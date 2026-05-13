Greetings from The Underground,

You might have seen the video over the weekend of Caitlin Clark walking side by side down a stadium tunnel with Morgan Wallen before his concert in Indianapolis. Almost immediately, the backlash began. Many WNBA fans were appalled that one of the league’s brightest stars was publicly helping hype up a singer whose career almost crashed after he was filmed drunkenly shouting the n-word outside his home.

And honestly? They had every right to be uncomfortable with it.

Caitlin Clark isn’t expected by fans to be a perfectly polished activist who speaks out all the time, but the WNBA isn’t culturally neutral territory. This is a league that was built, sustained, and carried for decades largely by Black women long before Clark was selling out arenas, making celebrity appearances, and million dollar endorsement deals suddenly made her a national figure.

Clark herself has openly praised LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time. She plays in a league whose style, identity, activism, language, and cultural relevance have been shaped heavily by Black athletes and Black women. From the league’s outspoken support of social justice movements to the players who spent years keeping the WNBA alive with little mainstream support, Black women built the stage that Caitlin Clark stands on.

Which is why the Morgan Wallen moment felt so tone deaf. Not because country music or listening to it is racist or because standing next to Morgan Wallen automatically makes someone racist — but because the symbolism matters when you become the face of a league that exists in the middle of racial tension and cultural resentment.

Whether she realizes it or not, she is no longer just a basketball player. She’s a symbol of the league.

The reaction to the video didn’t happen in a vacuum — the WNBA has spent the last two years trapped in a conversation about race that many fans, analysts, and even players haven’t been willing to directly talk about.

Caitlin Clark arrived at the exact moment women’s basketball was exploding into the mainstream. Television ratings were skyrocketing. Ticket prices surged. Debate shows suddenly started treating the WNBA like appointment viewing. Brands that ignored the league for years suddenly showed high dollar interest. With that attention came something else the league always had to navigate: America’s tendency to embrace white stars differently than Black ones.

This isn’t an attack on Clark, it’s reality.

Sports history is filled with examples of white athletes in predominantly Black sports being treated as more relatable and more marketable than their Black counterparts. We’ve seen it in basketball for decades, Larry Bird was a “smart” player, while Allen Iverson was chastised constantly as “controversial.” White players are often framed as gritty floor generals while Black athletes are reduced to attitude and athleticism. The language changes over time, but the dynamic is always there.

The WNBA already understood this before Clark played her first professional game which is why so many people became uncomfortable watching her fanbase weaponize her popularity against Black women in the league almost immediately.

Every hard foul became a national debate and every criticism of Clark turned into accusations of jealousy. On-court confrontation became evidence that Black players supposedly “hate” the new white superstar saving the league. Social media feeds were flooded with racist commentary disguised as basketball analysis, and sports media often poured gasoline on the fire to drive clicks.

That’s what makes the Morgan Wallen moment feel bigger than just a concert appearance.

Wallen isn’t controversial in a celebrity gossip way. The controversy is specifically tied to race. A white man casually using the n-word watched his career recover almost instantly. In fact, after the video surfaced, his music sales increased. He became another example of modern celebrity culture turning scandal into marketing opportunity.

So when the face of a predominantly Black women’s league casually walks alongside him in front of cameras, fans don’t see an innocent celebrity crossover — they see someone displaying a lack of awareness about the environment around her and the people who helped build it.

The distinction is important because there’s a difference between racism and ignorance. They’re not always the same thing. Someone can be completely unaware of how their actions are perceived without harboring hatred in their heart. But when you become the public face of a league and a cultural moment, ignorance itself can still be harmful.

The WNBA isn’t the NFL. It’s not a politically sanitized corporate machine where players are expected to shut up and dribble while owners count their billions in luxury suites. The modern identity of the league was shaped by women who were willing to speak publicly about police brutality, racial inequality, sexuality, reproductive rights, and political power long before it was considered marketable.

These players put their reputations on the line repeatedly. They protested during the bubble season after the murder of George Floyd. They campaigned against Senator Kelly Loeffler after she criticized Black Lives Matter while owning part of the Atlanta Dream. They helped push Reverend Raphael Warnock into national prominence during the Georgia Senate race. Whether people agreed or not, the league established a public identity rooted in social awareness and activism.

To be fair to Clark, she’s probably dealing with a level of celebrity pressure that very few WNBA players have ever experienced. She’s being pulled into marketing campaigns, events, endorsement deals, and national media circuits at a speed the league has never seen before. There’s a decent chance she saw the concert appearance as nothing more than a hometown crossover in Indiana.

But that’s kind of the point…

The privilege of not having to think about the racial symbolism attached to moments like that is part of the divide people are talking about.

Because many Black women in the WNBA would never be given the same grace if the situation were reversed. They know every public appearance gets filtered through a different lens. They know how quickly they can be labeled “divisive,” “angry,” “too political,” or “ungrateful.” They’ve lived inside those double standards for their entire careers.

Which is why someone like Paige Bueckers often gets brought up in these conversations. Not because she’s morally superior or the “great white hope,” but because she showed an understanding of the culture surrounding women’s basketball in ways that resonated with fans and players. When she used her ESPYs speech to acknowledge Black women and the way they are often overlooked, people respected it because it demonstrated awareness, recognition, and gratitude toward the people and culture that shaped the sport she benefits from.

That doesn’t mean every white player has to give speeches about race, but awareness matters when you become the face of a league built largely by Black women.

Ultimately, that’s why this story keeps lingering online days later and has become a point of contention for WNBA fans.

Because the Morgan Wallen moment tapped into the deeper feeling that many fans already had: as the league becomes more profitable and mainstream, the Black women who carried it through decades of indifference will slowly become background characters in the story they created.

American culture has a long history of profiting from Black culture while making Black people themselves secondary once the money arrives. Music, fashion, sports, social media trends — entire industries have been built on that cycle.

The WNBA now finds itself standing dangerously close to that same crossroads.

Until next time,

Evan.