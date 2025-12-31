Subscribe
Another Tipping Point in Minnesota
Greetings from the Underground,
17 hrs ago
•
Evan Fields
Five Years Ago, It Was All So Clear
On January 6th, 2021, the American people watched our democracy bend, not break, under open assault.
Jan 6
•
Evan Fields
The American Successor - The End of Act One
Chapters Seven through Ten
Jan 5
•
Evan Fields
Manifest Delusion | The "Donroe" Doctrine
Greetings from the Underground,
Jan 5
•
Evan Fields
The Consent of the Governed
A recording from Evan Fields's live video
Jan 5
•
Evan Fields
The Line of Consent: Trump, Venezuela, and the Normalization of War Without Democracy
Greetings from the Underground,
Jan 4
•
Evan Fields
The American Successor (Chapter 6)
Here's Chapter 6 of my political thriller fiction piece. I've needed to do some writing to keep my mind occupied lately -- and why not share it with…
Jan 4
•
Evan Fields
The American Successor (Chapters Four & Five)
Greetings from the Underground,
Jan 3
•
Evan Fields
December 2025
A Year in the Underground
My people.
Dec 31, 2025
•
Evan Fields
A Year in Review: Democrats
Greetings from the Underground,
Dec 30, 2025
•
Evan Fields
The American Successor / Merry Christmas
Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from the Underground,
Dec 25, 2025
•
Evan Fields
The American Successor
Chapters Two & Three
Dec 24, 2025
•
Evan Fields
