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Diogenes Club | E18 - Wait, It's The World Cup?
A recording from Evan Fields and Nick Paro's live video
Jun 11, 2026
The Midweek Burn
News from Underground is a veteran-run newsletter delivering sharp political analysis that breaks through the narrative, exposes threats to democracy, and amplifies those fighting back.News from Underground is a veteran-run newsletter delivering sharp political analysis that breaks through the narrative, exposes threats to democracy, and amplifies those fighting back.
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