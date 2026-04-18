Hi, my name is Evan and I’m an alcoholic.

“Hi, Evan.”

I’ve always hated that half-assed introduction and admission that came with admitting your addiction to a group of people. It usually happens in AA or NA meetings, which I don’t attend. I went once, but half the room seemed two toes in, another quarter wanted to talk about god, and a few people were there actually looking for something but too nervous to say something.

It works for a lot of people, it was just never for me. Maybe it’s the pessimist in me. I have a great support system through my family and it works.

I’m more of the “embrace the suck” mold anyway.

When I quit drinking before I left the Army, I didn’t have any medication to help with withdrawals or anything. I sweated it out, had the night terrors and tremors, mood swings… all of it. I wasn’t really honest about how much I had been drinking, because I was ashamed. I sought help from the Army Substance Abuse Program to stop drinking because it was negatively affecting my life, but I told them I would drink anywhere from 9-12 regular beers every other night or every night if it was a bad time.

It was more like a fifth of Jameson and six beers on top of that if I was feeling on my game. I was hiding from everything. My own marriage at times. The trauma that I had seen in the Army and the way it negatively affected my life and mental health. How my service to the government had fundamentally changed me as a person, and I wasn’t sure if I liked this new me. I was burying past trauma too… the point is — I wasn’t capable of taking care of myself and I needed help to get to a place where I could.

That was almost 8 years ago, and I’m doing very well. I’ve had a few slip ups throughout the years but it’s been probably two years since I’ve had a drink. I’m capable of being reliable to others, being a good friend, a caring partner and husband… I’m an all around outstanding person to be around when I’m not in full blown addiction and binge drinking.

All of this is to say — that even though since I stopped drinking I finished two college degrees, I own a home, I’m a productive member of society in most ways, and I have great relationships with my family and friends… but the last thing I should be trusted with is the safety of an entire nation.

Each and every day that Kash Patel is in charge of the FBI, that Pete Hegseth is the Secretary of Defense — is a day that the American people are not safe.

I’m not an expert. I don’t know Kash Patel, nor Pete Hegseth. But I’m also not an idiot.

I’ve played the game. I know how to hide things, but I also realize you can’t hide a damn thing in the grand scheme of things. I have seen Pete Hegseth questionable at times on tv in his official duties and at times seemingly hungover. We all saw how Kash Patel was drinking like a frat boy in the throes of a binge with the USA men’s hockey team — these are not serious people who should be entrusted with the safety of the American people.

Because addiction doesn’t just mean you drink too much.

It means you lie.

You minimize it. You justify it. You build your entire day around managing it. When can I drink? How much can I get away with? Who is watching? Who isn’t? You get really good at performing “normal” while everything underneath is slipping.

It’s why in The Atlantic’s reporting, that Kash Patel was rumored to be MIA at times while he was supposed to be acting in an official capacity. When an addict, in the middle of active use, is faced with either confronting the immediate reality of admitting that their using has left them unable to function or hiding from it — they’re going to hide every single time.

And if they’re willing to lie about their addiction, or see how much they can get away with — what else are they willing to do that with?

And it works… for a while.

You can function. You can show up. You can even succeed on paper. But your judgement and reaction times are off. Your emotional regulation is off… see: Pete Hegseth snapping at reporters. Your ability to handle stress without reaching for that crutch is compromised whether you admit it or not.

Now take that and put it inside a national security job — the most important national security jobs.

These aren’t 9-to-5 positions or jobs where you can say “I’ll get to it in the morning.” These are jobs where the phone rings at 2:17 a.m. and you have to be clear, decisive, and right because the safety of an entire nation depends on it.

Missile launches don’t wait. Intelligence briefings don’t wait. Crisis response doesn’t wait.

You don’t get to be hungover or in a fog. You don’t get to need an hour for coffee or a shower to “get right.”

You’re either ready, or you’re a liability. And people in the government know this — it’s why 19 different sources came forward and talked to The Atlantic about Kash Patel and his actions as FBI director.

That’s why security clearances are so important. When you apply for one, they don’t just ask if you drink — they ask how much, how often, and whether it has ever impacted your judgement. They look for patterns of abuse, dependency, and dishonesty. Not because they care about morality, but because they care about the risk.

Addiction creates leverage. If you’re hiding something, you can be compromised. If you’re impaired, you can make the wrong call. If you’re dependent, and often times it becomes financially, your priorities shift — whether you want them to or not.

That’s how this works. I know because I’ve lived it.

I wasn’t thinking about the priorities I should have been, I was thinking about finally getting off work and having a drink. I was thinking about how to get through the day so I could shut my brain off at night to dissociate. I was thinking about how to keep it together just enough so nobody asked too many questions.

Whether people want to admit it or not, that’s the mindset.

Now imagine that mindset sitting in a room making decisions about war, intelligence, or domestic security — imagine that person sending a fleet of ships to Iran. Imagine that person leading an investigation of the kidnapping of the mother of one of America’s most beloved journalists.

Imagine trusting that person to be fully present, fully accountable, and fully in control when it matters most.

You wouldn’t.

I sure as hell wouldn’t.

And I’ve done the work to get better.

That’s the difference.

This isn’t about whether someone ever struggled with alcohol or whether them being an addict is their fault or what kind of career they are capable of. Plenty of people recover. Plenty of people put in the work and become stronger, more disciplined, and more self-aware.

But there is always the risk… especially when they aren’t willing to admit what they are suffering with. And if you’re still drinking like that in public and showing up impaired, if you’re still acting like it’s a joke — then you’re not in control of it.

And if you’re not in control of it, you shouldn’t be in control of anything that affects the lives of millions of people.

Including the safety of the United States of America.