Most five-year-olds are at home right now after a day of kindergarten — playing with toys, waking up from a nap just in time for dinner, curled up next to one of their parents on the couch.

Some five-year-olds, of course, live in chaos. Broken homes. Unstable environments. The kind of childhood where you learn early not how to play, but how to process. Or how to disappear inside yourself. Dissociation before you even know the word for it.

I don’t know which of those realities Liam Ramos was living.

But I want to believe it was the first.

I want to picture him taking off that silly blue beanie after school, peeling away his winter gear, getting warm in the only place a five-year-old is supposed to feel safe — home. Settling into his natural habitat. Cartoons in the background. The smell of dinner creeping into the room.

But he’s not.

He’s in an ICE detention facility in Texas.

Rounded up. Transported across state lines. Most likely separated from his father, who was also taken by federal agents. Liam is probably terrified. Alone. Confused. Traumatized.

If his life looked like the first example I mentioned, it doesn’t anymore.

I remember being scared at that age. I remember my parents fighting — the shouting, the tension, the financial stress, the feeling in the air when something wasn’t right. I remember being a little boy only finding safety in my room. The anxiety of never being sure what came next.

But that was at home.

I could be in my room. Shut the door. Climb into bed. Pull the covers over my head. Grip the pillow tight and try to imagine another life.

Liam doesn’t have a pillow.

He doesn’t have covers.

He can’t retreat into the corner of his bedroom and pretend the world isn’t crashing in — because he’s in a fucking ICE detention facility.

What are we doing here?

Who have we become?

Are we so morally hollow as a nation that the government gets to explain away the trafficking — because that’s what this is — of a child, across state lines, into a detention center, with rhetoric and talking points?

This is obscene. It’s indefensible. And it should horrify every decent person who still remembers what it’s like to be a five-year-old or has had one themselves.

And here’s the part that should keep you up at night: this didn’t happen in secret.

This wasn’t some rogue officer in the shadows, some freak accident, some one-off mistake that the system will “look into.” This happened out in the open, under fluorescent lights, under federal authority, under the banner of “law and order” — as if the existence of paperwork makes cruelty legitimate.

That’s how it always happens.

The worst things in history are rarely introduced as evil. They’re introduced as policy. As procedure. As enforcement. As necessary. As unfortunate. As something the serious people assure you is being handled properly. Or that MORE FUNDING will take care of.

And then you wake up one day and a kindergartener is sitting in a detention facility in Texas.

A child who doesn’t know what immigration court is. Who doesn’t know what a deportation order means. Who doesn’t understand borders or bureaucracies or federal jurisdiction.

He understands one thing: his father is gone.

He understands the feeling in his chest when strangers in uniforms take control of your life. He understands fear. He understands that the world is suddenly unsafe.

That is the kind of trauma that doesn’t disappear.

It rewires you.

It teaches you things no child should ever learn: that home is conditional, that safety is temporary, that the adults in power might not protect you — they might be the ones you need protection from.

People will argue over terminology and formalities. They always do.

They’ll say trafficking is the wrong word. They’ll say a detention center is just a “processing facility.” They’ll say separated is too emotional. They’ll say you can’t prove intent. They’ll drown out the horror in semantics.

But the reality is still there: a five-year-old was taken from his life and shipped across the country by armed agents of the federal government.

Call it whatever you want.

That is not normal.

That is not fucking okay.

That is not something a functioning society does to children and then shrugs.

And what disgusts me the most is how quickly half the country has learned to talk about human beings like inventory.

We’ve watched language degrade in real time.

“Migrants.”

“Illegals.”

“Invaders.”

As if the point is to strip away humanity so you don’t have to feel the weight of what’s being done.

Because once you stop seeing Liam Ramos as a little boy, once you stop picturing the beanie and the backpack and the cartoons after school — it gets easier.

It becomes other.

And that is what authoritarianism looks like at the ground level. Not just speeches. Not just elections. Not just courts and executive orders.

It looks like a child in a cold facility asking where his dad is.

It looks like a country deciding that people are disposable.

It looks like the normalization of state violence wearing the mask of administration.

And if you can look at that and feel nothing — if you can rationalize it, defend it, or explain it away?

Then something inside you has already surrendered.

Because this is the moral line. This is it.

A five-year-old is not a threat.

A kindergartener is not an enemy combatant.

And if the richest, most powerful nation on earth is so afraid of powerless families that it needs cages and transports and detention centers to feel like they’re in control?

Then we’re witnessing rot —

Not strength.