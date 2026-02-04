Greetings from the Underground,

In the Army, I turned to books when I was going through what I now recognize as a personal crisis — after losing friends, after encountering death in a way I never had before — I could feel myself spiraling. I didn’t have the language for it at the time. I only knew that my mind needed somewhere to go.

So I turned to reading.

Any downtime I had, I was buried in pages. On my phone, in physical copies, even in Army manuals — anything I could get my hands on. Not because I was chasing entertainment, but because I was trying not to think about death. I was trying to outrun the constant chaos of Army life by keeping my brain occupied, filling the silence with words.

Books became an escape. And eventually, something more than that.

When I decided to go back to school, I studied literature because the path made sense. I wasn’t trying to become an English teacher or a novelist. I wasn’t pursuing literature for a career. I was pursuing it because, in a very real way, I was just trying to heal. I was trying to find meaning. I was trying to build a life that wasn’t just endurance.

And in those books — in that learning, in that work — I found a way forward.

I found that words could do what brute force never could. They could hold emotion. They could shape perspective. They could express the kinds of truth you carry after loss, after struggle, after transformation. I didn’t need artillery rounds or adrenaline to feel the satisfaction of discipline and dedication anymore — I could use my mind.

Studying authors taught me what I valued. It helped me understand who I was becoming.

And nowhere was that more powerful than in African American literature.

The struggle Black Americans endured. The culture they created in the face of systemic erasure. The fight for recognition and equality. The way resistance was built not only in marches and protests, but in sentences. In poems and essays. Speeches and stories that demanded the country confront itself.

Black literature was not just history.

It was survival.

It was defiance.

It was instruction.

A Living Tradition of Resistance

Black literature didn’t emerge in comfort.

It emerged in captivity.

It emerged in a country that denied literacy as a weapon, because literacy was freedom. In early America, writing itself became an act of defiance. It was proof of consciousness, proof of humanity, and proof that the enslaved were not what the system insisted they were.

This is the first lesson Black literature offers: resistance begins with voice.

Before novels, before publishing houses, before universities assigned “African American literature” as a category, there were speeches, sermons, testimonies, and narratives that functioned as survival.

Sojourner Truth stands at the beginning of this tradition not because she was the first, but because she represents the clarity that has defined it. Her question, Ain’t I a Woman?, is not only about gender. It’s about the hypocrisy at the foundation of American rights: who gets protection, who gets dignity, and who gets recognized as fully human.

Truth was not asking for symbolic inclusion. She was exposing the lie.

And that has always been the purpose of Black writing in America. To force the nation to confront what it has built, and what it has denied.

As slavery ended, the struggle transformed rather than disappear. Reconstruction collapsed into Jim Crow. Freedom became conditional. The violence of chains became the violence of law, segregation, and terror carried out in public.

So Black literature evolved.

It began to chronicle not only bondage, but the betrayal that followed emancipation — the reality that America could abolish slavery without abolishing white supremacy.

Black writers became historians of an unfinished revolution.

Harlem

By the early twentieth century, the Great Migration reshaped Black life. Millions moved north, seeking opportunity and refuge from the brutality of the South. Harlem became one of the most visible centers of cultural transformation — not because oppression suddenly ended, but because Black Americans refused to be reduced to it.

The Harlem Renaissance was not just an “artistic movement.” It was a declaration of presence.

Harlem was Black America insisting on self-definition.

In poetry, music, fiction, and essays — Black writers began to shape a new cultural vocabulary: one that wasn’t about suffering, but about complexity — about beauty, humor, spirituality, rage, love, and identity.

It was a form of resistance through creation.

Langston Hughes captured this evolution with incredible precision. His poem Harlem asks one of the most enduring questions in American history:

What happens to a dream deferred?

It is a question about Black life, but it’s also a question about the country itself. Because America has always been built on deferral. Deferring justice, deferring equality, deferring repair, and then acting surprised when the pressure erupts.

Hughes understood what modern politics still struggles to admit: a denied people don’t stop dreaming. They accumulate anger.

The dream doesn’t vanish.

It festers.

And eventually, history demands an answer.

The Fire of Baldwin

As America moved into the mid-20th century — through WWII, the Civil Rights era, the mounting contradictions of a democracy preaching freedom abroad while denying it at home — Black literature became sharper, more furious, and morally unavoidable.

No writer embodies this era’s urgency more than James Baldwin.

Baldwin didn’t write as a detached observer, he wrote as a prophet of American hypocrisy. He understood that racism wasn’t merely prejudice — it was a national identity crisis, a lie the country told itself in order to avoid accountability.

His essays weren’t just cultural criticism. They were moral confrontations.

He warned that America’s greatest danger wasn’t conflict, but denial.

That remains one of Black literature’s clearest lessons today: a nation that cannot face its truth will repeat its cruelty.

Baldwin wasn’t writing for comfort. He was writing because survival demanded clarity.

His work reminds us that resistance isn’t just political organization — it’s also psychological refusal.

Refusal to accept the stories power tells.

Refusal to accept the myths.

Refusal to accept innocence without justice.

Toni Morrison and the Weight of Memory

And then, in the late 20th century, Black literature entered another evolution: one defined not only by protest, but by memory.

Toni Morrison stands as one of the most essential voices of this period because her work confronts what America tries hardest to bury: the haunting inheritance of slavery and its aftermath.

Morrison’s novels do not treat history as distant.

They treat it as alive.

In books like Beloved, Morrison forces the reader to understand that the past is not the past. It lives in bodies, in families, in trauma, in systems, and in silence.

She reveals that oppression doesn’t end when laws change. It continues through what is remembered, suppressed, and passed down.

Morrison teaches that resistance requires not only fighting forward, but reckoning backward.

You can’t build justice without confronting what was stolen.

You can’t create freedom without acknowledging what has been done.

And perhaps most importantly: she insists on Black humanity beyond struggle. Her work isn’t about making suffering legible to white audiences, it’s about Black life as full, complex, and sacred.

That, too, is resistance.

What Black Literature Teaches Us Now

When you trace Black literature across American history, what becomes clear is that it has never been one static genre or one isolated moment.

It’s a living tradition which creates an evolving archive of witness.

It begins with the simplest and most dangerous demand a marginalized people can make: to be seen as human.

It takes root in captivity and grows through emancipation into betrayal, through Jim Crow into migration, through Harlem into cultural explosion, through Baldwin into confrontation, through Morrison into memory. With every generation, Black writers have been forced to adapt their language to whatever form power has taken in their time.

And through every era, the lesson remains the same: resistance is not optional.

It is ancestral. It is necessary. And it is ongoing.

The world we are living in now — with rights treated as conditional, with history distorted in real time, with resentment repackaged as grievance and authoritarianism creeping back into public life — is not separate from the world these writers lived in.

It’s part of the same American argument.

That is why Black literature remains vital. Not because it’s simply “important history,” but because it is instruction for the present.

Sojourner Truth teaches us how to name the lie aloud.

Langston Hughes teaches us what happens when justice is deferred long enough to explode.

James Baldwin teaches us that denial isn’t innocence — it is a national disease.

Toni Morrison teaches us that memory is a battleground, and the past doesn’t stay buried just because a country wishes it would.

Black literature teaches us how to endure without surrendering our humanity. How to see clearly. How to speak up anyway. How to refuse erasure even when silence would be easier.

It reminds us that the struggle isn’t new.

We are inheriting it.

And if we want to meet this moment with courage and clarity, we would do well to read the people who already met theirs.

An Archive of Survival

Black literature is not supplemental reading. It is one of the truest records this country has ever produced about itself.

It is the witness of those who were denied rights, denied safety, denied recognition — and who still created beauty, truth, and moral clarity.

Black History Month should not be treated as a ceremonial nod.

It should be treated as a lesson.

Because Black literature is not simply what Black Americans endured, it is what they understood.

And it is what we are going to need.

Happy Black History Month,

Evan.

What To Read