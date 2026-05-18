You know what?

Today I’m going to put something out that’s just about personal interests. No doom scrolling or political chaos, just the things that have been on my mind recently that I’m interested in.

I woke up in a really good mood this morning and figured, “Why not share a little more of yourself with people?”

And honestly, I share a lot of the darker parts of my life and thoughts on here. You guys deserve to see some of the happier parts of me too.

So today, we’re talking pop culture, sports, random observations, and a few things I’ve had opinions on lately. Maybe it’ll give you a break from the constant bullshit for a little while… and who knows, you might even learn something new along the way.

Drake Releases 3 New Albums

I’m sure you’re all familiar with the infamous rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Technically, it goes all the way back to 2013 when Drake responded to Kendrick’s verse on a Big Sean song, but the feud got turned up a notch after the whole “Big 3” conversation started… the idea that modern rap belonged to Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick.

Kendrick answered directly and lit the rap world on fire”

“Motherf*ck the Big 3, n— it’s just big me.”

The verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” completely shifted the culture for over a year. It led to Kendrick being crowned by a huge portion of fans as the best rapper alive and his album GNX only helped solidify that. By the time he was on stage at the Super Bowl throwing shots at Drake, the battle was already over.

Now… as a kid who grew up in Southern California, that style of hip-hop will always be at the top of my list. There’s something about those beats, the flow, and the entire West Coast energy that feels like home to me, and Kendrick is the perfect representation of that.

The guy is a genius. There’s a reason he became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize. Kendrick approaches rap like it actually matters… like James Baldwin with a flow, W.E.B. Dubois reincarnated… His albums feel intentional because of the storytelling, the layered meanings, the delivery, and the production choices. You can tell he obsesses over every detail until it says exactly what he wants it to. Even when he’s aggressive, it feels rooted in authenticity.

People respect Kendrick because he respects the craft.

Drake on the other hand, has become nothing but a disappointment. And the biggest issue is that none of it feels believable anymore.

The softer side he has shown — the emotional songs, the insecurities, the relationship stuff — always felt more authentic than this new mob-boss, shooter persona he’s leaned into these past few years. Somewhere along the line, Aubrey Graham stopped sounding like a guy making music and started sounding like someone desperate to convince everyone around him he’s dangerous.

Maybe that’s why the image worked better when he was younger… Maybe people were more willing to buy the transformation from Jimmy on Degrassi into global superstar. But now? He’s pushing 40 and still rapping about women he “conquered,” still trying to posture for other men, and still acting like every song is a warning shot from a crime boss.

And he’s just outright fucking weird… this is a guy who released 3 albums last week and the one that has a picture of his mom on the cover, is an album filled with sexual references to women asking them to “throw it back” on him.

At some point it’s just exhausting. Especially when Kendrick walked into the beef sounding comfortable in his own skin while Drake has been scrambling to protect his image.

Long Live King Kendrick.

Charles Barkley Is a Great Person

I’ve grown up watching Charles Barkley. I was a little too young to fully appreciate most of his playing career in real time, but I’ve watched Inside the NBA with Chuck, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaq for as long as I can remember. The chemistry between them feels less like a sports show and more like four best friends sitting around talking shit.

And part of what has always made Charles so interesting to me is that he’s never filtered himself. During his playing career and after, he’s been controversial plenty of times. Sometimes he’s said the wrong thing or been insensitive, sometimes he’s just sounded like a stubborn dude from Alabama speaking before thinking.

But one of the most obvious things to me over the years is that Charles Barkley genuinely cares about people.

There’s a humanity to him that cuts through the performative bullshit you see from celebrities and former athletes. Whether he’s talking about race, politics, gambling, social issues, or the struggles of regular people… there’s an honesty underneath it all that feels real, even when he doesn’t phrase it perfectly.

After the passing of Jason Collins — the first active player to come out as gay in one of the four major American professional sports leagues — Barkley had comments about the state of the NBA and the way players treat each other.

“We live in a homophobic society, and anybody who thinks we don’t have a bunch of gay players in all sports, they’re just stupid.”

He followed it up by talking about the animosity toward the gay community and how that’s why it would still be a huge deal if another active player came out today.

He’s been saying this for years. He’s been supporting the trans community for years. And I just wanted to take a second to make sure that people realized his heart… because he genuinely seems like a great person.

I Had Pizza Yesterday

Honestly, the fact that this is making it into something I’m publishing is making me laugh… but it’s something that made me happy.

Yesterday I did something different for once… something small, but it was new.

There’s a friend I talk to who is from New Mexico and absolutely swears by a pizza place called Dion’s. I mean she talks about this place like she’s still on the payroll. Almost every conversation somehow circles back to Dion’s pizza, their ranch, Dion’s this, Dion’s that.

They also have locations in Colorado. So yesterday, instead of sitting in the same monotony of everyday life, I got up and decided to go try it for myself.

And it was really good.

It had the perfect middle ground between a true local pizza place and something that was just good enough to become a regional staple. The crust was great, pizza cooked perfectly, and the whole thing just felt… I don't know, comforting?

10/10.

But more than the pizza itself, I was just proud of myself for going and doing something new. Sometimes when things get repetitive or heavy, even small things like going to a new place or breaking out of your normal routine can get you out of your head for a little bit.

And yesterday, that was enough.

Jared Polis Pissed Me The F*ck Off

Alright, we didn’t make it through without any political chaos, but I live here and I’m tired of seeing this asshole and his self-aggrandizement ruin the potential of the beauty that Colorado holds.

Last week, he pardoned that ghoul Tina Peters who was convicted for election interference crimes related to the 2020 Presidential Election. Polis faced pressure over water rights and distribution from the White House in order to release Peters, and he fucking caved.

This is a man who entered office with a net worth of $300 million and made promises that he was a leader of Colorado’s progressive future.

In the last couple years of his final term, Polis has suggested building a $28 million bridge dedicated to his time in office which was only cancelled after Coloradans lost their minds. He has allowed ICE detention facilities to be set up in our state. He has cuddled up to Elon Musk and his DOGE efforts. He signed orders that will allow multiple data centers to be built here under the guise of “leading the AI effort.” And now he pardoned a MAGA election denier who was convicted by a jury of her peers and then went on to assault fellow inmates in prison.

You’re a coward, Jared Polis.

Struggle Can Be Beautiful

I don’t know, maybe I’m just in a good mood today, but I’ve been thinking about how struggle can actually be beautiful.

Not the pain itself or the nights that feel endless or the moments that hollow you out. I’d never romanticize that part of it… But there’s something that happens to people after they’ve carried heavy things for a long time.

Pressure changes them.

It’s almost like a wildfire clearing out the dead brush in a forest, struggle has a way of stripping people down to what’s real. The ego burns away a little bit. The meaningless things stop feeling so important. And somewhere in the aftermath, people start seeing differently than they did before.

I think suffering gives people perspective in a way comfort rarely can. It forces you to sit with yourself. It forces you to confront fear, grief, loneliness, failure, and disappointment — all the things we spend most of our lives trying to outrun. And when you survive it, you come back with a deeper understanding of what actually matters.

That’s why some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet are the ones who have been through hell.

Struggle makes people resilient. It teaches them how to endure, but it also cracks them open emotionally in a way that allows them to create beautiful things afterward. Music, writing, art, love, empathy, wisdom… so much of it is born from people trying to make sense of their pain.

We suffer. We heal. And then we turn those scars into something meaningful for other people.

Why Are People Racist?

This is one of those things that I genuinely don’t think I’ll ever understand.

I know that racism is learned behavior. A lot of the time it comes from people growing up around ignorance, fear, resentment, or communities where hatred is normalized and no one is willing to challenge it. Kids absorb what they hear. Adults reinforce it. Entire groups of people end up convincing themselves that cruelty is somehow strength or tradition.

That doesn’t excuse it… not even close.

But I do think a lot of racism is rooted in insecurity, fear, and the human tendency to divide ourselves into tribes. People want someone to blame for their anger, unhappiness, failures, and the world changing around them. Sometimes the easiest thing to do is turn another person into “other” instead of just seeing them as a person.

I guess what’s always confused me is how someone can look at another human and reduce them to their skin color.

That person has a family. They laugh and struggle. They worry about paying bills. They fall in love. They lose people they care about. They want happiness and purpose and safety just like everyone else. Their skin color does nothing to you. Their existence isn’t taking love away from your children or food off your table.

They’re just people trying to survive life, just like you are. And life is already hard enough without people adding hate to it.

I don’t know… maybe part of is that I’ve always been more interested in why people are the way that they are instead of what they look like. Character matters to me, empathy too. The way somebody treats other human beings matters to me.

Some of the kindest, smartest, funniest, and most genuine people I’ve ever met came from completely different backgrounds than mine.

I just can’t imagine missing out on entire people and cultures because you’re obsessed with melanin levels like some angry eugenicist.

What a shitty way to experience the world.

Random Facts

Did you know that sharks are older than trees?

It sounded fake to me the first time I heard it, but it’s true. Sharks have been around for roughly 400 million years while trees have only been around for about 350 million.

Which means sharks have survived multiple mass extinctions but somehow ended up in aquariums next to gift shops and screaming five-year-olds.

I’m terrified of them and don’t mess with the ocean like that, but they are incredible creatures. The fact that they’ve survived for hundreds of millions of years is difficult to comprehend.

And another one that’s hard to process:

Cleopatra lived closer to the invention of the iPhone than the construction of the Great Pyramid.

History is weird like that. We think of ancient history as a giant block of time when in reality, some of it is a lot more compressed than we realize.

Thank you, Guys…

For listening to me. For being here.

Seriously, I appreciate all of you more than you probably realize.

At the end of the day, I’m just a regular dude trying to make sense of the world and get through life with my morals, empathy, and sanity intact. That’s really why I started all of this in the first place… in the hope that maybe we could all try to make sense of everything together.

I never imagined this many people would care about what I have to say. It still blows my mind sometimes.

There haven’t been as many livestreams lately, mostly because the speakers on my laptop don’t work anymore and I’m too broke to replace it right now, but I’m really enjoying getting to write more.

It’s therapeutic for me and slows my brain down a little while helping me process things instead of carrying them around all day.

I’ve been feeling a lot better lately.

Until next time,

Evan.

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