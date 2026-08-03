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Tracy's avatar
Tracy
8h

Trump and his administration created a lot of mistrust with misinformation and lies. RFK Jr. has done the same. This article almost supports him, that’s gross. Considering how many children have died because of his misinformation and lies.

The current administration is making it so bad for experienced professionals, it will be difficult to get them to work for our government. No job security, they have to support lies and they have to fear indictment and prosecution for just doing their jobs.

The interview reveals how incompetent RFK jr is and the lies the administration wants to spread. That’s about it. He uses the same dumb interview tactics of all in the administration, blame Biden, past officials and science for COVID and attack the interviewer.

Then many American people revealed how selfish and stupid they are. Refusing to wear masks because of their freedom. They didn’t want to take simple temporary precautions to keep folks safe. The whole epidemic got politicized. The current administration will politicize a fart.

It’s all rather disgusting. This article has no teeth. Pick a side

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2 replies by Evan Fields and others
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
9hEdited

Ricky Bobby’s interview with Dana has to be one of the top ten most embarrassing spectacles of government incompetence we have ever witnessed. I thought he might actually physically attack her across the table.

Millions of people on this earth died because of the most inept and selfish man ever elected. I will never forgive any of them. I lost friends and family in my life and my heart will never be the same.

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