News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Skinner's avatar
Linda Skinner
6hEdited

Wow. I am always amazed at how much of yourself you put out there for us Evan. Good for you. And thank you for this thoughtful piece. I have been appalled by the hijinks of both men, but I haven't thought through the entire impact of their behavior. Another scary day in the Trumplelstein world. Thank you very much for calling it out. My husband hogs the Atlantic and I haven't seen that article yet. Take care of yourself!

Reply
Share
Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
6h

Thank you for this perspective. I think one of the main reasons I love you is your honesty and willingness to share private parts of yourself in your essays, thereby adding credibility to your points. Well done, friend.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture