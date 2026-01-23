News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
4h

In 2018, during his first reign of terror, seven-year-old Jakelin Caal of Guatemala died in border control custody after crossing the border with her father and turning themselves in. I posted about it on my facebook and unusually posted public, and some asshole commented one word - “good”. I’ll never forget that, how utterly inhumane racism makes a person.

Everything you wrote about Liam is true - he will carry this trauma throughout his entire life. It’s really incredible how shitty too many humans can be to each other.

Reply
Share
Shun.S Tokyo Night Journalist's avatar
Shun.S Tokyo Night Journalist
3h

It’s truly striking how often historical atrocities did not begin as “evil,” but as what were framed as necessary administrative measures. In many cases, it wasn’t a single, extraordinary villain rewriting the rules, but rather seemingly ordinary leaders and citizens repeating, “those are the rules,” or “it can’t be helped,” until ethical boundaries quietly collapsed.

Pre–World War II Japan is a clear example of this pattern. Censorship and thought control did not arrive overnight or through a dramatic coup; they advanced step by step, justified as order, stability, or necessity, and once they began, the country moved almost without pause toward becoming a militarized state.

Reply
Share
