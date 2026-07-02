Diogenes Club | E21 - Let's Talk About It

Greetings from The Underground,

I’m back! I feel good. I’m happy.

There’s been a lot going on lately, but for the first time in a long time, I genuinely feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.

I honestly think I’m doing some of my best work ever here on Substack. More importantly, I feel like I’ve never been more me. I’m writing with confidence instead of fear, creating because I love it, and finding joy in the conversations we’re building together.

Life isn’t perfect, but it’s really, really good right now and I can’t wait to tell you all about it.

Today was a great discussion with Nick Paro on The Diogenes Club. Nick is one of the best men that I know and his support is incredibly important to me. It’s always great to be a part of whatever he is doing, so if you aren’t already supporting… please do so.

I hope you all have a great rest of your week and please consider becoming a paid or free subscriber if you can!v

Thank you Nieta Greene, LeftieProf, Ms.Yuse, Lynette, Victoria, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.