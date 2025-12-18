News from Underground

News from Underground

A Bro Show: Intelligent Masculinity

A recording from Evan Fields and Nick Paro's live video
Evan Fields, Nick Paro, Eric Lullove, and Walter Rhein
Dec 18, 2025

Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Cat, Beth Cruz, P. J. Schuster, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Eric Lullove, and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I am going through a hard time and my guys rallied around me. Yesterday I posted this video:

I'm Broken and Need Time

Evan Fields
·
December 17, 2025
I'm Broken and Need Time

Hard times in the Underground,

Read full story

We talked about what I’m going through, healthy ways to process it, and what men can do to help each other in times of need. It’s a really great alternative to the toxic cultures men create on the internet… give it a watch!

