timelines, manufacturing guarantees, and product details remained murky at best, while the terms and conditions acknowledged that production itself was not guaranteed. The symbolism remained profitable regardless of whether the product materialized.

That dynamic now defines enormous portions of the modern conservative ecosystem, outrage converted into revenue streams.

And the grift extends far beyond merch.

Throughout Trump’s second term, politically connected contractors, loyalists, media allies, and donor networks have continued positioning themselves around government spending initiatives, security expansion, border contracts, defense proposals, and administrative influence campaigns. The regime publicly condemns “elites” while simultaneously constructing one of the most aggressively transactional political cultures in American history.

That’s why rhetoric from Republicans, or frankly any politician, about “real Americans,” feels so hollow.

A waitress struggling to afford insulin is apparently expected to sacrifice for the country. A veteran waiting months for care is expected to be patient. Families drowning in rent are told to work harder or take out a loan. Teachers are told there’s no money. Parents are told childcare assistance is unrealistic.

But the donor class always seems to find another seat at another table.

Another contract.

Another gala.

Another fundraiser.

Another opportunity to profit from proximity to power.

That is the real economy Trumpism has produced: one where patriotism is branding, governance is spectacle, and public office is just a business opportunity for people lucky enough to stand close to the throne.

For decades, Americans have been told their sacrifices were patriotic.

Tighten your belt. Work harder. Accept less. Be grateful for what you have. Don’t ask for too much. Don’t expect dignity to come easy.

Meanwhile, the people delivering the message were building an entirely different country for themselves.

A country of donor galas, private jets, executive luxuries, military spectacle, security fortresses, insider contracts, and endless streams of money flowing upward toward the already powerful and connected. A country where access to political power increasingly resembles access to a luxury brand. A country where patriotism is used as marketing while ordinary people are told healthcare, housing, childcare, and economic stability are somehow unrealistic expectations.

That is what his second term has exposed more clearly than anything else: the United States isn’t suffering from a lack of wealth. It’s suffering from a crisis of priorities.

The money exists. So do the infrastructure, labor, and resources.

What no longer exists is the illusion that sacrifice is being shared equally.

Working class Americans have to absorb inflation, layoffs, medical debt, rising rent, and economic insecurity while political elites and donor networks continue operating inside of a system that rewards proximity to power with wealth, protection, influence, and opportunity. The people at the top speak endlessly about “real Americans” while living lives entirely disconnected from the realities most Americans actually face.

That’s the most dangerous part of all of this… The normalization of a government that increasingly behaves like an aristocracy while insisting the public should view that behavior as patriotism.

And once a nation reaches the point where luxury for the powerful is treated as a necessity, while dignity for ordinary people is treated as excess, the social contract itself has begun to collapse.

Until next time,

Evan.