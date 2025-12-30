Greetings from the Underground,

2025 was a brutal year for Democrats.

Honestly, it was a brutal year for most of the country (if you’re not a billionaire).

We watched Donald Trump return to the White House in January, saw institutions bend to his will in real time, and spent much of the year figuring out what resistance actually looked like when the party was too caught up in the old playbook.

Somewhere between the loss and the long grind, Democrats also found their footing — and by the time off-year elections came around, the story wasn’t nearly as simple as it looked in January.

This is a look back at what went right, what went wrong, and what 2025 revealed about where Democrats are headed next.

January

January was a gut punch that no one asked for and everyone was expecting.

Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term, and the country entered a familiar but much darker reality — one shaped less by the chaos of his first term and more by the intentions of Project 2025. The exhaustion was immediate. For millions of Americans, the inauguration didn’t feel like a reset or even a shock — it felt like confirmation that the warning signs were real, that our voices went unheard, that the guardrails were even weaker than advertised, and the consequences had become unavoidable.

Within days, the lie at the center of the campaign — the denial of Project 2025’s implementation — had collapsed.

After spending the election distancing themselves from it, Trump and his cabinet openly embraced Project 2025 on day one of the transition. The staffing plans, the agency purges, the loyalty tests — all of it moved from conspiracy to confirmation almost overnight. What had been dismissed by the right as fear mongering during the campaign was now their premier policy position.

For Democrats, the anger didn’t just flow outward — it was turned inward.

Public trust in the party bottomed out. Voters weren’t just upset about losing the election, they were furious about how unprepared Democrats looked walking into Trump’s second term. Polling showed the party’s favorability sinking to new lows, with frustration not only coming from the left, but from the base itself. Too cautious. Too slow to react. Too willing to promise protection of the working class and then explain why it didn’t happen.

January wasn’t a moment of resistance for Democrats — it was a moment of reckoning.

Inside the party, leadership was ready to change hands. Democrats elected Ken Martin as chair of the DNC, signaling an acknowledgement that the 2024 strategy had failed. Martin’s selection reflected a desire to rebuild the infrastructure of the party, reconnect with the party in different states, and focusing on long-term organizing over cable news hits. It was less revolutionary than a triage decision.

In January, the mood of the country matched the mood of the party: tense, disillusioned, and let down. It wasn’t about hope or momentum. It was about the disbelief of being let down once again hardening into an anger — an anger at Trump for lying, anger at Republicans for enabling this, and anger at Democrats for not stopping it.

What January made clear for Democrats — the fight they thought they were having was over, and it was time to train for a new one.

February

If January was about the shock of the country, February was all about misdirection.

The anger that followed Trump’s inauguration didn’t immediately consolidate Democrats or their voters into a unified opposition. Instead, it was scattered. Some of it aimed at the White House, much of it landing squarely on Democrats themselves. The party was seen as increasingly reactive, too cautious, and structurally incapable of meeting the moment.

Polling throughout the month reflected that mood. Democratic favorability hit all time lows, not because voters had embraced Trump and MAGA, but because frustration with the leadership of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries hit an all time high. The question wasn’t just why did you lose? It was what the hell are you going to do now?

While party leadership focused on rebuilding after the election of Ken Martin as DNC chair, energy outside the formal structure took a pace of its own. Progressive activists and elected officials noticed the need for a voice and filled the vacuum immediately. Most visibly among these battles was the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour led by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The rallies weren’t just protests — they were proof of life for a party and a base that seemed desperate for someone to name the problem plainly.

The contrast was hard to miss: inside the party was strategy memos, think tanks, and too much patience. Outside the party: crowds, urgency, and moral clarity.

February didn’t resolve the tension of the party, it exposed it. Democrats weren’t just losing the argument to Republicans, they were losing momentum in real time.

March

By March, the Trump administration wasn’t governing through Congress, they were forcing executive authority, private actors, and pure speed. Lawsuits became the only immediate brake for Democrats. Attorneys general from blue states and advocacy groups rushed to federal courts to challenge immigration crackdowns, agency purges, and early Project 2025 implementation. Injunctions slowed some actions while others were left to barrel ahead.

The courts weren’t necessarily a solution but more of a pressure valve.

Democrats found themselves confronting a new and surreal problem: the federal government was being outsourced to the world’s richest man.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — or DOGE — moved aggressively inside federal agencies with his band of incels — firing career officials, demanding access to sensitive and top secret systems, and targeting diversity and consumer protection programs under the guise of “efficiency.” For Democrats, DOGE became a symbol of everything voters feared: unelected power, no accountability, and tech bros masquerading as government.

Democratic lawmakers objected loudly but unevenly.

Some focused on privacy and civil liberties. Others warned about national security and data misuse. And people like Colorado Governor Jared Polis, naively waited to see if the plan “would work.”

March exposed how many different fights Democrats were trying to wage at once — legal defense, institutional preservation, public communication, and internal reform — all without a clear hierarchy of priorities for the public to recognize. Leadership preached patience and process while the public demanded urgency.

April

By April, Washington’s strategy had shifted from policy to cultural conflict.

No longer content with legislative fights, the Trump administration leaned into culture-war talking points: education reform, media regulation fights, LGBTQ+ debates, and new attacks on academic freedom and institutions. These issues weren’t ancillary — they were chosen to provoke reaction, amplify outrage, and shape news cycles.

For Democrats, the growing tug of war between showed strengths and weaknesses. April was the month when public anger around immigration enforcement began to simmer beyond policy and into the mainstream, but the flashpoint would wait until June.

Inside the party, the strains were becoming more visible. David Hogg’s push to fund primary challenges against incumbent Democrats had already sparked controversy, but by April the ideological cracks within the party seemed to be more urgent. Progressives wanted rapid, confrontational resistance. The center of the party urged caution and strategic focus. Establishment voices warned about alienating voters already frustrated by the 2024 losses — and the Martin vs. Hogg fight seemed to split the party even more.

The narrative gap widened further.

April’s politics were dominated by spectacle over substance — anger over what felt broken without a shared language of the party to make sense of it.

There weren’t many dramatic headlines this month, just the sense that the national conversation had been flipped while Democrats were still searching for a voice.

May

May was the month Democrats stopped pretending this was just a rough stretch.

The polling was unavoidable and their favorability had sank to the low 30s. Voters were losing faith that Democrats knew how to fight for them — or were even listening. The anger wasn’t abstract anymore. It was blunt. But instead of making changes to their strategy, the party turned frustration inward — publicly.

What had been simmering since the winter finally boiled over with vice chair David Hogg. His effort to fund primary challenges against sitting Democrats triggered a very old reflex: circle the wagons, discuss rules and procedure, stress neutrality. Ken Martin stepped in and made it clear that Hogg couldn’t be a part of running the party and an insurgency at the same time.

Procedurally, he was correct. Politically, it was a disaster.

The headlines weren’t about Trump or Project 2025 — they were about infighting with Democrats over bylaws, committees, and whether the party even wanted internal accountability. The voiding of Hogg’s vice chair role turned into a proxy war over whether Democrats were built to absorb any form of urgency — or were designed to neutralize it.

At the same time, Elon Musk’s DOGE was expanding its reach inside the federal government — demanding access to protected information, firing staff, hollowing out programs. Democrats raised red flags about oversight, data security, and unelected bureaucrats having this much power. They held press conferences, asked for hearings, and were ultimately shut down by Republicans.

May exposed the fact that Democrats weren’t losing because they were wrong, they were losing because the public couldn’t see a through line — only fragments of outrage, the same old process, and bullshit infighting.

May wasn’t about a collapse. It was about the party bottoming out.

June

June was the month we began the collision course.

The turning point was in Los Angeles where federal immigration raids ignited mass outrage amongst the public. What began on June 6th as “routine” ICE sweeps quickly spiraled into protests, confrontations with police, and sustained action across the city.

For days, communities in L.A. poured into the streets to oppose the deportation methods as Governor Gavin Newsom called out the Trump regime’s overreach. The demonstrations drew thousands and the unrest grew serious enough that Trump federalized the National Guard and deployed Marines to the city.

Newsom didn’t just tweet from the governor’s mansion — he sued the Trump administration over the federalization of the Guard by framing the raids as an attack on constitutional rights, calling for peaceful resistance to federal overreach. California’s governor wasn’t timid or procedural — he went right after Trump in an aggressive, public, and political way.

It was a moment that altered the narrative and momentum that Democrats had struggled all year with. Newsom took the immigration policy and made it a focal point for how Americans view federal power, policing, and civil liberties.

June didn’t clean up Democrats’ messaging problems but it did give them something real to respond to.

July

On July 4th, Dear Leader signed a sweeping tax and spending bill that Republicans rushed through ahead of the holiday. The package delivered tax breaks upward, slashed medicaid and social spending, all while expanding ICE funding and immigration enforcement.

Democrats opposed it unanimously but failed to stop it from being pushed through.

Outside Washington, the resistance stood strong. 4th of July weekend saw “Free America Weekend” protests across the country. Two weeks later the “Good Trouble Lives On” demonstrations happened as well. The opposition was beginning to grow.

At the same time, the courts kept reshaping the country.

States sued the regime over frozen education funding, while SCOTUS decisions and lower court rulings signaled an accelerated rollback of education and civil rights protections. Immigration enforcement continued to tighten and spread across multiple cities along with expanded detention rules, deportations, and civil liberties groups warning that due process was being violated.

And yet, the disconnect remained.

July made one thing painfully clear — the Trump regime could still pass massive and life altering policy, while Democratic resistance (though growing among the public) continued to fall flat of any real energy or leverage.

August

August was practical silence.

Congress emptied out for recess, cable news cycles slowed down, and Trump kept governing with far less resistance than he earlier faced. ICE enforcement continued to expand while Elon musk still had his greasy fingers on government systems. Court fights continued to drag on without any dramatic rulings. The chaos was becoming routine.

For Democrats, August was about a recalibration.

After bottoming out in the spring, party leaders shifted their focus to infrastructure and 2026. The DNC emphasized state parties, candidate recruitment, and off-year election strategy seeing that voters were responding better at the local level than the national one. It wasn’t flashy, but it was an intentional move by Martin.

Behind the scenes, the party was absorbing a hard truth — resistance politics wasn’t enough.

The protests of June and July proved there was anger among the public. August forced Democrats to ask whether they could turn that anger into people showing up at the polls, voting, and organizing — or whether they would continue to burn themselves to the ground. Messaging started to shift subtly from emergency language toward competence, affordability, and stability of government — even as the public worried about urgency falling to the wayside again.

The internal fights didn’t disappear, they just grew quieter.

The David Hogg episode faded from the headlines, DOGE stopped trending while continuing to reshape the government, and Trump’s agenda was advancing with less noise and fewer interruptions.

It was a reminder that authoritarian shifts aren’t constantly loud or announcing themselves. August wasn’t a breakthrough moment for Democrats, but it was a holding pattern — the kind that decides whether the party was going to collapse or quietly prepare for a counter punch.

September

Back from summer break and already big headlines — an upcoming government shutdown fight. The White House went into full spin mode by blasting Democrats for shutdown threats over health care — accusing them of “hostage taking.” While Democrats were trying to rediscover what leverage is in a system where they thought “being responsible” meant losing politely. It was a flip of the norm, Democrats, not Republicans, were looking like the side willing to trigger a shutdown if their priorities weren’t met.

At the same time, Dems were still arguing about what their message was going to be while the public grew even more frustrated with House leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

September saw the emerging faction of Democrats and pundits who insisted the party needed to sound less like it’s managing decline and more like it’s promising to build things again — housing, energy, infrastructure. The mainstream conversation, book tours, debates, all happened as Democrats were trying to talk themselves into a new identity.

They finally showed a willingness to use some leverage, but still struggled with the toughness that people could feel. Voters didn’t want another framework, they wanted someone to connect the dots between shutdown threats, healthcare cuts, privatized government, and the erosion of daily stability.

By the end of the month, Democrats weren’t unified — but they weren’t broken either.

For the first time of the year, it looked like a party was testing whether caution was actually protecting anyone.

October

And then the bluff got called.

All summer, Washington was posturing. By October, the consequences landed on the American people. After a year filled with rising costs due to tariffs, the funding deadline hit, negotiations collapsed, and the country slid into another government shutdown fight — this time with healthcare, disaster aid, and basic federal operations on the chopping block.

Republicans framed it as discipline.

Democrats said it was extortion.

Federal workers just wanted their paychecks.

At the center of the fight was healthcare. Democrats drew a hard line for Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicaid protections — refusing to green light short term spending resolutions that quietly gutted access in exchange for keeping the government open. For once, the fight was about whether millions of people would lose coverage so that Republicans could claim a win on spending.

And the Democrats actually didn’t immediately fold.

The decision came with backlash from Republicans, questions from media pundits, and nerves from moderates inside the party — but it also clarified that Democrats were finally willing to let the public see what Republican governance actually costs.

Outside of Washington, the response was loud. There was another wave of No Kings demonstrations across the country against Trump personally and the broader consolidation of executive power. They were massive, organized expressions of democratic frustration and pro-democracy furor.

Inside the Democratic Party, the stakes grew.

October forced leadership to confront a question they’d been avoiding since January — if you’re not willing to let things break a little, how do you ever stop them from completely breaking? The party’s base was angry, skeptical, and watching closely to see whether the party’s toughness as of late was real or just another posture.

For the first time in 2025, Democrats weren’t just reacting to Trump’s power, they were testing whether confrontation could work in a system designed to punish anyone who attempts to disrupt it.

November

While the media stayed fixated on Trump’s daily chaos and dysfunction, voters did something Democrats were begging them to do all year: they showed up.

Off year elections rarely grab headlines, but this one mattered. In state legislatures, city halls, school boards, and ballot initiatives — Democrats and Democratic aligned candidates blew expectations out of the water by flipping seats, holding vulnerable ground, and blocking some of the most aggressive republican backed efforts at the local level. This was proof of life.

For Democrats, it was the first tangible evidence all year that the public’s anger wasn’t apathy, it was conditional. Voters hadn’t disengaged, they elected two governors and nearly won an election in Tennessee they didn’t think was possible — flipping districts at almost 20 points.

November also exposed a quiet truth the pundits were missing: the backlash to Trump wasn’t loud, it was disciplined. It wasn’t living on cable news panels or in viral clips — it was alive in turnout numbers, independent media, down-ballot races, and places most national commentators don’t even bother to cover.

The mood of the party began to shift cautiously.

No one was declaring a comeback, but November gave Democrats something they hadn’t had in quite some time: evidence. Evidence that the resistance wasn’t just emotional. Evidence that governing and giving a damn still mattered. Evidence that voters could distinguish between noise and outcomes.

It underscored a hard lesson that Democrats won who weren’t running on abstract frameworks or endless warnings about Trump. They were running on schools, healthcare, affordability, housing, and local control.

The party’s front runner of popularity in the elections was a Democratic Socialist running for mayor of New York City.

The people weren’t going to accept the same old narrative and the party was starting to realize that.

December

The holiday season brought no dramatic wins to celebrate, nor a single moment that changed the trajectory of the year. Instead, Democrats closed out 2025 by taking inventory.

Nationally, party leaders began talking openly about 2026. Not triumphantly, but realistically. The message was simple: the path back to power isn’t imaginary, but it’s narrow and runs through turnout, discipline, and down-ballot races most people don’t hear about. The off-year wins matter. And the polling warnings matter too.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats stayed on offense where they were able to. Senate Democrats pressed the Trump administration over ambassador recalls, warning about the hollowing out of United States diplomacy. House Dems announced plans to mark the five-year anniversary of January 6th with hearings meant to remind voters of what unchecked power looks like.

This month also made clear what the rest of the year taught us the hard way: authoritarian shifts don’t always arrive with tanks or sirens. Sometimes they come quietly — through staffing decisions, cultural takeovers, budget cuts, and exhaustion. Democrats ended the year more aware of that reality than when they started.

There was no sense of victory, but there was resolve.

After a year defined by loss, infighting, protest, and recalibration — Democrats closed 2025 no longer pretending this was a temporary crisis. They were starting to plan for a long fight.

And for the first time all year, they are beginning to look like they understand what that actually means.

Until next time,

Evan