My people. My friends. My community.

We’ve built the Underground into something real.

As of today, there are 2,603 subscribers. 151 of you have decided the work is worth supporting with your own money. And there are thousands more watching quietly from the edges — reading, listening, wondering.

Put all of that together, and we’re building something that matters.

What we’re building isn’t just a publication, it’s a community of people who want better for this country. A community of people who want better for each other. And most importantly, a community of people who want better for themselves.

Just over a year ago, I was an anxious mess and unsure of where my life was headed. I was finishing my master’s thesis and sending out job applications, only to realize — very quickly — that the civilian world didn’t place much value on my Army experience, even when it came wrapped in a freshly earned graduate degree. I didn’t know what the hell I was going to do.

At the same time, I had a wife questioning my disabilities, my limits, my inability to slot neatly into a 9-to-5 life. Everything felt uncertain. Heavy. Suffocating.

So I took a chance on myself.

I thought back to the COVID quarantine — to the conversations I’d had online, the ideas I talked through but never acted on. This time was different and I didn’t talk myself out of it. I sat with some difficult questions: what direction do I want to go? Who do I want to be if I’m going to put myself out there? And what kind of people did I want to potentially stand alongside?

One name kept coming back to me: Rick Wilson

He’s famously hard to get ahold of — so if you’re waiting on a response from him, don’t lose hope. I respected the rare gift he has: the ability to tell someone to go fuck themselves using the language of a Southern gentleman — and leave them without a way to respond. He didn’t bend his morals for political or financial convenience. He didn’t soften his values for access. And he wasn’t afraid to call bullshit exactly what it was.

That clarity mattered to me — it still does.

So I asked him everything.

How do I do what you do? Could a regular person like me ever work at a Democratic think tank? How do I get a policy writing job if I can’t even land an interview or internship? Do you know anyone who could help me?

I told him the truth: I believe I’m special, too — I just wasn’t born on second base. I’m a good person. I just need a chance.

And then the hardest question of all:

Can you help me?

But I didn’t come empty-handed. I came with receipts. With ideas. With writing. With a vision for the future. With everything I’d been too scared, or too uncertain, to put out into the world before. For the first time, I took a real chance on myself. I introduced myself to someone who had absolutely no obligation to take a chance on me.

And somehow, it worked.

Looking back now, I can see the process he put me through — and I respect the hell out of it. What started as simple advice and direction slowly became something more: a mentorship, and a real friendship.

This is a man who has operated at the highest levels of American politics and political advertising. He was busy running one of the largest pro-democracy, anti-Trump organizations in the country — and still took the time to make a difference for a regular veteran trying to find his footing in the world.

No matter what happens in the future, I would go to the ends of the Earth for that man without hesitation. He gave me purpose. He gave me direction. And he gave me a shot at a life I didn’t believe was possible.

In the final days of 2024 — and the opening days of this year — I started News from Underground.

I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. I was just trying to get my thoughts out, to make sense of a new life, and to see if anyone else out there felt the same way I did.

I spent the previous two and a half years studying policy and government — that part wasn’t the problem. The challenge was figuring out how to combine that knowledge with the emotion and urgency I carried every day. How do you explain what people like me are facing? How do you demand that someone actually listen?

The answer, it turned out — was simple.

You call out the bullshit.

Mainstream media wasn’t doing it. And the man who gave me a chance had never been afraid to do it himself. So it was time for men from my generation to start doing it too — relentlessly.

The media. Elected officials on both sides. Hypocrites. Billionaires.

They could all get the smoke.

I was tired of not hearing the bullshit get called out — and I wasn’t alone.

A lot of us wanted this country to survive a second round of this. We were done waiting quietly. We were ready to use our voices — to demand more, to demand better.

The beginning of 2025 felt like a collective depressive episode. Everyone was numb. Afraid of an uncertain future. Desperately trying to make sense of how this could have happened again.

So we went on that journey together.

We watched and covered the Fighting Oligarchy tour with AOC and Bernie Sanders. We saw No Kings. We watched Trump’s body begin to fail him — the altered gait, the swollen ankles, the unexplained trips to Walter Reed. We watched culture wars escalate, rights stripped away, and families — especially people of color, women, and already disaffected communities — torn apart.

And through all of it, we showed up for each other.

You rallied around me during moments of depression and uncertainty — moments of severe ideation — moments of real pain. And when I was steady, I tried like hell to rally around those of you who needed it.

Along the way, I met people from every walk of life.

A wife and mother who had lost her son to mental health struggles the year before.

A 70-year-old woman on disability who couldn’t afford a paid subscription but loved the writing — so she got comped for life.

Veterans who just needed someone to talk to, and found solace in my words.

Fathers trying to make sense of their own lives without a space where it felt safe to speak.

I met friends on Substack who only strengthened my confidence, my ability, and my willingness to keep doing this work. People like Nick Paro, Eric Lullove, Shane Yirak, and Walter Rhein.

I was also lucky enough to launch my own show, The Midweek Burn, where I got to sit down with people like Tara Palmeri and Rick Wilson — to ask them not just about their work, but about their paths, their doubts, and how they see us moving forward in this moment for our country.

The Underground started receiving encouragement from people I never imagined I’d speak with — voices you see on television, whose opinions carry weight. That still blows my mind.

Substack — and this community — gave me a new life. A new purpose. And genuine hope for the future.

And it led me to another community I can’t express my gratitude for enough — Lincoln Square

This was a group of people I had respected for a long time — not just for the work they do, but for the diversity of thought, background, and perspective within the ranks.

What began as the reposting of my work slowly turned into something more — an internship of sorts. Rick gave me the opportunity to write with Lincoln Square by introducing me to executive editor Susan J. Demas — a woman with over 25 years of experience in the industry, operating at the top of her game.

It was intimidating. These were serious people, engaged in a serious fight for democracy. But I was ready. I was willing to do whatever it took to prove myself. The research. The writing. The back-and-forth of ideas.

I was hooked.

It is deeply fulfilling work, and the people I’m surrounded by are kind, supportive, and demanding in the best ways. What started as shared ideas turned into two newsletters that I proudly write for Lincoln Square every week. The work matters and I get to watch people I respect show up every day to inform the public, strengthen our democracy, and push back against the forces that would happily see this country erode.

Behind the scenes and in front of the camera, there are people doing extraordinary work for the public’s benefit. People like Sam Osterhout, Maya May, Tim Whitaker, April Ajoy, Kristoffer Ealy, Charles Gaba, Lisa Senecal, Edwin Eisendrath and so many others.

These are people who deserve our support — not just as members of Lincoln Square, but as individuals. Their work is essential to the preservation of democracy, and I promise you this: every single one of them is a good, decent human being. They have regular lives, regular worries, and they still choose to show up — to care about this country and keep people informed.

I truly cannot say enough good things about Lincoln Square as a whole.

There were moments this year when it felt like The Underground might break — or I might break.

But we survived 2025.

We survived the assaults carried out by ICE. The attacks on our healthcare. The crippling tax cuts and tariffs. We survived a regime that seems perfectly comfortable letting poor and working-class people die so long as power and profit are preserved.

Too many people had their lives upended. Too many were deemed expendable. Too many were labeled as other.

Those of us who made it through year one of this regime have an obligation now — to fight on for the people who can’t.

We have to protect and preserve this idea we call the United States of America. And that starts where it always has: by using our voices. By defending our constitutional rights. By asserting our place in this country as working Americans — as members of a democracy that still belongs to us.

And we will.

The Underground will keep showing up, every single day. We will keep growing. We will keep reaching more people, in more places, through more avenues, and we will keep pushing this fight forward.

Because this is our fucking country.

And we’re not going to let some shit-brained Happy Meal Hitler take it from us.

Until next year,

Evan.