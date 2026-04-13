Greetings from the Underground,

I can’t believe that this has become my life — our lives — where the discourse is about a “looksmaxxing” 20-something kid who has serious social impairments, landing a 60 Minutes Australia interview… and then big-leaguing the journalist by walking out on him.

We are not serious people.

If you’ve been following my writing for some time, you know one of the core issues I keep coming back to is the direction young men are being guided in. Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Theo Von, Jake Paul, Clavicular, Joe Rogan — different styles, different lanes, but all feeding into the same broader ecosystem where the worst instincts of masculinity are packaged and amplified to young men as identity.

Braden Peters, known online as “Clavicular,” is the latest evolution of that pipeline. A self-obsessed live-streamer who has exploded in popularity over the past year, he operates inside a warped ideology known as “looksmaxxing” — a culture built around pushing your physical appearance to obsessive, often extreme limits in pursuit of becoming the “most elevated version” of yourself. It’s where terms like “mogging” and “bone smashing” come from. It’s also where insecurity gets repackaged as purpose.

Behind the curtain, it’s a lot less impressive.

Peters is, by most accounts, an awkward young man, with a father who has the means to support a lifestyle where this kind of obsession can flourish unchecked. And when you strip away the language, the aesthetics, the performative confidence… what you’re looking at isn’t evolution. It’s regression.

These are the same dynamics a lot of these kids grew up with — social isolation, insecurity, feeling like they couldn’t compete with the “Chads” in high school. The difference now is that instead of growing out of it, they’ve built an entire identity around it. They’ve turned it into a system. A worldview. A game where everyone else is still stuck in a hierarchy that most people left behind years ago.

And when you actually watch the stream, it becomes harder to ignore what’s really going on.

The audience isn’t aspirational — it’s reflective.

Multiple times during his 24/7 public livestream, fans approached Peters in real life. And almost every time, it was a kid who looked like a more isolated, more vulnerable version of him — someone who latched onto this persona as a form of escape. Each time, Peters seemed uncomfortable with the association, deflecting, distancing, trying to move past them as quickly as possible — using security to enforce the awkwardness for him.

In one clip, an old friend from high school walks up to him, clearly recognizing him. Peters brushes him off almost immediately — “Oh, I didn’t really pay attention to that stuff” — before ending the interaction with a detached, “nice to meet you.”

What had been living in Discord servers, TikTok edits, and livestream corners of the internet has suddenly found itself sitting across from a journalist on 60 Minutes Australia.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

The interview itself was supposed do what mainstream media always does with something like this: isolate it, label it, explain it, and move on. Frame “looksmaxxing” as a dangerous online trend, put a face on it, and present it to older audiences as something happening somewhere else, to someone else’s kids.

But that’s not really what happened. Instead, Peters treated the entire thing like another one of his streams. He appeared detached and slightly amused by playing with the moment instead of participating in it. He gave just enough to keep things moving, but never enough to actually engage with what was being asked of him. Like he had been pulled out of his world and asked to exist within ours and was too uncomfortable to function.

And when it stopped being useful — when the framing started to touch too close to home — he just got up and walked out.

Think about that… a legacy media institution, with decades of credibility and production backing it, couldn’t hold the attention of a kid whose entire worldview has been shaped by algorithms and chat reactions. Not because he “won” the interview, but because he couldn’t operate under the same parameters to begin with.

That’s the disconnect. To the producers, this was a segment… but to Peters, it was content.

And in that gap, you start to see what’s going on.

Clavicular’s 30-day stream, the thing that’s growing his audience, isn’t just a random stunt — it’s a fully immersive loop that young men are fed and sucked into. A 24/7 performance where there is no off switch, no separation between the person and the persona, no moment that isn’t being potentially clipped and turned into something else.

Sleep on stream. Eat on stream. Walk around in public on stream. Interact with strangers on stream.

Your entire existence turned into content output.

Real interactions begin to feel scripted. Awkward moments become content opportunities. People become background characters, or “NPC’s”, in someone else’s narrative. Even the fan encounters don’t register as human interactions, they’re just interruptions to the flow of what he’s “creating” in real time.

Peters’ mainstream attention and 60 Minutes interview are important, not because he walked out, but because it shows this isn’t some fringe internet behavior anymore. It’s a completely different way that these young men engage with the world, one that doesn’t recognize authority or respect traditional platforms, and doesn’t feel any obligation to explain itself to anyone.

And whether people want to admit it or not — it’s scaling.

Until next time,

Evan.