News from Underground

Sharon Heidē Ward
9h

This gives me flashbacks to the Kent State massacre. I was nine then. I already knew I wanted to go to college, but it was terrifying to know that my government would murder me for speaking up. This is the Darkest Timeline.

Making Money with AI & Apps
9h

Let us be clear - ICE is STump's Gestapo. Nothing less. Like the Nazi's before, he invades any Country he feels like and murders people there too. But the worse criminals are the Gutless, Cowardly Republican Congress. They do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to stop him. And @CNN @CBS and other outlets - also cowards - white wash it all. If I didn't have Stage 4 Cancer & ridiculous medical bills (thanks again Republicans!), I'd be contributing more to independent media. We can't let gutless @CNN and others bury the truth. Even talking about attacking a NATO ally is beyond INSANE. That's how wars start.

