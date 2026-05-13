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Brad Knott's avatar
Brad Knott
12h

Ouch! As a CC fan that story hurts. But I agree w the author, she needs to be more careful and better served by her team of advisors/hangers-on. This is the first time I've heard of CC making a mistake like that. When jealous opponents beat her up on the court and fans raise race she has always deftly avoided taking the bait. She has been great, patient and giving star player around fans, esp young girls.

And if any one player explains the explosion of popularity and mega salary increases, it is CC. If the W wants to grow its fan base and make even more money the players need to be more accepting of ppl and players who do not look them.

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GigiLeigh's avatar
GigiLeigh
5h

Well that sucks. I started watching the W because of her. Now she could quit basketball and I would still watch because I LOVE it. But this is really disappointing.

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