A Bro Show, 1/8

A few of us get together every other week for what we’ve half-jokingly named “A Bro Show.” We started it because the so-called brosphere is full of lazy thinking, bad faith takes, and zero accountability.

We’re trying to do something different by leading with empathy, curiosity, and a willingness to actually listen instead of posture. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re committed to learning in public and pushing back on the idea that being a “bro” means being loud, cruel, or uninformed.

We’re grateful for the platform we’ve built, and we take that responsibility seriously. If we’re going to use our voices, it should be to make the space better — and to give something back.

