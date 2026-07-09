Greetings from The Underground,

July is Disability Pride Month.

For many Americans, that probably isn’t something they spend much time thinking about. They might see a social media post, a corporate logo wrapped in an awareness campaign, or hear the phrase mentioned in passing before moving on with their day.

But Disability Pride Month was never supposed to be about hashtags or online posts.

It was created to recognize that people with disabilities deserve the same dignity, opportunity, and ability to participate in society as everyone else. It is a reminder that disability is not something to hide, and that millions of Americans contribute there communities every single day while navigating the challenges most people never have to consider.

That’s why the timing of this year’s healthcare news feels so sobering.

New federal data shows that roughly 2.6 million fewer Americans had Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage in February 2026 than they did one year earlier (AP News), following the expiration of enhanced premium subsidies that had helped make insurance affordable for millions of families.

Some states have been hit especially hard.

Ohio and Oklahoma lost more than 32% of their ACA Marketplace enrollment over the past year. Arizona, South Carolina, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri all lost more than one-quarter of their Marketplace enrollees. Florida alone saw roughly 443,000 people leave Marketplace coverage, the largest raw decline of any state (Spectrum Local News).

Numbers like that are easy to read, but hard to imagine. Every percentage point represents actual people: the veteran who relies on therapy to manage PTSD, the woman undergoing chemotherapy, the father living with multiple sclerosis, the child with epilepsy, the young adult with Type 1 diabetes, the retiree whose heart medication suddenly becomes another bill they have to choose between and groceries.

Healthcare statistics have an unfortunate way of making human beings disappear.

That’s one of the reasons conversations about disability often miss the point. Most Americans still picture disability as something immediately visible. They imagine a wheelchair, a white cane, or a prosthetic limb.

Disability also looks like chronic pain that never completely goes away. It looks like autoimmune diseases that flare up without warning. It looks like anxiety disorders, traumatic brain injuries, severe depression, PTSD, lung disease, heart disease, Crohn’s disease, cancer, and countless other conditions that don’t announce themselves when someone walks into a room.

For many of those Americans, healthcare isn’t just another monthly expense. It’s the difference between functioning and falling apart. It’s medication, physical therapy, counseling, specialist appointments, and medical equipment. It’s preventative care that keeps a manageable condition from becoming a crisis.

When people lose healthcare coverage, the disability doesn’t suddenly disappear. These people genuinely suffer and fall into despair over the inability to address their disability needs. Life simply becomes more expensive, more stressful, and more uncertain for people who are already carrying burdens many of us will never fully understand.

One detail from the recent enrollment data stood out to me. New Mexico was the only state in the country that actually increased Marketplace enrollment, posting roughly a 14% gain after replacing the lost federal subsidies with state funding. That doesn’t automatically settle every political debate about healthcare, but it does illustrate something important.

Policy decisions matter more than people realize. They shape whether people can afford to stay insured. They influence whether someone keeps seeing their therapist, filling their prescriptions or postponing care because the deductible has become impossible to meet.

During Disability Pride Month, it’s worth asking ourselves exactly what we’re celebrating. If we truly believe people with disabilities deserve dignity, independence, and equal opportunity, then those values cannot end with awareness campaigns or inspirational slogans. They have to extend to whether people can realistically access the care that allows them to live those lives in the first place.

Disability pride is important, but it doesn’t refill a prescription. It doesn’t pay for chemotherapy. It doesn’t cover a counseling appointment.

Healthcare does.

And that’s something worth remembering long after Disability Pride Month comes to an end.

Until next time,

Evan.

Some Great Authors Advocating for Disabilities during Disability Pride Month

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