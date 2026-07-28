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Nadine H's avatar
Nadine H
7h

Excellent article and clearly an open question! Thank you for your due diligence Evan! Hope you get more information on the reasoning behind the objection. Keep us posted!

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
7h

Hmm. How much time do you allow her to respond? And I'm wondering what recourse exists for challenging a canvass board member who refuses to execute her responsibilities?

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