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Linda Skinner's avatar
Linda Skinner
3h

Wow. At age 72 I wouldn't have expected that every day of my life would just be awash in new and weird things I have never heard of before. And yet it is. I catch a lot of that with my 10 year old granddaughters each time we go out for an afternoon. And they don't own a phone and are only on the Internet with one of us sitting with them. My phone carries K-Pop Demon Hunters playlists. I had to ask a young, but grown man in Target where the mini verses were last week, expecting he would not know, but he did. My brain reels while their brains suck in everything. When my granddaughters get a phone and Internet access, are we going to actually be on the same planet anymore?

I never heard of Clavicular. I think I understand what you wrote about him. And I don't know whether to worry, get excited or go to bed and turn out the lights. And as voters will we still have the basics in common? I will need a lot more training to understand this world. But thanks Evan. wow.

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Colly66's avatar
Colly66
4h

Just read another article in my country, not about clavicular, but about how we are all becoming strangers as we glued to our gadgets and living in a fantasy world of self styled bloggers. Very sad but who can blame the younger generations of wanting to escape our present world.

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