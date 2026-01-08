News from Underground

News from Underground

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

A Bro Show, 1/8

A recording from Evan Fields and Nick Paro's live video
Evan Fields's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Eric Lullove's avatar
Evan Fields, Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, and Eric Lullove
Jan 08, 2026

A few of us get together every other week for what we’ve half-jokingly named “A Bro Show.” We started it because the so-called brosphere is full of lazy thinking, bad faith takes, and zero accountability.

We’re trying to do something different by leading with empathy, curiosity, and a willingness to actually listen instead of posture. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re committed to learning in public and pushing back on the idea that being a “bro” means being loud, cruel, or uninformed.

We’re grateful for the platform we’ve built, and we take that responsibility seriously. If we’re going to use our voices, it should be to make the space better — and to give something back.

Thank you Shane Yirak, Beth Cruz, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Courtney 🇨🇦, Christina Gurchinoff, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Eric Lullove, and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Evan Fields in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
Sick of this Shit Publications
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein
Eric Lullove
Physician, Researcher, Entrepreneur, Intellelectual. Educated. Thought-provoking. Father, Husband and Friend.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture