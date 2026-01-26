News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David the Grey's avatar
David the Grey
16h

Radical... dare I say, revolutionary change is necessary.

Reply
Share
Julia Bailey's avatar
Julia Bailey
16h

“It would require abandoning due process.

It would require punishment without trial.

It would require violence as accountability. “

We already have that in the government side.

I honestly don’t think people are quite there yet, but I agree that we are at a tipping point. And the danger is real.

Ideally the courts would put a moratorium on the current ICE approach.

Do the investigations. Let the legal process take its glacial process. But stop fomenting the anger.

I said early on in this process that America is going to need a truth and reconciliation commission if our democracy is going to survive. That has worked for other democracies where confidence in the government was lost.

I believe there’s still a chance that we can step back from the brink. But only if the courts can restrain and the legislature can pull their heads out of their asses and defend the constitution—and the country—as they swore to do

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture