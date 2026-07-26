Greetings from The Underground,

Sometimes a single evening tells you more about an administration than months of polling ever could. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was one of those evenings.

For decades, the event has represented one of those uniquely American traditions where presidents willingly step into a room filled with journalists, comedians, political opponents, and critics, all understanding that the evening isn’t about winning an argument. It’s about demonstrating confidence. Presidents laugh at themselves because confident leaders can afford to.

Instead, Americans watched something very different.

The jokes landed awkwardly. Humor quickly gave way to grievance. Reporters became enemies, political opponents became targets, and what should have been an evening showcasing confidence instead became another reminder that this regime appears more comfortable relitigating old fights than making a case for the future.

Standing alone, none of that matters much. But in politics, symbols reveal something much larger than the event itself.

Today marks 100 days until Americans vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

For every member of Congress, every Senate candidate, every governor, and every campaign manager in Washington, the countdown has begun. The next one hundred days will determine not only who controls Congress, but whether Donald Trump spends the final two years of his presidency governing with a cooperative legislature or facing investigations, subpoenas, and constant oversight.

That makes this one of the most consequential stretches of his presidency.

Midterm elections have always been different from presidential ones. Presidential campaigns are usually driven by hope, while midterms are driven by judgment. Voters aren’t imagining what a candidate might do, they’re evaluating what has already happened.

Every administration eventually reaches the point where campaign promises collide with governing. Excuses begin to lose their effectiveness because the public no longer asks what you inherited — they ask what you’ve done with it.

And that is where Donald Trump finds himself today.

One hundred days isn’t enough time to reinvent a presidency, but it is enough time to reinforce what voters already believe. Campaigns rarely change minds during their closing stretch… More often, they confirm impressions that have been forming for months.

The warning signs aren’t difficult to find. Polling has consistently shown the president underwater nationally, with particularly weak numbers on inflation and the cost of living — two issues that helped him return to office in the first place.

His administration has expanded tariffs on dozens of countries while arguing they are necessary to rebuild American industry, but many voters remain focused on what they experience every week at the grocery store and gas station rather than the long-term theory behind those policies.

Foreign policy has become another complication. Trump campaigned heavily on avoiding new wars. Instead, Americans have spent months watching another military conflict involving Iran unfold, with polls showing widespread skepticism about both the costs and the purpose of continued involvement.

Meanwhile, controversies surrounding the Epstein files, personnel turnover, executive actions, and legal disputes have continued to consume political oxygen that might otherwise have been spent discussing wages, housing, healthcare, or economic growth.

None of those stories alone decide an election. Together, they create something campaigns fear more than any single scandal…

They create fatigue, which is much more difficult to measure. There isn’t a polling question that asks whether voters are simply tired. But you can feel it. It shows up when every news conference sounds the same. When voters stop reacting with outrage and begin reacting with indifference.

Political scientists have long observed that first-term presidents almost always lose congressional seats during the midterms because elections become opportunities for voters to rebalance power rather than endorse it. Americans don’t like one party controlling everything for very long… Checks and balances aren’t simply constitutional principles, they’re political instincts.

That doesn’t mean Democrats should assume victory. In fact, this may be the greatest danger facing them. Donald Trump struggling politically isn’t the same thing as Democrats earning the public’s confidence. They’re two entirely different questions.

If Democrats spend the next one hundred days exclusively talking about Trump’s latest controversy, they risk missing the larger conversation happening around kitchen tables across America… Families aren’t debating constitutional theory while paying for groceries, they’re wondering why rents keep increasing. Why childcare costs so much. Why buying a first home feels impossible. Why healthcare remains expensive. Why their paychecks don’t seem to stretch as far as they once did.

The party that convinces Americans it understands those frustrations will likely win — not because voters suddenly fell in love with one side, but because they concluded that the other side wasn’t listening.

One hundred days is both an eternity and no time at all. There will be new scandals, new headlines, and new outrage cycles. Cable television will spend countless hours insisting that every breaking story changes everything. Most of them won’t.

The question beneath all the noise is surprisingly simple: Do Americans believe their lives are moving in the right direction? If the answer is yes, Republicans will likely outperform expectations. If the answer remains no, the election will become what midterms almost always become… a referendum on the party in power.

Donald Trump has one hundred days left to convince the country that the promises he made in 2024 are becoming the reality Americans expected. By November, voters won’t be judging his speeches, they’ll be judging the country they wake up in every morning.

Because in the end, Americans don’t vote for speeches they heard. They vote for the lives they’ve been living. History suggests that’s a much harder argument to win.

Until next time,

Evan.