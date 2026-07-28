Greetings from The Underground,

One of the most serious responsibilities entrusted to any election official isn’t counting ballots. It isn’t staffing polling places, it isn’t even running Election Day itself.

It’s certification.

Certification is the moment when election officials tell the public, “We’ve completed our work. We’ve reconciled the ballots. We’ve verified the results. These are the official outcomes.”

Refusing to certify an election isn’t a symbolic gesture. It’s one of the strongest statements an election official can make about public confidence in the electoral process. If someone entrusted with overseeing our elections believes they cannot sign their name to the results, the public deserves to know exactly why.

That question sent me down a rabbit hole.

After the El Paso County Canvass Board certified the June 30 primary election, one detail stood out from everything else. Republican canvass board member Candice Stutzreim declined to sign the certification without qualification, instead writing a short statement that read:

“Compliance with CRS 1-10-101.5 provides insufficient grounds to certify this election.”

It’s a remarkable statement… Not because it proves something was wrong with the election, but because it raises the obvious question…

If compliance with Colorado law wasn’t enough, what would’ve been?

So I decided to find out.

I reviewed the county’s certification documents. I read through the official canvass report. I examined the ballot reconciliation, the statement of votes cast, and the election summary report. I searched for interviews, public statements, and explanations that might explain why a member of the canvass board believed certification was inappropriate.

What The Records Actually Show

The official canvass documents paint a picture of an election that, at least on paper, appears internally consistent.

According to the county’s reconciliation report, 165,793 ballots were cast during the June primary. Those ballots reconcile with the reported methods of voting: 163,425 mail ballots, 2,367 in-person ballots, and one accepted provisional ballot. The county’s risk limiting audit reported zero discrepancies in the contests that were audited, and the election was ultimately certified by the canvass board.

But the public record I reviewed did not identify a mathematical discrepancy, an audit failure, or a documented inconsistency that would explain why one member of the canvass board concluded that certification should not proceed.

And that’s where the real story begins.

Following the Paper Trail

One of the easiest ways to lose public trust is to ask people to simply “take your word for it.” Election officials shouldn’t expect blind faith, and neither should journalists. If an election is questioned, the only responsible place to begin is with the official record itself.

The canvass report provides a straightforward accounting of what happened on Election Day and the weeks that followed. According to the county’s official reconciliation report, 165,793 ballots were cast in the June 30 primary election. Of those, 163,425 were cast by mail, 2,367 in person, and one provisional ballot was accepted. The figures shown above reconcile with the county’s reported total cast ballots.

The report also documents 4,908 rejected mail ballots. While the number may sound alarming in isolation, the report treats those ballots separately from those that were counted. Rejected ballots are not unexplained “missing votes”; they’re ballots that didn’t meet the legal requirement to be included in the final tally. The documents I reviewed do not identify those rejected ballots as evidence of fraud or improper counting.

The county also completed a risk-limiting audit, a post-election process designed to confirm that the reported winners match the paper ballots actually cast. According to the canvass documents, that audit found zero discrepancies in the contests that were selected for review.

On paper, the election appeared to reconcile.

But after reviewing the certification documents, statement of votes cast, and election summary reports, I found no documented mathematical inconsistency that would explain why certification should have failed.

One administrative error did stand out. The certification document appears to contain language referencing a “November Coordinated Election” despite certifying the June 30 primary, suggesting a previous template may not have been fully updated before publication. While that kind of error deserves correction, it is fundamentally different from evidence that votes were miscounted or that the election results were inaccurate.

Which brings us back to the same unanswered question.

If the ballots reconciled, the audit reported no discrepancies, and the election was certified by the rest of the canvass board…

What, specifically, was missing?

A Pattern, Not an Isolated Incident

If this were the first time Candice Stutzreim had refused to certify an election, it might reasonably be viewed as an isolated disagreement over the facts surrounding a single contest… it wasn’t.

Public reporting shows that this is part of a broader pattern. Stutzreim also declined to certify previous elections while serving on the El Paso County Canvass Board, including the 2023 coordinated election and the 2024 presidential primary. In each instance, the elections were ultimately certified despite her opposition. That changes the context; whatever standard Stutzreim believes should govern the election certification, it appears to extend beyond the June 2026 primary.

This is no longer about whether one particular election contained an irregularity. It raises a broader question about what standard is being applied before an election is considered worthy of certification.

Every public official has the right to disagree with the government process. Election officials are no exception. If a canvass board member believes the law is inadequate or that the certification process overlooks legitimate concerns, they should explain why. Healthy democracies depend on people being willing to voice disagreements, especially when they involve something as important as public confidence in elections.

But disagreement carries a responsibility. Refusing to certify an election is not a routine vote. It sends a message to hundreds of thousands of voters that something may be fundamentally wrong with the process.

After reviewing the public record surrounding this election, I was unable to find a detailed explanation identifying what specific evidence would have changed Stutzreim’s decision. I found no allegation tied to a particular precinct, no documented discrepancy in the canvass, and no public statement explaining what additional facts she believed were necessary before certification could occur.

That absence of an explanation doesn’t invalidate concerns. It does, however, leave the public with an unanswered question…

If confidence in the election was insufficient, what was missing?

Why This Matters

In less than 100 days, Americans will once again head to the polls to choose the people who will represent them in Congress, in state legislatures, and in local government. Those elections will unfold against the backdrop of something we haven’t experienced in modern American history: a sitting president who has repeatedly suggested that the federal government should play a larger role in the administration of elections and who has continued to question the legitimacy of election outcomes he disfavors.

Public confidence in elections cannot survive on assumptions from either side. It depends on transparency, consistency, and a willingness to explain difficult decisions to the people those decisions affect.

If election officials believe that our elections are secure, they should be prepared to demonstrate why. If they believe an election can’t be certified, they should be equally prepared to explain what standard was not met. Transparency can’t be selective. It is owed to every voter, regardless of party.

That’s why this story matters.

After reviewing the public record surrounding El Paso County’s primary, I found no documented explanation connecting the objection to a specific discrepancy in the canvass, the audit, or the vote totals. That doesn’t mean an explanation doesn’t exist, it means the public hasn’t been given one.

Before publication, I contacted Candice Stutzreim seeking clarification about her objection. If she responds, I will update this article so readers can evaluate her explanation for themselves.

If there is evidence supporting Candice Stutzreim’s objection, the public deserves to hear it. If there is another legal or procedural concern that isn’t widely understood, that deserves to be part of the conversation as well.

Because in a constitutional republic, certification is more than a signature on a piece of paper. It is a promise to the American people that our elections are either worthy of their trust… or if they aren’t, that those trusted with safeguarding them will explain why.

With fewer than 100 days remaining before one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent memory, that promise has never mattered more.

Until next time,

Evan.