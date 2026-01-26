The most dangerous moment in a democracy is not when people stop voting.

It’s when people stop believing that the system can impose consequences.

In theory, democratic accountability is clean: officials abuse power, the public responds through elections, courts, oversight, and legislation. Institutions correct themselves. The system heals as intended. And a lawful order reasserts itself.

In practice, accountability is rarely clean, rarely swift, and often absent.

(See: Trump impeachments)

When state power is exercised violently — like we’ve now seen twice in Minneapolis in the span of three weeks, when people were detained without recourse, families disappearing into enforcement machinery, deaths occurring in contested encounters with federal officers — democracy confronts a problem it is structurally unequipped to resolve quickly: the gap between public rage and institutional process.

That gap is widening in America.

Recent federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota have become a national flashpoint. In January, Minneapolis became ground zero for what federal officials have called “Operation Metro Surge,” a massive ICE deployment involving more than 3,000 federal agents operating in the state. It has included aggressive street-level tactics, masked officers, protests, and now two fatal shootings.

On January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross during a federal operation in Minnesota. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has since ruled her death a homicide, listing the cause as “multiple gunshot wounds” inflicted by a law enforcement officer.

Then on January 24, 2026, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in another Minneapolis encounter captured on video — footage that multiple outlets say contradicts DHS claims that he posed a threat.

Reporting has documented the heightened ICE activity, aggressive tactics resulting in murder, protests, and deep public anger at what many perceive as an increasingly unaccountable domestic police force. For critics, this is not merely a policy dispute over immigration enforcement. It’s an argument about legitimacy: whether the federal government is exercising power as a constitutional state or as an occupying force.

The intensity of response in cities like Minneapolis is not unique, but it is clarifying. It reveals something deeper than a single operation: a public far removed from the belief that “guardrails” still exist.

That is the question beneath the outrage:

Can democracy survive when the public no longer wants procedure — but punishment?

The Enforcement State as a Legitimacy Crisis

Immigration enforcement occupies a distinct place in American governance. It is one of the rare domains where the state exercises extraordinary power over people’s movements, residency, and bodily autonomy through administrative systems rather than traditional criminal courts.

Detention is formally civil, not criminal. Removal proceedings are not trials. Constitutional protections operate differently. Large portions of the process unfold through agencies, internal tribunals, and executive discretion.

That structure has always created tension. In moments of political escalation and increasing authoritarianism, it becomes combustible.

Over the last decade — especially since Trump entered politics — ICE’s operational posture has shifted in visible ways. Enforcement became more militarized in appearance, more rapid in execution, and often more opaque in accountability. Masked agents, unclear jurisdictional boundaries, and aggressive arrest methods have fueled a growing perception that immigration enforcement has become a parallel security apparatus with insufficient public oversight.

Detention itself is central to this perception. The United States maintains one of the largest immigration detention systems in the world, holding tens of thousands of people daily across a network of federal facilities, contracted jails, and private prisons — a number which has only grown in this second Trump term.

As of late 2025, ICE was holding more than 65,000 people in detention nationwide, with roughly three-quarters having no criminal conviction, according to TRAC Immigration.

By January 2026, internal DHS data obtained by CBS News showed ICE detention hitting a record breaking 70,000+ detainees, the highest level in the agency’s history.

The American Immigration Council reports that ICE’s detention footprint expanded dramatically in 2025, with the agency using 104 additional detention facilities in a single year — nearly doubling — alongside a sharp rise in “at-large” community arrests.

Human rights groups have repeatedly documented deficiencies inside the system: inadequate medical care, abuse and torture allegations, isolation practices, family separation, and deaths in custody. People Magazine reported that at least 32 people died in ICE custody last year alone, even before the Minneapolis shootings ignited national outrage.

Whether someone supports strict enforcement or not, the factual record is undeniable: detention is an expansive carceral structure that operates outside of public visibility (sounds like a concentration camp, doesn’t it?).

This is the terrain where democratic legitimacy erodes. Not because enforcement exists, but because the machinery appears insulated from any consequence.

Minnesota, in this context, is not an exception.

It’s the example.

The Public Mood: From Reform to Retribution

Political theorists have long understood that legitimacy is emotional as well as procedural. People consent to government not only because laws exist, but because laws feel reciprocal: if the state can punish citizens, citizens must believe the state can be punished too — through elections, courts, exposure, and constraint.

When that reciprocity fails, something changes.

In Minneapolis, that failure is now playing out in real time. Protests erupted outside the hotel where federal agents were believed to be staying after Pretti’s death, with agents deploying chemical agents against protesters — an escalation that Minnesota state officials were not warned about.

And now legal challenges are emerging directly: a Minneapolis court is weighing arguments that Trump’s ICE surge amounts to an unconstitutional occupation of the state.

In recent years, Americans have watched repeated cycles of state violence followed by little or no accountability. Police killings. Federal crackdowns. January 6th. Judicial impunity. Institutional investigations that end in resignation rather than prosecution.

Merrick Fucking Garland.

The cumulative effect is not simply anger. It’s disbelief.

Disbelief that the system will correct itself.

Disbelief that elections translate into constraint or accountability.

Disbelief that hearings and commissions produce consequences rather than narratives.

So the demand escalates.

The public begins to speak less in the language of reform and more in the language of reckoning. Not policy change, but punishment. Not oversight, but dismantling. Not incrementalism, but rupture.

This isn’t because Americans are uniquely bloodthirsty. It’s because procedural democracies create expectations that they cannot always fulfill in real time.

Democracy promises accountability.

Weaponization of bureaucracy delivers delay.

What Happens If Democrats Take Power Again?

Here’s where things become uncomfortable.

Many Americans assume a change in party control would produce a change in apparatus. That if Democrats regain power, ICE will be restrained, detention will contract, abuses will end, and the state will return to a humane administration.

But history suggests something more sobering: institutions are sticky.

Democratic administrations have not abolished ICE. They have not dismantled detention. They have often criticized enforcement excesses rhetorically while maintaining much of the underlying structure.

This isn’t pure hypocrisy. It’s the logic of the state.

Once a security apparatus exists, it develops constituencies: internal bureaucracies, contractor networks, congressional appropriations, political incentives, and public expectations. Even leaders who want reform confront the gravitational pull of institutional continuity. (See: chickenshit Democrats voting for more ICE funding).

The public senses this. And it drives cynicism.

If Democrats return to power and offer oversight hearings, modest funding changes, and adjusted priorities — but maintain the same underlying system — the rage will not dissipate. It will metastasize.

Because the public is no longer asking for policy.

They’re asking whether the state can be punished at all.

The Limits of Legal Accountability

Democracy is constrained by law. That is its virtue.

But that constraint becomes its vulnerability when people demand results that the system can’t deliver quickly.

Even in the most egregious cases of federal abuse, even January 6th, prosecutions are rare. Civil rights charges against officers or elected officials require high standards of proof. Qualified immunity shields government actors. Agencies investigate themselves. Courts defer or deny. Jurisdiction becomes a maze.

Congress can legislate, but slowly if ever. The executive can issue directives, but reversibly. Courts can intervene, but years later.

So the harsh truth is this: Even if more abuses occur, even if more deaths occur, even if the public is morally outraged and justified — democratic systems often cannot provide swift punishment or accountability.

And when punishment doesn’t come, people begin to imagine alternatives.

That imagination is where democracies fracture.

The Temptation of Extralegal Justice

History is full of moments where publics concluded the law was insufficient.

When institutions failed, mobs filled the void.

When courts delayed, vengeance accelerated.

But extralegal justice is not democracy’s corrective action. It’s collapse.

The question “What would it take for the public to get what they want?” has an answer, and it is not one any democratic society should want to live through.

It would require abandoning due process.

It would require punishment without trial.

It would require violence as accountability.

Once a society crosses that line, the rule of law doesn’t return cleanly. It doesn’t reset. It becomes a weapon for whoever holds power next.

Democracy cannot survive the public’s worst desires, because democracy is built precisely to restrain them.

Structural Accountability Without Vengeance

So what is the alternative?

A democracy that survives this era must do something more difficult than emotional satisfaction. It must build accountability that is real enough to restore legitimacy without collapsing into vengeance.

That would require serious structural reforms at scale:

Ending mass detention as a default enforcement tool.

Closing private detention facilities.

Mandatory transparency and identification for federal agents or officers.

Narrow statutory limits on enforcement tactics.

Removal of qualified immunity protections.

Independent prosecutors for deaths involving federal officers.

Congressional mechanisms with real enforcement power.

A national reckoning with carceral infrastructure embedded in immigration enforcement.

These are not fantasies. They are legislative possibilities.

But they require political courage — that we aren’t seeing.

They require honesty — the system cannot simply return to “normal,” because normal is what produced this.

The Test Ahead

The United States is entering an era where legitimacy isn’t assumed.

People are no longer comforted by rhetoric from elected officials.

They want consequence.

They want containment.

They want certainty that the state cannot brutalize without cost.

If democracy can’t provide that, it will face two enemies:

authoritarian power that expands enforcement

public vengeance that abandons law

The survival of democracy depends on resisting both.

Not with denial or platitudes, but with structural accountability that is real enough to restore belief for the American people.

Because the most dangerous question in American politics right now isn’t who wins the next election.

It’s whether the public will still believe elections matter at all.

Until next time,

Evan.