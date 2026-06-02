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Nieta Greene's avatar
Nieta Greene
1d

In my opinion it depends of the age of the Gen Xer. My aunt who is Gen X who was born in 60s had a different experience than Gen Xers who were born in the mid to late 70s like myself. She had Boomers as siblings and Greatest Gen as parents. My parents (my mom and step-father) are younger Boomers (micro-Gen of Gen Jones). I have more in common with elder millennials than I do with my older Gen X counterparts like my aunt.

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Colly66's avatar
Colly66
1d

Hell this is all so true, as a Boomer I can't agree more, and 'the if you just work harder' from some of my age group, really pisses me off. We grew up with innocent TV shows (corny), comedies etc now its Real Life aggressive stuff, starting off with that Orange Wanker in The Apprentice. And the music as you say, its all a sign of changing times & fortunes (or lack of). Now the debt levels of going to University means more class widening, only the rich can send their kids. With AI threatening take how many jobs, even university educated why would you bother with the debt levels? As for home ownership, what a distant dream. I really feel for younger generations and certainly appreciated being born in the right time, now it seems you have to be born into the right family, its absolutely nothing to do with hard work. I always been a bit of a greenie and it makes me so angry my generation did nothing about environmental issues, except make it worse. Ignorance not an excuse in my book, we knew. I guess only good things we did was protest the Vietnam War and womens rights.

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