It’s the weekend of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and everywhere you look, on social media and Substack, is a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the spectacle unfolding in the nation’s capital.

Don Lemon dancing at the GRINDR party on Friday night. Stories about running into Kaitlan Collins in person. Tuxedos. Champagne toasts. Everywhere you turn, it feels less like journalism and more like a party hosted by Jay Gatsby.

Officially, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is something more serious than the usual comedian hosts lets on. Organized by the White House Correspondents’ Association, the event dates back to 1921 and was created to support journalism, recognize reporting excellence, and raise money for scholarships. In the decades since, it has funded aspiring reporters and, at least in theory, celebrated the role of a free press in a democratic society.

The dinner has evolved into what Washington itself has become, a ritual of proximity. Presidents attend not just to honor journalism, but to perform comfort with it. Journalists attend not just to celebrate their work, but to maintain or gain access to power. Corporations and platforms sponsor the surrounding weekend, turning what was once a press function into a multi-day ecosystem of invitation-only events and curated encounters.

By 2026, the dinner is almost secondary. The real action is in the circuit: the parties hosted by media companies, tech platforms, lobbying groups, and even cultural brands. The price of entry isn’t just access, it’s belonging.

And belonging has a cost.

This year’s Correspondents’ Dinner isn’t unfolding under normal circumstances. It’s happening amid a regime that has escalated attacks on the press, restricted access, and pursued legal action and pressure campaigns against media organizations. Hundreds of journalists have publicly warned about those threats. Some outlets and reporters have chosen not to attend the dinner itself, citing those concerns.

But many of those same figures still showed up for the weekend.

Skipping the dinner while attending the parties allows for a kind of moral positioning without material consequence. It says: I won’t sit at the table — but I will still be in the room, still networking, still participating in the ecosystem of access and proximity that gives the event its power.

If the principle is that journalism shouldn’t normalize or legitimize a government undermining democratic norms, then the location of the champagne doesn’t really change the equation.

Political systems, democratic and authoritarian alike, have long relied on social rituals to stabilize power. Not through overt coercion, but through normalization. Through shared spaces where elites from politics, media, and economics interact in ways that blur the lines between accountability and familiarity.

In more extreme cases, the press was brought into proximity with power in ways that compromised its independence. Access became a bargaining chip. Criticism softened — not always explicitly, but often structurally. The lesson isn’t that Washington in 2026 is equivalent to those regimes. It’s that proximity has always been one of the most effective tools for shaping how power is perceived and challenged.

This year’s Correspondents’ Dinner weekend reflects that dynamic in a distinctly American way. The “nerd prom” label is meant to disarm criticism. It frames the entire affair as harmless, even endearing to the working class.

But the stakes are far from harmless.

While Washington and members of the media celebrate themselves, the policies being debated and enacted on the American people — the people outside those rooms — carry real consequences. Immigration enforcement has separated families. Military actions taken without clear congressional authorization. Epstein survivors who still haven’t seen any justice. Economic conditions that leave millions of Americans struggling with the cost of food, housing, and healthcare.

At the same time, symbolic displays of power continue — proposals for monumental architecture, public celebrations of leadership, and political branding that centers the image of the president as the function of government.

None of that stops this weekend — it’s only highlighted.

The disconnect isn’t just aesthetic, it’s structural. It’s the noticeable gap between a political-media class that can step into a weekend of curated access and celebration, and a public that is increasingly alienated from both institutions. It’s the difference between being inside the system and being subject to it.

The stated purpose of the dinner, to support the next generation of journalists, is not flawed. Scholarships matter. Investment in journalism matters.

But if that were truly the goal, it raises a simple question: what message is being sent to those future journalists about the role they are expected to play?

Is it one of distance and accountability? Or one of proximity and access?

There is an alternative. You could support the mission without participating in the spectacle for your own benefit or ego, or both. Fund the scholarships. Celebrate the work. But draw a clear line between journalism as an institution that holds power accountable and journalism as a culture that seeks inclusion and access.

That line has become more difficult to see in Washington, gradually softened by incentives, relationships, and the quiet understanding that access is valuable.

But access comes with conditions, and the more a system depends on it, the more difficult it becomes to challenge the people who grant it.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was never meant to be a test of moral clarity, but in this moment, it has become one — not because of the event itself, but because of all the pain surrounding it.

So, to the people attending any of the parties this weekend, the dinner itself, or waiting outside in lines to events you’ll never get into…

Are you willing to recognize what your attendance represents to hard working and struggling Americans?

Couldn’t you have stayed home and donated the money?

Because from the outside… seeing the photos, the videos, the laughter, the champagne — it doesn’t look like accountability for the regime you want to raise money from us to “fight.”

It looks like a system celebrating itself.

And for millions of people being increasingly, if not totally, shut out of that system… it’s hard to not see it for what it is:

Cake for thee, but not for me.