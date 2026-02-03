It seems like every day now I witness someone struggling.

Fighting their personal demons out loud, just begging for someone else to relate. Fears, traumas, tragedy. Everyone is trying to make sense of the world right now, and struggling while they do it.

I’m struggling, too. Not as much as some others, but I feel what people are going through.

It’s funny, this empathy thing — it makes you compassionate. It helps you carry other people’s pain inside yourself. You learn to put someone else’s feelings before your own.

And that can be dangerous.

Because empathy is beautiful, but it’s also exploitable. Caring can be weaponized against you. The people who feel the most are often the easiest to manipulate. The ones who keep trying, who keep giving, who keep believing there’s still good in the world — they’re the ones who get drained first.

Not everyone has our best interests at heart. If there’s one thing the American people are learning right now, it’s that. And when you believe in the good of people, it’s hard to recognize when someone doesn’t.

But I think that’s changing. I think we (most of us) are starting to see things more clearly. We’re recognizing where people actually stand. Who shows up. Who disappears. Who cares in private, and who only performs it in public.

And as painful as that can be, it’s also… very clarifying.

Because trauma doesn’t just break you. Sometimes it reveals you.

Sometimes it forces you to stop settling for emptiness. It forces you to find community. To find people who speak your language and share the same values that you do. People who don’t make you feel crazy for feeling too much.

We’re all going through it.

But in a strange way, we’re healing in real time — not by pretending that we’re fine, but by finally admitting that we aren’t.

And by realizing we don’t have to carry it alone anymore.

Going through personal turmoil during this time has given me a lot of space for reflection — about what I want going forward. About what qualities I truly value. About what I want the rest of my life to look like, and the kind of people I want beside me in it.

And in a strange way, I’m almost grateful for what’s unfolding, because it’s given me perspective. It’s helped me discern who cares — who practices empathy, and who still believes in the security and dignity of our neighbors.

This moment has been about pulling masks off.

It’s stripping away the comfortable illusions we were raised on — that most people are decent, that the system corrects itself, that cruelty is the exception instead of the rule.

For a long time, Americans were allowed to treat suffering like background noise. Something happening somewhere else. Something unfortunate but distant. A statistic, a headline, a problem for someone else’s neighborhood.

But now, it’s everywhere. It hits your phone almost immediately after it happens. It’s in the grocery store checkout line. It’s in the way people talk about money like it’s a source of shame. It’s in the exhaustion behind someone’s eyes when they say they’re “fine.” It’s in the casual despair people carry like a weighted vest.

And it’s in the public cruelty, too — the kind that used to be hidden behind polite language.

We’re watching people in power test the limits of what they can get away with. We are watching institutions shrug at things that should be unthinkable. We are watching the most vulnerable become targets, again and again, because it’s easier to punish the powerless than confront the powerful.

And if you’re someone who feels deeply — if you are someone whose instinct is to care — this era can make you feel insane. It can make you feel like the world is upside down. Like things that should matter don’t. Like decency is treated as weakness or empathy as a liability.

I almost envy the people that don’t care enough right now. They can go about their lives without the realization that our fundamental rights and security are at stake. They can live day-to-day, not worried about the future.

But then I realize — the answer isn’t to become numb.

It’s to become clear.

To understand that empathy isn’t a personality trait. It’s a learned moral stance. It’s a form of resistance in a culture that wants you isolated, cynical, and too exhausted to notice what’s happening to the person next you.

Because empathy is the beginning of community, and community is the beginning of power.

That’s what they don’t want us to remember.

They want us alone. Atomized. Suspicious of one another. Fighting over scraps and calling it politics. They want us convinced that everyone else is the enemy so we never look up at the people tightening the screws.

But I think what’s happening right now is more complicated than that.

Yes, there are people in power who benefit from division. Yes, there are institutions that would rather we stay exhausted, distracted, and numb. But this moment isn’t only about exposing the cruelty at the top — it’s also about exposing something else, something more personal.

It’s showing us who we are.

It’s showing us what kind of people we want to be surrounded by when things get difficult.

Because when everything feels unstable, you start paying attention in a different way. You start noticing who moves through the world with care, who still sees other human beings as neighbors instead of competition or obstacles. You start noticing who flinches at suffering and who shrugs. Who treats empathy like a weakness, and who treats it as a responsibility.

And the strange thing is, once you’ve lived through enough of this — enough disillusionment, enough loss, enough cruelty, enough betrayal — you stop craving surface-level connection. You stop settling for people who are only present when it’s convenient.

You start looking for something deeper.

You look for integrity.

For softness that isn’t performative.

For kindness that doesn’t come with conditions.

For people who still believe, somehow, that dignity is not something you earn — it’s something you deserve simply by being alive.

And maybe that’s the real shift happening underneath all of this.

Not just that the masks are coming off, but that the people who still care are starting to recognize each other.

In a time when cruelty has become casual, empathy becomes a kind of signal. You can feel it in the way someone speaks, in what they choose to notice, in what they refuse to laugh off. You can tell who has kept their humanity intact.

You start realizing that the future you want isn’t built out of status or dominance or indifference. It’s built out of people who can still be moved. People who don’t need suffering explained to them before they believe it matters.

I think a lot of us are reaching that point in our personal lives, too — where we’re no longer interested in shallow proximity. We don’t want to be surrounded by people who are technically there but emotionally absent. We don’t want connection that evaporates when things get uncomfortable.

We want something real.

We want people who show up with their full selves. People who understand that caring is not embarrassing. That gentleness is not weakness. That being affected by the world is proof that you’re still alive inside.

Empathy has always been a risk. It opens you up and makes you permeable. It makes you easier to wound.

But it also makes you capable of something the numb and indifferent cannot access: community.

Real community. The kind that isn’t built on identity or performance or cynicism, but on recognition. On the quiet understanding between two people who are paying attention, who are trying, and who still want the world to be better than it is.

That’s what I’ve been realizing in small ways. That the people I’m drawn to now aren’t the loudest or the most impressive, but the ones who feel like comfort. The ones who make space. The ones who don’t ask you to harden to be acceptable.

And that clarity changes you.

Because once you know what you’re looking for — once you understand what kind of care you value, what kind of presence you need, what kind of goodness you refuse to give up on — you stop chasing what drains you.

You stop mistaking attention for love.

You stop confusing convenience with commitment.

You start building your life with people who still believe, even now, that dignity is real. That helping people matters. That empathy isn’t naive, but necessary.

Maybe that’s the only way forward.

Not as an escape to the ugliness of this era, but as an answer to it.

To find each other. To choose who matters. To keep humanity intact.

Because in a world that is trying to make cruelty feel normal, caring becomes a decision.

And those who still care are the people I’m trying to surround myself with.