Greetings from The Underground,

If you spend enough time watching mainstream news, scrolling social media, or listening to politicians explain why America feels like it’s coming apart at the seams, you’ll hear the same explanations over and over again. It’s race. It’s class. It’s culture wars. It’s urban vs. rural. It’s Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s billionaires stealing from workers. It’s immigration. It’s education.

All of those things matter to varying degrees, but I think they’re missing a much larger picture.

I think one of the greatest divides in America today is that we’re all living in the same country while remembering completely different versions of it.

A Baby Boomer who bought a home on a single income in the 1970s is looking at America through a very different lens than a Millennial drowning in student loans. A Gen Xer who grew up as a latchkey kid during the Reagan years sees institutions differently than a Gen Z worker who entered adulthood during a pandemic. They’re not just voting differently because they consume different media or hold different values. They’re voting differently because their lived experiences taught them different lessons about how the world works.

What one generation sees as personal responsibility, another sees as luck. What one generation calls opportunity, another calls it a myth. What one generation believes is common sense, another views as evidence that the game was rigged from the start.

Maybe that’s the through line of modern American politics…

Not that we’re irreparably divided, but that each generation inherited a different America, and we’ve spent the last twenty years arguing as if our experiences are the same.

The America Boomers Inherited

Don’t worry, I’m not going to use it as a pejorative…

The Baby Boomers were born into an America that had been built, quite literally, to reward them.

Not equally, of course. Black Americans, women, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and many poor families were locked out of huge portions of the postwar boom through segregation, discrimination, redlining, exclusionary housing policies, and a labor market that treated straight white men as the default American citizen.

But for millions of Boomers, especially white middle-class ones, America worked in a way it simply doesn’t anymore.

They came of age in the shadow of World War II, when the United States emerged as the dominant economic power on the planet. Europe was busy rebuilding. American manufacturing was booming. Unions were strong while wages rose with productivity. Pensions were a real thing while a job at a factory, utility company, school district, phone company, or government office could support a family, buy a house, send kids to college, and maybe have enough for a boat, a vacation, and a weird wood-paneled basement where everyone’s uncle got drunk watching football and smoked heaters indoors like it was sport.

That was the country many Boomers inherited… and when you grow up in that kind of country, it does something to your brain. If you worked hard, you could often see the reward. If you stayed loyal to a certain company, they might actually be loyal to you. If you bought a house, the value increased. If you joined a union, your wages and benefits were protected. If you retired after decades of work, you might have a pension waiting for you instead of a 401(k) account that rises and falls based on whether some tech CEO wiped his ass that morning.

That doesn’t mean life was easy for everyone and it doesn’t mean that every Boomer was rich. They struggled, sacrificed, fought, worked long hours, and faced real hardship at times.

But they also entered a system that was fundamentally different and that’s where the generational divide starts to matter politically.

If your formative experience of America was that hard work generally led to stability, then it makes sense that you might view politics through the language of personal responsibility. You might believe people are struggling because they made choices, or you might look at younger generations and think they’re entitled, impatient, lazy, or unwilling to sacrifice.

But if you came after that system was gutted, outsourced, privatized, deregulated, and strip-mined for shareholder value… you aren’t looking at the same country.

Boomers weren’t magically better at adulthood or born with some superior grit because they drank from garden hoses and rode bikes without helmets. They weren’t tougher because their parents beat them and they had to be home before the streetlights came on.

They were operating inside of a version of America where the ladder had more rungs on it.

Housing was affordable while union jobs were more common, college was cheaper, and a single income could support a household in ways that now sound like mythology to younger Americans paying rent, buying groceries, covering healthcare, saving for retirement, and maybe one day owning a home before they’re turned into tech slaves.

That experience shaped their politics. It taught them that the system worked… because for them, it often did.

The problem isn’t that Boomers believed in hard work, because that does matter. So do discipline and responsibility… It’s not those values that are the enemy. The problem is that many of them mistook a historically favorable economic arrangement for a universal moral law.

They experienced a country where effort could realistically produce stability, then spent the next several decades voting, governing, and lecturing as if that same deal was available to everyone else.

It wasn't. The deal changed, and younger generations noticed.

The Generation That Watched the Cracks Form

Gen X was born into a country that still looked prosperous on the surface, but underneath, many of the foundations that supported Boomers were beginning to crack.

Factories began to close and manufacturing jobs disappeared. Wages weren’t growing as quickly and divorce rates began to surge. Communities became more fragmented and trust in the government was low after Watergate. The Cold War hung over everything like a dark cloud with the possibility that some Soviet bureaucrat and an American general might accidentally end civilization before lunch.

So came the cultural realities. Many Gen X kids came home from school to an empty house because both parents were working. They learned independence early because they really had no choice. They made their own snacks, watched themselves after school, and figured out problems without much supervision. They became known as the “latchkey generation” but what that really meant was that from an early age, they were largely on their own.

The lesson repeated itself everywhere they looked.

The corporations their parents trusted started downsizing workers. Politicians promised solutions and delivered disappointment. Television exposed scandal after scandal and the institutions that once seemed permanent began to look fragile.

As a result, Gen X developed a worldview that was fundamentally different from the one many Boomers inherited. Boomers believed that the system worked and Gen X believed that it was full of shit.

You can see it in the culture they created. The music was angrier and the movies were darker. The humor was sarcastic. Whether it was Nirvana, Fight Club, The X-Files, or South Park, the message was often the same: stop trusting authority because authority probably doesn’t deserve it.

It wasn’t necessarily a generation defined by hope or outrage — it was a generation defined by skepticism. Their political lesson wasn’t that if you worked hard you’ll succeed, it was “don’t expect anyone to help you.” And honestly, they had plenty of evidence to support that conclusion.

That experience continues to shape their politics today. Many Gen X voters tend to distrust both parties, question institutions, and roll their eyes at ideological purity tests. They often view political promises with suspicion because they’ve spent their entire lives watching powerful people overpromise and underdeliver.

Boomers inherited a country that rewarded faith in the system while Gen X inherited one that taught them to question it.

They were the first generation to realize the deal was changing…

The ones that followed would discover just how much.

Millennials Did Everything Right and Still Got Screwed

Millennials were sold a deal.

Go to school, get good grades, go to college. Take out the loans if you have to, because education is an investment in your future. Work hard and build your resume while also not complaining. Don’t ask for too much. Delay gratification and follow the rules.

And for the most part, that’s exactly what they did. They became the most educated generation in American history, they filled out the FAFSA forms, signed the promissory notes, went to orientation, bought the overpriced textbooks, and entered adulthood believing that a degree was supposed to be the ticket into the middle class.

Then the bottom dropped out.

Millennials were kids when 9/11 happened. We watched adults panic in real time — I’ll never forget my history teacher bawling her eyes out as soon as we stepped into first period and saw her roll the television into the classroom. We saw parents cry. We saw the country transform into a place of fear, surveillance, flags, yellow ribbons, security theater, and endless war.

Then we came of age during Iraq and Afghanistan where the same leaders who told us to trust them sold the country a war based on bad intelligence and sent millions from our generation to fight it.

Some of us went. Some came home different. And some didn’t come home at all.

And right as we were entering the workforce, the economy collapsed.

The Great Recession didn’t just delay careers, it shattered the entire promise we were raised on. Entry-level jobs were nonexistent, wages stagnated, people moved back in with their parents, and college degrees became more expensive and less powerful at the same time. Student debt followed people into adulthood like an ankle monitor.

That’s the part that older generations often miss.

Millennials weren’t told to avoid debt, we were told the right kind of debt was responsible. Student loans were framed as investment because college was mandatory for upward mobility. If you didn’t go, you were told you would fall behind. If you did go and struggled after, you should have chosen a better major, or worked harder, or stop buying coffee, or somehow predicted the labor market when you were 17-years-old and still asking permission to use the bathroom.

It was a scam wrapped in guidance counselor talking points.

While all of this was happening, Millennials were also the first generation to come of age with the internet being part of our daily lives. We remember the before and after. We had landlines, AIM away messages, MySpace profile songs, Mapquest directions, burning CDs, and being told not to believe everything we read online.

Then we watched the internet become a place where everyone reads everything and believe whatever confirms their world view while the public slowly lost their fucking minds.

Millennials were the bridge between an analog childhood and a digital adulthood.

That matters because we didn’t just experience economic instability, we experienced it while constantly connected to everyone else’s curated success. We watched friends announce promotions, weddings, babies, homes, vacations, businesses, divorces, GoFundMes, and political radicalization in real time.

We were the first generation asked to build a stable adult identity inside an unstable economy and a permanently online culture…

And it changed us.

It made us anxious. It made us self-aware to the point of paralysis. It made us funny in a deeply unhealthy way. It gave us fluency in irony, trauma, therapy language, burnout, and explaining to our parents why “just walk in and ask for a job” stopped being useful advice sometime around the death of Blockbuster.

Politically, Millennials have a very different lesson than Boomers. Boomers learned that hard work could lead to stability, Gen X learned that institutions were probably full of shit, and Millennials learned that you can do everything right and still lose.

That is the wound at the center of Millennial politics.

It’s not laziness or entitlement… or that we hate work. Most Millennials have worked constantly. We have side hustles, second jobs, unpaid internships, gig work, freelance work, contract work, remote work, and jobs with fake titles that somehow require ten years of experience and a masters degree to afford a studio apartment with stains on the ceiling.

What Millennials resent isn’t responsibility… What we resent is being lectured about responsibility by people who inherited a more forgiving country, then pulled up the ladder and acted confused when we couldn’t climb it. We were told that America was a meritocracy but watched the banks get bailed out, executives get bonuses, politicians failing upward, billionaires becoming folk heroes — all while regular people were told to tighten their belts until it was nothing but a noose.

That experience shaped Millennial politics. It made many of us skeptical of capitalism, distrustful to institutions, supportive of debt relief, open to universal healthcare, sympathetic to labor movements, and exhausted by the idea that every human needs to be means-tested, privatized, monetized, or turned into a subscription service.

We’re not radical because we see too many leftist memes, we’re radical because the center didn’t hold for us.

We followed the instructions, the instructions failed, and now we’re old enough to understand that the problem was never our work ethic…

It was the deal we were sold.

Gen Z: The Generation Not Buying the Bullshit

If Millennials were the generation that followed the instructions and got screwed, Gen Z is the one that watched it happen and said, “Fuck that.”

They didn’t grow up believing in the American Dream the same way older generations did. They watched Millennials drown in student debt and have to move back in with their parents. They saw marriage be delayed, along with kids, and home ownership while being burnt out at work.

Gen Z saw the deal fail before they were old enough to sign up for it.

Where Millennials still had some leftover belief in the system, Gen Z came of age with the collapse already visible. They grew up in the world of school shooting drills, climate disasters, pandemic isolation, political chaos, headlines of death and destruction, economic instability, online radicalization, and adults who seemed either unwilling or incapable of fixing anything.

Their childhood wasn’t defined by optimism, it was defined by threat assessment.

They learned to hide under desks when someone came into their school with an AR-15. They watched adults argue about whether their lives were worth more than someone’s favorite firearm. They saw hurricanes, fires, heat waves, and floods become seasonal reminders that the planet was getting sicker while politicians performed concern while cashing donor checks.

Then COVID hit.

For a lot of Gen Z, the pandemic didn’t interrupt adulthood — it affected their adolescence. School shifted online, friendships too. Graduations disappeared and first jobs vanished. The first years of college became Zoom boxes in social isolation. The normal awkwardness of becoming a person was replaced with lockdowns, masks, death counts, misinformation, and adults screaming at grocery store employees because they were asked to cover their mouth during a public emergency.

That leaves a mark… and unlike Millennials who remember the before and after the internet, Gen Z doesn’t really have a before.

They are digital natives in the truest sense. They grew up with smartphones, social media, streaming, algorithms, influencers, TikTok, Instagram, Discord, and Reddit — this wasn’t technology they learned later, it was the water they grew up swimming in… which made them incredibly fluent in information, branding, and bullshit detection.

It has also made everything feel public, performative, measurable, and inescapable. Every political event becomes content. Tragedies are just part of the discourse. Every insecurity can be monetized and every opinion is a signal. Every young person is asked to build an identity in front of an invisible audience that is always watching and never really there.

But Gen Z isn’t any less aware of reality… In a lot of ways, they’re painfully aware of it.

They know the climate is unstable. They know that rent is insane and college is unaffordable. They know healthcare is broken and politicians are old as dirt while still arguing about whether people deserve basic human rights. They know billionaires can buy social media platforms, rockets, elections, influence, and shape public narratives while regular people fundraise for insulin and the right to live.

And they know that the future promised to Millennials doesn’t really exist.

That’s why Gen Z is so intense, fragmented, and impatient about politics. They’re not asking for minor adjustments to a system they trust, they’re asking why the system deserves trust at all. For older generations that can look like entitlement, or laziness, or disrespect, or an unwillingness to pay their dues.

But what if Gen Z is simply the first generation honest enough to say that the system isn’t earning their loyalty?

They watched Millennials get buried in debt for degrees that were supposed to save them. They know Gen X became exhausted and cynical and Boomers defend a version of America that no longer exists. And then they looked at their own lives — the anxiety, the loneliness, the rent, the shootings, the climate change, the algorithmic brain rot, the collapse in trust — and decided they were not going to politely pretend that everything was fine.

That’s the political reality of Gen Z. They’re not broken because they refuse to believe in the old story, the refuse to believe in it because they were born into the wreckage of it.

Boomers learned the system worked, Gen X learned it was full of shit, Millennials learned that it could fail you even if you did everything right, and Gen Z learned the system was already failing before they even got a chance.

I think that is why America feels so broken right now…

Not because we’re divided by race, religion, geography, or political party — although those things definitely matter. It’s because four generations are responding to four different versions of America while pretending they’ve all experienced the same thing.

Boomers remember a country that rewarded effort. Gen X remembers watching that idea begin to crack. Millennials remember being promised a future that never arrived. And Gen Z inherited the wreckage and wondered why anyone believed the bullshit in the first place.

They’re all responding to the America they know. The problem is that America changed and we never bothered to acknowledge it.

So we call each other lazy, entitled, privileged, selfish, radical, or out of touch when the truth is much simpler:

We’re all reacting to different chapters of the same story…

And until we understand that, we’re going to keep blaming each other for a country that stopped working the way it used to a long time ago.

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This is a one-person operation run by a disabled Army veteran who is simply trying to make sense of the world and help others do the same. Sometimes that means using my public administration background to break down policy and politics. Other times it means telling personal stories about the challenges facing working-class Americans, veterans, and young men who feel overlooked in today’s conversations.

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