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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
12h

Excuse me while I go put our hot dogs on the grill and open the chips.

Salut🥤

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1 reply by Evan Fields
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John
11h

It's chicken stew tonite (and light on the chicken)... even the veggies are getting to the point where we've had to cut back... hang in there Evan, I can feel the winds of change shifting our direction! ;-j

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1 reply by Evan Fields
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