Greetings from The Underground,

“Women only date assholes.” “The top 10% of men attract 90% of women.”

If you’ve spent any time on the internet over the last few years, you’ve probably heard some versions of these arguments.

They’re the unofficial slogan of the so-called male loneliness epidemic. Everywhere you turn there are podcasts, influencers, and self-proclaimed dating experts insisting that men are lonely because women only want six-foot millionaires with perfect jawlines, sports cars, and six figure salaries. Others point to dating apps, social media, or changing gender roles as proof that modern relationships have become impossible.

We’ve become so busy arguing over who to blame that we’ve stopped asking the important question of what if a lot of men were simply never taught how to build healthy relationships in the first place? Not necessarily because they’re bad people, or destined to become misogynists, but because somewhere along the way we taught generations of boys how to chase women without ever teaching them how to understand them.

A simple sentence I heard has stuck with me…

“All you had to do was be nice.”

Not buying expensive gifts, becoming some “alpha,” memorizing or perfectly executing pickup lines, and not dominating every conversation.

Just… be fucking nice.

Growing up, most boys are taught plenty of things that matter…

We’re taught to work hard, be independent, provide, and compete. We’re taught to shake someone’s hand firmly, look people in the eye, stand up for ourselves, and not let anyone push us around. There’s nothing wrong with any of those lessons, in fact, they’re qualities that can build confidence, resilience, and character.

Many missed an entirely different education.

Very few boys are taught how to navigate conflict in a healthy relationship. They weren’t taught how to communicate when they’re hurt instead of shutting down. How to apologize without seeing it as a sign of weakness. How to listen without immediately trying to fix the problem. How to understand that the person sitting across from them may experience the world in ways they never have to think about.

Instead, many learned about women from Hollywood movies, pornography, social media, locker rooms, or other teenage boys who were just as confused. Then young men enter adulthood carrying all those misconceptions and wonder why relationships felt so much more complicated than they expected.

I don’t think it’s because most men are bad people, I think it’s because many were handed a map that was never designed to get them where they wanted to go.

The issue is that the internet and weak men who populate it have rushed in to fill the gap.

If you wander into the manosphere for more than thirty seconds, you’ll quickly discover that the apparent solution to loneliness is to become wealthier, louder, tougher, more dominant, and somehow own at least three expensive watches or cars before you’re thirty.

Every week there’s another self-proclaimed expert trying to sell young men a blueprint for becoming irresistible to women. You have to get in shape, make six figures, stop showing emotion, and be mysterious. You’re supposed to be unavailable. Learn “game,” while building status. You have to become an alpha.

None of this teaches you how to actually be in a relationship. You can have a six-pack and still be incapable of apologizing or hearing constructive criticism. You can own a Lamborghini and still not know how to communicate during an argument. You can dominate every room you walk into and still refuse to learn where a woman’s clitoris is.

Healthy relationships aren’t built on performance, they’re built on trust… And trust isn’t created by impressing someone, it’s created by making them feel heard, respected, and emotionally safe.

So much of the advice aimed at lonely men feels like it’s trying to solve the wrong problem. It teaches men how to attract attention, but not how to build connection. Those aren’t the same thing, and confusing the two has left a lot of people wondering why they can get dates but can’t seem to build lasting relationships.

Part of the problem is that we’ve started talking about lonely men as though they’re all the same person… and they aren’t.

Yes, there are men who become bitter and angry. They’re the ones who decide women are the enemy, they retreat into online echo chambers, and convince themselves that every rejection is proof the entire system is rigged against them. Those men exist, they’re dangerous, and pretending otherwise doesn’t help anyone.

But they aren’t the only lonely men.

There are also the painfully shy or awkward ones who have convinced themselves they’re not attractive enough to ever approach someone. The men who grew up without a father or another positive role model to teach them what a healthy relationship actually looks like. The guys who spent years focused on school, work, military service, or simply surviving life and suddenly wake up in their thirties wondering where everyone else learned how to date.

Then there are the men who have been single for so long that the modern dating world feels like a foreign language to them. They’ve watched relationships become filtered through dating apps, algorithms, and carefully curated social media lives where everyone seems happier, richer, more attractive, and more successful than they really are. After enough rejection, or enough time, they stop believing there’s any point in trying at all.

Those men aren’t necessarily hateful. Many of them are just scared. They’re scared of rejection. They’re scared of saying the wrong thing or looking foolish. They’re scared that they’ve somehow fallen so far behind everyone else that they’ll never catch up.

Fear has a funny way of disguising itself. Sometimes it looks like arrogance. Sometimes anger. Sometimes it looks like complete silence.

I realize now how fortunate I was that some of the most important lessons I ever learned about women didn’t come from the internet — they came from my mom.

Long before conversations about consent became part of the national political debate, she taught me something very simple: a woman’s body belongs to her. No doesn’t mean “try harder,” or “maybe later.” No isn’t a negotiation, a challenge, or an invitation to convince someone otherwise. No means No.

I learned that respecting women wasn’t something you did because you were hoping to get something in return. It wasn’t a strategy for getting a date or earning points. It was just how decent people treat other human beings.

She also taught me something that I don’t think enough boys hear growing up.

Women aren’t men with different anatomy.

They move through the world differently.

Many women grow up thinking about their safety in ways that most men never have to consider. They think about walking to their cars at night. They were about sitting at a bar or an event alone. They worry about people staring at them if they’re remotely attractive. They worry that being nice comes across as flirting. They text their friends when they get home safely. And they learn to be cautious around strangers because experience has taught them they have to be.

If you don’t understand that reality, you’re already starting every relationship from two different places.

Looking back, I don’t think my mom was trying to raise some perfect feminist son that was always going to get it right. She was just teaching me to respect people. It’s amazing how much relationship advice can fit into one lesson: treat women like they’re people.

So are there men who hate women? Absolutely. Are there men who become dangerous? Unfortunately, yes.

But it isn’t every man.

There are men who genuinely don’t know where to start. Men who have convinced themselves they’re not attractive enough. The ones who rehearse a simple conversation in their head a hundred times before walking across a room, only to lose the courage at the last second. There are those who have spent so long being alone that they’ve forgotten what it feels like to believe someone could choose them.

If that’s you, stop looking for shortcuts. Or a script, or a personality you can perform.

Start by being nice.

Be nice in the way you think about her before the date ever begins. In the way you listen instead of waiting for your turn to speak. By remembering the little things she tells you because they matter to her. Be nice by respecting her boundaries, celebrating her success, and showing up consistently… Not because you’re trying to earn something, but because that’s who you are.

Healthy relationships aren’t built by convincing someone to love you. They’re built by becoming someone another person can trust. And here’s the part I wish more men understood: when you build that kind of relationship, you don’t just make her feel safe… you finally get to feel safe, too.

Safe enough to stop pretending you’ve got everything figured out. Safe enough to talk about the parts of yourself you’ve spent years hiding. Safe enough to admit you’re scared, insecure, or hurting without worrying that someone will think less of you for it.

Maybe that’s what so many lonely men have been searching for all along. Not dominance, status, or the perfect pickup line. Just a place they can finally put their armor down.

And maybe…

All you had to do was be nice.

Until next time,

Evan.