Greetings from The Underground,

For much of the last several years, America has argued about the past.

We’ve argued about masks and mandates. About school closures, lockdowns, public health officials being transparent enough, whether politicians followed the science or manipulated it, and whether the extraordinary powers exercised during the COVID-19 pandemic were justified by an extraordinary crisis. Those debates have shaped elections, fractured families, and fundamentally altered the way millions of Americans view their government.

Now, with the release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal diaries, those questions have returned to the forefront once again.

The diaries offer a behind the scenes account of one of the most consequential periods in modern American history. Critics argue that they expose contradictions between Fauci’s private deliberations and his public messaging. Others contend they simply reveal what science often looks like in real time: uncertainty, evolving evidence, and difficult decisions made under pressure. Whatever conclusion readers ultimately reach, the diaries invite renewed scrutiny of the officials who helped guide the nation’s response through one of its darkest chapters.

That scrutiny is not only appropriate, it’s necessary. Public officials entrusted with that much authority should expect their decisions to be examined long after the emergency is over. Transparency isn’t an attack on democracy; it’s one of democracy’s defining strengths.

While America once again finds itself relitigating yesterday’s crisis, an equally important question is being overshadowed.

Who is leading public health today?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. no longer occupies the role of an outside critic who challenges the institutions of government. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, he now bears reasponsibility for confronting the nation’s current public health challenges. During his interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, much of the discussion centered on the failures of the COVID era and Dr. Fauci’s legacy. Outside the tv studio, the country is facing rising measles cases, declining confidence in public health, and the difficult task of rebuilding trust after years of division.

History deserves accountability, but leadership demands more than revisiting the past. It demands answering for the present.

The publication of Dr. Fauci’s diaries has reignited many of the same arguments that have defined American politics since 2020. To some, the entries represent long awaited confirmation that the government’s messaging often differed from the private uncertainty taking place behind closed doors. To others, it demonstrates that scientific understanding evolves, particularly during a once in a century pandemic, and that private conversations contain questions and doubts that never make their way to televised press briefings.

Both perspectives are understandable. The truth is that the diaries reveal far more human reality than either side of the political divide cares to admit.

Scientists aren’t prophets. They work with incomplete information, revise conclusions as new evidence emerges, and frequently disagree with each other. That process is neither a weakness nor a conspiracy. At the same time, government officials carry a responsibility that extends beyond science itself. They must communicate honestly with the public about what they know, what they don’t, and why recommendations are changing over time. When communication fails, or even appears inconsistent, the consequences extend far beyond a news cycle — Public trust becomes the casualty.

It’s that loss of trust, more than any single policy, that continues to define the legacy of the COVID pandemic.

Millions of Americans no longer believe their public institutions. Others no longer trust politicians to leave scientific decisions to scientific experts. Entire communities have become convinced that every recommendation is politically motivated, while others dismiss nearly every criticism of public health officials as misinformation. Somewhere along the way, confidence in the institutions themselves became another casualty of COVID-19.

The Fauci diaries deserve careful examination because accountability matters. If mistakes were made, Americans deserve honest answers. If difficult decisions were justified by the information available at the time, that deserves to be understood as well. Democracies are stronger when leaders are subject to scrutiny.

The problem is that accountability is only useful if it teaches us how to govern better the next time a crisis arrives.

That brings us to RFK Jr.

For years, Kennedy built his reputation by questioning America’s public health establishment. He challenged federal agencies, criticized vaccine policy, accused regulators of becoming too closely aligned with pharmaceutical companies, and argued that the government had failed repeatedly to earn the public’s trust. Whether Americans agreed with him or not, his role was clear… He was an outsider attempting to hold powerful institutions accountable.

Today, he’s no longer the outsider.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy now oversees many of the institutions he once criticized. The responsibility that comes with public office is fundamentally different from the freedom that comes with being an activist. It is one thing to identify failures, it’s another to make decisions that affect the health of more than 330 million Americans.

That distinction became apparent during his interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. Much of it returned to familiar ground: COVID-19, Dr. Fauci, media coverage, and the government’s response to the pandemic. Those debates are important, and Americans deserve honest answers about the decisions that shaped one of the most disruptive periods in modern history…

But while the country continues to debate yesterday’s crisis, today’s challenges aren’t waiting.

The United States is confronting a significant resurgence of measles, a disease that public health officials once believed had been eliminated through widespread childhood vaccination. Parent’s are looking for clear guidance while physicians are treating preventable illnesses. Local health departments are responding to outbreaks that require decisive leadership rather than political rhetoric.

That is the burden of governing.

Every administration inherits controversies from its predecessor. Every cabinet secretary inherits mistakes they didn’t make. But history eventually reaches the point where inherited controversies can no longer serve as an explanation for present performance. Americans are entitled to ask difficult questions about Anthony Fauci’s decisions. They are equally entitled to what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing today to prevent the next public health crisis… or contributing to it.

The greatest lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic might have nothing to do with viruses at all.

It is more about trust.

Public health can’t function through mandates alone, it depends upon credibility. It depends upon citizens believing that the people asking them to make sacrifices are acting in good faith, communicating honestly, and placing the public’s well-being above politics or personal ideology. Once that trust begins to erode, every recommendation becomes suspect. Every press conference becomes a partisan event. Every scientific study is viewed through a political lens before it’s ever read.

That is the environment RFK Jr. has inherited and carried forward. It’s also the environment he is now responsible for improving.

Rebuilding trust doesn’t require Americans to forget the mistakes of the pandemic, nor does blind faith in government institutions. Healthy skepticism has an important place in a free society. Public officials should be questions and scientific conclusions should be tested. Policies that restrict constitutional liberties should face rigorous scrutiny. Those aren’t signs of a democracy failing; they are evidence that democracy is working as intended.

But skepticism can’t become an end in itself.

Eventually, every leader reaches a moment where criticism must give way to construction. The public no longer asks what is wrong with the institution you inherited, but what you have done to make them better.

That’s the standard every administration ultimately faces.

The release of Anthony Fauci’s diaries may help historians better understand how America navigated one of the most chaotic periods in its history. They may review communication failures, difficult judgments, and decisions that deserve criticism or vindication. Those debates are important because history deserves an honest accounting.

Yet, history alone will not vaccinate a child against measles. It won’t restore confidence in local health departments. It won’t answer the questions parents are asking today.

Those responsibilities belong to the people currently entrusted with leading the nation’s public health system. History will judge them just as thoroughly as it is now judging those who came before.

There is a temptation in American politics to believe that accountability only applies to the people we disagree with.

Supporters of Dr. Fauci often viewed criticism of his pandemic decisions as an attack on science itself. Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have, at times, treated criticism of his stewardship of the nation’s public health as an attempt to silence dissent. Neither instinct serves the public particularly well.

Democracy requires something more difficult.. It requires us to ask the same questions regardless of who occupies the office.

Did they tell the truth as they understood it? Were they willing to admit uncertainty when certainty didn’t exist? Did they revise their views when the evidence changed? Did they communicate honestly with the American people?

And ultimately, did their leadership leave the country better prepared for the next crisis than it was before?

Those are the questions Dr. Fauci’s diaries invite us to ask about the past.

They are also the questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as Secretary of Health and Human Services invites us to ask about the present.

History has a way of softening political slogans until only results remain. Years from now, Americans are unlikely to remember every television interview, every congressional hearing, or every viral social media debate. They’ll remember whether public health institutions became more trustworthy, whether preventable diseases were contained, whether scientific integrity was strengthened, and whether the country emerged more resilient than it had been before.

That is the burden of public service.

These offices don’t belong to Anthony Fauci. They don’t belong to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. They belong to the American people. Every person who occupies it inherits the same responsibility: to protect the nation’s health, to communicate with honesty, and to earn the public’s trust. Not through rhetoric or reputation, but through leadership.

The release of Fauci’s diaries reminds us that no public official should ever be beyond scrutiny. Kennedy’s tenure reminds us that scrutiny never ends when power changes hands. In a healthy republic, accountability isn’t a weapon reserved for yesterday’s leaders, it’s the standard by which we judge today’s leaders as well.

That is how democracies learn from the past without becoming trapped in it.

Until next time,

Evan.