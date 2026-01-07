Greetings from the Underground,

Minneapolis has become the place where America’s lies about itself go to die.

Five years ago, the world watched a police officer kneel on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds. The footage shattered whatever illusions remained about policing, race, and state violence in the United States. The country reached a breaking point not because Minneapolis was unique — but because it was honest. The violence was visible. The power was undeniable.

Early Wednesday morning, Minneapolis reached another tipping point.

This time, it wasn’t city police. It was president Trump’s private goon squad — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — operating under the command of Greg Bovino. In the city’s Central neighborhood, ICE agents shot and killed a Minnesota woman, turning an “immigration” operation into a fatal act of state violence against a civilian.

Within the hour, the familiar script began.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin rushed to provide rhetorical cover, claiming “rioters” had blocked ICE agents with a vehicle and were “trying to run them over,” labeling the confrontation an act of “domestic terrorism.” The language was deliberate. The goal was immediate: shift blame, justify force, and pre-empt any form of accountability.

But Minneapolis has seen this movie before.

After kicking off operations in Los Angeles, what amounts to a federally sanctioned private police force has moved into cities like Chicago, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Denver. Under the guise of immigration enforcement and border control, Trump’s new Gestapo has been turned inward, against the American people.

What began as deportation operations — most notably the removal of Kilmar Obrego Garcia to El Salvador — has grown into something far darker. This is no longer about immigration. American citizens are being targeted, brutalized, and now killed for attempting to protect their own communities.

The shooting immediately drew a large crowd of protesters and law enforcement. Reports from the scene described an area sealed off as ICE agents deployed chemical agents as they attempted to escape, transforming a residential neighborhood into a militarized zone (Source: 5 KSTP Minnesota).

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the situation cautiously as details emerged:

My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE related shooting this morning. We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was far less restrained.

In a press conference, visibly frustrated and angry, Frey said, “They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos in our streets and in this case, quite literally, killing people.”

Addressing early federal attempts to frame the shooting as self-defense, Frey was blunt.

“They’re already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” he said. “Having seen the video myself, I’m going to tell everyone directly… that is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

Then came the line that will echo far beyond today.

“There is little, again, I can say that will make this situation better,” Frey said. “But I do have a message for our community, our city, and I have a message for ICE—to ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

Minneapolis didn’t choose to be America’s conscience. It became one because power keeps revealing itself there — clearly, brutally, and on camera. From George Floyd to this morning’s shooting, the pattern is unmistakable: when the state believes it can act without consequence, Minneapolis is where that belief collapses.

Another tipping point has arrived.

And once again, the country must decide whether it will look away, or finally reckon with what it sees.

Until next time,

Evan.

