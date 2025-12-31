News from Underground

Another Tipping Point in Minnesota
Five Years Ago, It Was All So Clear
On January 6th, 2021, the American people watched our democracy bend, not break, under open assault.
The American Successor - The End of Act One
Chapters Seven through Ten
Manifest Delusion | The "Donroe" Doctrine
The Consent of the Governed
A recording from Evan Fields's live video
20:05
The Line of Consent: Trump, Venezuela, and the Normalization of War Without Democracy
The American Successor (Chapter 6)
Here's Chapter 6 of my political thriller fiction piece. I've needed to do some writing to keep my mind occupied lately -- and why not share it with…
The American Successor (Chapters Four & Five)
