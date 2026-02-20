If you watched Alysa Liu skate her gold medal free program at the Olympics in Milan this week, one thing became immediately clear: she is the best of us.

She didn’t bring me to emotion because of the difficulty of her jumps or the technical brilliance of the routine — though that was all there, poetry in motion on steel edges. What undid me was who she was after. The way she smiled, the way she played with the crowd, the way she carried herself as if the moment belonged to her, but didn’t define her.

Liu sparkled before and after the skate as much as she did on the ice. There was no frantic energy, no desperation to prove anything. Just joy. Presence. Ease.

If you’ve ever done real work on yourself — therapy, introspection, the long uncomfortable process of learning who you are — you could see it immediately. Before the competition even began, she said, “I don’t need a medal. I just need to be here and show everyone what I can do.”

In elite sports, that kind of mindset usually shows up briefly, if at all. Athletes call it “the zone” — a rare state of flow and clarity where pressure dissolves and performance grows. For most, it’s fleeting.

With Liu, it feels deeper than that. It’s not a moment she enters. It’s the way she lives. An emotional maturity and self-trust that suggests she isn’t just in the zone — she has built her life there.

There’s a truth about mental health that doesn’t get talked about enough: when you’ve lived through trauma, struggle, or despair — and you were never given the tools to process it — you don’t move through the world freely. You move through it guarded.

You live in a state of hyper-vigilance.

You’re on edge.

You operate instead of experience.

You maintain rather than thrive.

That isn’t a personal failure. It’s not weakness. It’s what happens when survival becomes your default setting. No one taught you how to metabolize what happened to you and move forward from a place of safety.

And to be clear — no one is pretending that life shouldn’t include hardship. Pain, loss, and trauma are all part of the human experience. They always have been.

What should be universal is the opportunity to process those experiences. To integrate them. To move on without being defined by them. That is a human right we don’t talk about enough.

The end result of having that space — of being supported rather than hardened — is what Alysa Liu put on display this week at the Olympics.

The self-determination.

The confidence.

The ease.

The way she moves through the world without bracing for impact.

That’s what it looks like when someone feels secure in who they are. When their sense of self isn’t contingent on outcome. When joy isn’t something they learn, it’s something they carry. And it spills outward.

It’s a beautiful thing to witness and that’s why you felt the way you did watching her.

But when people who have struggled see someone like Alysa — young, brilliant, smiling, thriving in an elite sport — it can trigger something uncomfortable. A quiet, bitter thought: that’s not fair. Or, she had it easy.

And you’re not wrong.

It isn’t fair.

She has had it easier than many of us.

Alysa Liu’s father was a lawyer in The Bay Area of California and she grew up with four younger siblings. Originally from Guangzhou, China, he emigrated to the United States in the 1990s after the Chinese government began prosecuting participants in the 1989 Democracy Movement. Later, after becoming a lawyer, her parents divorced — but her father remained actively involved in her skating career.

Does Alysa Liu experience struggle? Of course.

Does she have insecurities like the rest of us? I’m sure she does.

But the quiet confidence she carries — the steadiness, the self-assuredness — comes from growing up in a life that was fundamentally secure. A life where curiosity was allowed. Where ambition wasn’t punished. Where support didn’t feel conditional.

That kind of foundation doesn’t eliminate hardship or make someone immune to doubt or pain. But it does something just as important: it teaches a person that they are safe enough to be themselves.

And when you combine that security with talent, discipline, and joy, you don’t just get greatness on the ice — you get perspective.

And that perspective matters far beyond the rink.

Because what Alysa Liu represents isn’t just personal excellence. It’s proof of what happens when a person grows up in a society that allows them to feel safe. Not indulged or isolated from effort. Safe enough to explore who they are without fear that one misstep will collapse everything beneath them.

Working-class Americans and young people today, deserve that same foundation.

They deserve an economy that doesn’t keep them one medical bill away from disaster. A healthcare system that doesn’t turn childhood illness into lifelong instability. A country that treats security, not precarity, as the baseline for family life.

Especially for children.

Because when kids grow up braced for impact — when they learn early that the world is unpredictable, unaffordable, and unforgiving — it changes how they move through it. They don't take risks. They don’t trust joy. They don’t believe ease is allowed. Survival becomes the posture. Anxiety becomes the compass.

But when children grow up knowing their needs will be met — when housing is stable, healthcare is accessible, and opportunity isn’t conditional on luck — they develop something far more valuable than grit or determination.

They develop perspective.

They learn that effort doesn’t have to come from fear. That excellence doesn’t require self-erasure. That joy isn’t reckless, it’s sustainable.

That is what you saw in Alysa Liu — not entitlement, arrogance, or complacency.

Security.

And from that security came a disposition that felt almost foreign in modern American life: calm under pressure, playful in excellence, grounded in selfhood. Greatness without desperation.

That shouldn’t be rare in this country.

It shouldn’t be reserved for a lucky few.

Or the talented.

Or the ones born closest to stability.

If we want more people who move through the world with confidence instead of fear — people who create instead of brace, who thrive instead of endure — then the answer isn’t demanding more toughness from children or more sacrifice from families already stretched thin.

The answer is building a society that allows people to feel safe enough to become who they are.

Alysa Liu didn’t just win a gold medal.

She showed us what is possible when a life is built on security first — and everything else grows from there.

Until Next time,

Evan

