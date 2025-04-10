Greetings everyone,

Hopefully you’re as outraged as we are at the clear market manipulation we saw from the Trump administration yesterday. In response from the media, he was either given a pass or was celebrated for “historical gains” by friendly and naive news organizations alike.

Either way, everything that we have seen happen in the economy and stock market over the past week has reeked of a coordinated effort to further enrich the wealthiest people in America and conveniently timed messages from the President.

We already know that SCOTUS deemed “official acts” not prosecutable, but what do the laws surrounding market manipulation look like?

Section 9(a)(1)(2) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. § 78i (1988), states that

“It shall be unlawful for any person, directly or indirectly, by the use of the mails or any means or instrumentality of interstate commerce, or of any facility of any national securities exchange, or for any member of a national securities exchange - (1) For the purpose of creating a false or misleading appearance of active trading in any security registered on a national securities exchange or a false or misleading appearance with respect to the market for any such security, (A) to effect any transaction in such security which involves no change in the beneficial ownership thereof, or (B) to enter an order or orders for the size, at substantially the same time, and at substantially the same price, for which the sale of any such security, has been or will be entered by or for the same or different parties, or (C) to enter any order or orders for the sale of any such security with the knowledge that an order or orders of substantially the same size, at substantially the same time, and at substantially the same price, for the purchase of such security, has been or will be entered by or for the same or different parties.”

Essentially it is illegal to make fake trades, or those where the ownership of the stock doesn’t really change hands—just to make it look like the stock is actively being bought and sold. It is illegal to place matched orders for the same price and size by the same person or by coordinating with others, and it is illegal to buy and sell the same stock at the same time to just make it seem like something happened when it didn’t.

And we want to highlight this section, “(2) To effect, alone or with one or more other persons, a series of transactions in any security registered on a national securities exchange creating actual or apparent active trading in such a security or raising or depressing the price of such security for the purpose of raising or depressing the prices of such security.”

Furthermore, doing a series of trades (or in this case the president speaking about the market) to either make it look like there’s heavy trading or to purposely drive the stock price up or down just to manipulate the price.

Tariff Timeline and Market Movement

April 2nd: